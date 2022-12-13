ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Ash Jurberg

Abbott prepares for "Biden's reckless decision"

I joined OperationLoneStar agency leaders for a briefing in Del Rio today as they prepare for President Biden’s reckless decision to end Title 42 expulsions next week. Texas stands ready to respond to the expected spike in illegal crossings & protect our nation." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Former Texas sheriff on Title 42 potentially being repealed

VICTORIA, Texas – A former South Texas sheriff shares his thoughts on Title 42 potentially being repealed. A.J. Louderback is the Executive Director of the Texas Sheriff’s Regional Alliance. He joined  Carolina Astrain on 25 News Now Sunrise to talk about the potential revocation of the Trump-era policy. An update since this interview aired: A judge has blocked the revocation...
TEXAS STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Texas mayor declares state of emergency over migrant swell

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The mayor of a Texas border city has declared a state of emergency over concerns about the community’s ability to handle an anticipated influx of migrants across the Southern border. The El Paso Times reports Mayor Oscar Leeser issued the state of emergency declaration Saturday to allow the city on the U.S. border with Mexico to tap into additional resources expected to become necessary after Title 42 expulsions end on Dec. 21. Leeser has previously resisted issuing an emergency declaration, but says he was moved to action by the sight of people on downtown streets with temperatures dipping below freezing.
EL PASO, TX
CBS Austin

Governor Greg Abbott speaks at Wreaths Across America Ceremony

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott spoke at the Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremony in Austin with his wife and First Lady Cecilia Abbott. This national volunteer organization honors brave men and women who have sacrificed their lives for the U.S. They are celebrated with wreaths every December. Other...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Why some domestic violence charges are felonies in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Last week, the University of Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested on family assault charges, including allegations that he choked his fiancée. The specific charge he faces is assault by strangulation or suffocation, a family violence charge listed as a third degree felony.
TEXAS STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Texas Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty in a Louisiana Court to Trafficking More than 2 lbs of Heroin and 11 lbs of Cocaine

Houston Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty in a Louisiana Court to Trafficking More than 2 lbs of Heroin and 11 lbs of Cocaine. New Orleans, Louisiana – A 47-year-old Texas man was sentenced to 20 months in prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy that involved the distribution of more than a kilogram (2.2 lbs) of heroin and over five kilograms (11 lbs) of cocaine. The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration and other law enforcement agencies in Louisiana and Texas as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force’s efforts to disrupt and dismantle major drug trafficking organizations.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

‘I don’t want TEA pissed at me,’ Houston ISD superintendent says in meeting about TH Rogers students with profound disabilities

The superintendent of the largest school district in Texas and the state's education regulatory agency spent the past two weeks pointing fingers at each other, after a controversial plan to relocate students with profound disabilities from a specialized school was put on hold. That changed on Friday, when Houston ISD...
HOUSTON, TX
Outsider.com

Texas Residents Stunned by Record-Breaking Earthquake

Following Friday’s 5.4-magnitude earthquake that struck north of Midland, Texas, residents reflected on the record-breaking incident. While speaking to CBS7, Texas resident Kelley Morgan spoke about the earthquake. “It was not like anything I’ve ever experienced before,” she told the media outlet. She said that she was on the second floor of her North Midland at the time. “The whole house just [shook back and forth], and it just sounded like thunder was coming from inside the house almost.”
MIDLAND, TX
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Goes After NGOs Who Helped Illegal Aliens

Governor Abbott thanked a National Guard memberPhoto byTwitter. On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott wrote a letter to Texas Attorney Ken Paxton about the migrants illegally crossing the border and getting assistance from non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Abbott likely saw reports that thousands of migrants were illegally crossing the Texas-Mexican border in El Paso.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Abbott calls for an investigation into the role of NGOs in aiding illegal border crossings into Texas

Yesterday I wrote an article about hundreds of migrants being released every day near the southern border with Mexico. Fox News had posted a video reportedly of hundreds of migrants being released by Border Patrol agents in Brownsville, Texas. The video shows migrants wearing masks and holding documents walking off a bus and into a building. There was no report on how the migrants entered Texas or where they were traveling next.
TEXAS STATE
ktalnews.com

Officials warn livestock owners about feeding recall

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Food and Drug Administration warns horse owners of a recent food recall on Top of the Rockies Alfafa cubes. The cubes are reportedly causing death and illness. According to the USFDA, the contaminated cubes with the date codes 111222, 111322, 111422, 111522, and...
LOUISIANA STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border

That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
DEL RIO, TX

