Report: Kent State University has found its next football coach in Kenni Burns

By George M. Thomas, Akron Beacon Journal
 5 days ago
Kent State has its new football coach, according to an ESPN report.

Minnesota running backs and associate head coach Kenni Burns will sign a five-year deal to take over the Golden Flashes football program. He will replace Sean Lewis, who departed to join new coach Deion Sanders at Colorado.

Burns, who was with Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck at Western Michigan for one season, has spent six seasons at Minnesota and coached a group of backs who averaged 218.4 yards per game.

He’s had coaching stints at Wyoming, North Dakota State and Southern Illinois. He played running back for Indiana from 2003-06.

Burns will be tasked with continuing the success of Lewis, who went 24-31 in five years at Kent State and took the team to two postseason bowls — the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (2021) and the Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl (2019) — both won by the Golden Flashes. He took a Kent State program that had struggled significantly prior to his arrival and made it respectable.

