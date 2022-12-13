“Matthew’s Law” would allow pharmacies statewide to dispense drug adulterant testing supplies. In response to rising opioid deaths, New York State Senator Pete Harckham introduced new legislation on Dec. 16 that will allow pharmacists to dispense testing kits to detect fentanyl. A powerful synthetic opioid, fentanyl was the cause of 87.8% of all U.S. opioid overdose deaths—over 70,600 people—in 2021, according to a new report.

17 HOURS AGO