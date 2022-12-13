ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Several Members Of Sauce Walka’s Crew Arrested On RICO Charges

The FBI and local law enforcement arrested 14 individuals in Houston, Texas. After recent updates on YSL’s RICO case have rocked this week, the FBI found another rap-related collective to behave criminally. Federal and local authorities arrested several members of Sauce Walka’s crew in Houston, Texas. Over 200 officials contributed to the apprehension and are on the case.
fox26houston.com

Woman stabs boyfriend to death in east Harris County: Sheriff

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly stabbing in east Harris County Sunday morning. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to the 2400 block of Heather St. Based on preliminary details, Sheriff Gonzalez said...
hotnewhiphop.com

Man Charged With Murder Of Rapper Snootie Wild

The Memphis rapper was killed last February in Houston after a roadside altercation. Authorities have arrested a man and charged him with murdering Memphis rapper Snootie Wild, according to NBC reports on Thursday (December 15th). Moreover, they identified him as 22-year-old Ivory Duke Williams, but revealed no further details about the case. ABC13 reported in February that authorities found Snootie Wild in a ditch suffering from a gunshot wound. He tragically succumbed to them while in the hospital.
fox26houston.com

Man arrested after jumping fences in north Houston, had warrant out for manslaughter

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A call about a suspicious man jumping fences in a north Houston area led to the arrest of a man wanted for manslaughter. On Friday, deputies with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 14400 block of Ella Blvd after calls of a suspicious man, now known to be Ashton Walker, jumping fences in the area who had already received a criminal trespassing warning.
LoneStar 92

Houston Man Arrested for Throwing Baby Husky Off Balcony

This story comes out of Houston and was reported by KHOU-11, a Houston man has been accused of throwing a baby husky off of a balcony last month. What kind of sick human does this? According to the article, Dwight Hankins, 66, was taken to jail on felony animal torture charges. Dwight Howard was caught on video throwing the husky off the balcony. In the video, you can see the puppy falling 15 feet onto the concrete.
KHOU

METRO officer shoots suspect on train, HPD says

HOUSTON — A suspect was shot by a METRO police officer on a METRORail train Saturday afternoon, Houston police said. Officials said the shooting happened at 4500 Main Street near the Wheeler platform around 2:20 p.m. The suspect was shot in the leg and was taken to a nearby...
KHOU

KHOU

