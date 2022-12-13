Read full article on original website
Related
State of Texas: Sounds of Uvalde gunfire, screams drive DC hearing on gun violence
In some of the most excruciating accounts to date of the horrors that unfolded when a gunman murdered 19 children and two teachers in a small Texas town, family of a victim in the Uvalde massacre and community members shared gut-wrenching remarks to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee Tuesday morning.
Abbott prepares for "Biden's reckless decision"
I joined OperationLoneStar agency leaders for a briefing in Del Rio today as they prepare for President Biden’s reckless decision to end Title 42 expulsions next week. Texas stands ready to respond to the expected spike in illegal crossings & protect our nation." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Former Texas sheriff on Title 42 potentially being repealed
VICTORIA, Texas – A former South Texas sheriff shares his thoughts on Title 42 potentially being repealed. A.J. Louderback is the Executive Director of the Texas Sheriff’s Regional Alliance. He joined Carolina Astrain on 25 News Now Sunrise to talk about the potential revocation of the Trump-era policy. An update since this interview aired: A judge has blocked the revocation...
After a Texas National Guard member died, his family got no financial payment
In April, Bishop Evans drowned after jumping into the Rio Grande to save two migrants being swept away by the current. His family members will receive no financial payment.
FOX 28 Spokane
Texas mayor declares state of emergency over migrant swell
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The mayor of a Texas border city has declared a state of emergency over concerns about the community’s ability to handle an anticipated influx of migrants across the Southern border. The El Paso Times reports Mayor Oscar Leeser issued the state of emergency declaration Saturday to allow the city on the U.S. border with Mexico to tap into additional resources expected to become necessary after Title 42 expulsions end on Dec. 21. Leeser has previously resisted issuing an emergency declaration, but says he was moved to action by the sight of people on downtown streets with temperatures dipping below freezing.
an17.com
Texas man indicted on one count of aggravated rape of victim under age of 13
District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, a St. Tammany Parish grand jury indicted Ahmad Hassan Smith, 31, of Texas on 1 Count of Aggravated Rape of a victim under the age 13. Smith is accused of sexually abusing the victim from 2008 to 2010 in...
Texas Republican hires anti-LGBTQ activist as legislative director
Republican Tony Tinderholt has hired 22-year-old Christian Nationalist Jake Neidert to staff his team.
CBS Austin
Governor Greg Abbott speaks at Wreaths Across America Ceremony
AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott spoke at the Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremony in Austin with his wife and First Lady Cecilia Abbott. This national volunteer organization honors brave men and women who have sacrificed their lives for the U.S. They are celebrated with wreaths every December. Other...
KSAT 12
More Texans give away campaign donations from Sam Bankman-Fried and other FTX affiliates
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. As authorities continue to release more information on alleged crimes by cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried and his associates, Texas politicians who received donations from FTX affiliates are scrambling to give back the money.
KXAN
Why some domestic violence charges are felonies in Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Last week, the University of Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested on family assault charges, including allegations that he choked his fiancée. The specific charge he faces is assault by strangulation or suffocation, a family violence charge listed as a third degree felony.
Texas Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty in a Louisiana Court to Trafficking More than 2 lbs of Heroin and 11 lbs of Cocaine
Houston Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty in a Louisiana Court to Trafficking More than 2 lbs of Heroin and 11 lbs of Cocaine. New Orleans, Louisiana – A 47-year-old Texas man was sentenced to 20 months in prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy that involved the distribution of more than a kilogram (2.2 lbs) of heroin and over five kilograms (11 lbs) of cocaine. The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration and other law enforcement agencies in Louisiana and Texas as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force’s efforts to disrupt and dismantle major drug trafficking organizations.
houstonpublicmedia.org
‘I don’t want TEA pissed at me,’ Houston ISD superintendent says in meeting about TH Rogers students with profound disabilities
The superintendent of the largest school district in Texas and the state's education regulatory agency spent the past two weeks pointing fingers at each other, after a controversial plan to relocate students with profound disabilities from a specialized school was put on hold. That changed on Friday, when Houston ISD...
Texas Residents Stunned by Record-Breaking Earthquake
Following Friday’s 5.4-magnitude earthquake that struck north of Midland, Texas, residents reflected on the record-breaking incident. While speaking to CBS7, Texas resident Kelley Morgan spoke about the earthquake. “It was not like anything I’ve ever experienced before,” she told the media outlet. She said that she was on the second floor of her North Midland at the time. “The whole house just [shook back and forth], and it just sounded like thunder was coming from inside the house almost.”
Governor Abbott Goes After NGOs Who Helped Illegal Aliens
Governor Abbott thanked a National Guard memberPhoto byTwitter. On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott wrote a letter to Texas Attorney Ken Paxton about the migrants illegally crossing the border and getting assistance from non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Abbott likely saw reports that thousands of migrants were illegally crossing the Texas-Mexican border in El Paso.
Voters in five Texas cities approved decriminalizing marijuana.
Residents in five Texas cities overwhelmingly approved ballot measures that sought to ban arrests and citations for carrying less than 4 ounces of marijuana in most instances.
US continues to see an increase of violent crimes linked to vehicles with fake paper paper license plates
Thousands of violent crimes a year are tied to criminals with fake paper license plates, the state's Department of Motor Vehicles has stepped in to try and curb these numbers.
Abbott calls for an investigation into the role of NGOs in aiding illegal border crossings into Texas
Yesterday I wrote an article about hundreds of migrants being released every day near the southern border with Mexico. Fox News had posted a video reportedly of hundreds of migrants being released by Border Patrol agents in Brownsville, Texas. The video shows migrants wearing masks and holding documents walking off a bus and into a building. There was no report on how the migrants entered Texas or where they were traveling next.
Dallas Observer
A New Study Reveals the Deadly Price of Texas Prisons With No Air Conditioning
UPDATE, Dec. 16: A spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice responded to our request for comment for this story. Those comments have been included in the article. All too often, Dr. Amite Dominick receives letters containing some variation of the sentence, “I don’t think I’m going to make...
ktalnews.com
Officials warn livestock owners about feeding recall
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Food and Drug Administration warns horse owners of a recent food recall on Top of the Rockies Alfafa cubes. The cubes are reportedly causing death and illness. According to the USFDA, the contaminated cubes with the date codes 111222, 111322, 111422, 111522, and...
The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border
That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
Comments / 0