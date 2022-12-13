Read full article on original website
Houston Astros Sign Star OutfielderOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Katy teacher decorates the White House for ChristmasCovering KatyKaty, TX
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
New gelato cafe opens in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
New principals at Schmalz and Stephens elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
hotnewhiphop.com
Several Members Of Sauce Walka’s Crew Arrested On RICO Charges
The FBI and local law enforcement arrested 14 individuals in Houston, Texas. After recent updates on YSL’s RICO case have rocked this week, the FBI found another rap-related collective to behave criminally. Federal and local authorities arrested several members of Sauce Walka’s crew in Houston, Texas. Over 200 officials contributed to the apprehension and are on the case.
fox26houston.com
Woman stabs boyfriend to death in east Harris County: Sheriff
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly stabbing in east Harris County Sunday morning. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to the 2400 block of Heather St. Based on preliminary details, Sheriff Gonzalez said...
fox26houston.com
14 alleged members of Sauce Walka's 'The Sauce Factory' arrested in Houston on drug, firearm charges
HOUSTON - A day after Atlanta rapper Gunna pleaded guilty to one charge of racketeering in the watched YSL RICO case, another label group is said to allegedly have several members arrested for similar charges. On Thursday, an investigation conducted by the FBI and Houston Police Department led to several...
Human smuggling operation discovered after chase in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police stopped a human smuggling operation after a short chase on the west side. It happened just after 2 a.m. on South Gessner Road near the Westpark Tollway. Police discovered a truck had stolen plates and attempted a traffic stop before the driver took off. After...
hotnewhiphop.com
Family of inmate who died while in custody ask for answers after manner of death ruled as homicide
The inmate's mother said she found out her son's condition from a doctor, but the Harris County Sheriff's Office refutes the claim and said she was contacted by an advocate.
fox26houston.com
Man arrested after jumping fences in north Houston, had warrant out for manslaughter
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A call about a suspicious man jumping fences in a north Houston area led to the arrest of a man wanted for manslaughter. On Friday, deputies with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 14400 block of Ella Blvd after calls of a suspicious man, now known to be Ashton Walker, jumping fences in the area who had already received a criminal trespassing warning.
Houston Man Arrested for Throwing Baby Husky Off Balcony
This story comes out of Houston and was reported by KHOU-11, a Houston man has been accused of throwing a baby husky off of a balcony last month. What kind of sick human does this? According to the article, Dwight Hankins, 66, was taken to jail on felony animal torture charges. Dwight Howard was caught on video throwing the husky off the balcony. In the video, you can see the puppy falling 15 feet onto the concrete.
METRO officer shoots suspect on train, HPD says
HOUSTON — A suspect was shot by a METRO police officer on a METRORail train Saturday afternoon, Houston police said. Officials said the shooting happened at 4500 Main Street near the Wheeler platform around 2:20 p.m. The suspect was shot in the leg and was taken to a nearby...
Driving drunk in Harris County? Law enforcement is looking for you
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The holiday season is one of the deadliest times on Harris County roads, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Their office is working collaboratively with law enforcement to crack down on drunken drivers. "We in law enforcement know that we know how serious of...
Man stabbed to death by girlfriend near Wallisville, Harris County sheriff says
Neighbors told investigators the woman woke them up when she was pleading for help before they discovered she stabbed her boyfriend.
HPD: Man shot to death in his garage by two masked suspects in SW Houston
HOUSTON — A man is dead after he was shot to death in his garage by two masked suspects, according to Houston police. This happened at about 2:45 p.m. on Kulkarni Street near Del Santos Street. Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department said the two masked walked...
Video shows wanted robber grab man and snatch money bag at NW Harris Co. ATM
The video shows the suspect wrap his arms around the man, shoving him, after he exited the bank and was walking into the parking lot. He got away in a white BMW with paper plates.
1 person shot during altercation with officers on METRORail light train near Midtown, HPD says
According to preliminary info by police, two officers initially stopped the suspect for unknown reasons before a fight broke out that spilled onto the train.
Carjacking suspect charged after leading police on chase in southwest Houston, HPD says
The 30-year-old suspect who was shot by police after hitting an innocent driver during a chase had three guns in his possession at the time of the shooting, officers said.
Police Announce Arrest In Connection To Murder Of Rapper Snootie Wild
A man was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of Memphis rapper Snootie Wild, Radar has learned.Houston police announced the arrest of Ivory Duke Williams, 22, in connection to the Feb. 25 murder of Snootie Wild, also known as LaPreston Porter, in Houston. Williams is facing a murder charge in the 185th State District Court.The incident took place at approximately 2 a.m. Feb. 25. Police found the rapper in a ditch with gunshot wounds to the neck and head, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Snootie Wild's social media pages state that he died the...
HCSO: Investigation underway after body found on North Freeway feeder
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports that a pedestrian was hit by traffic. It happened on the southbound feeder of the North Freeway just south of Richey Road before 11 p.m. Saturday. Details are limited at this time,...
fox26houston.com
Quadruple shooting at Houston club leaves one dead, three injured
December 17, 2022 - A quadruple shooting at a Houston club left one dead and three others injured Saturday morning after an argument of some sort broke out inside the club between a man and a woman.
Man charged in deadly break-in shooting drove getaway car, 2 men still sought, police say
Police said two unknown suspects are still wanted for questioning in the shooting. The 21-year-old who was charged is accused of driving the getaway car.
