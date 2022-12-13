ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Comments / 3

Related
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police recover eight pounds of suspected fentanyl in arrest

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man was arrested after a large drug bust in two different Cincinnati neighborhoods. According to officials, police arrested 29-year-old Abdul Dotson for drug trafficking after executing two search warrants. Officers with the Narcotics Unit recovered eight pounds of suspected fentanyl at locations in Westwood and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Man indicted after fatal October stabbing in Hamilton

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A man has been charged in a months-long murder investigation in Hamilton. A Butler County grand jury indicted Toby Madden in the death of Rachelle Brewsaugh. Brewsaugh was found stabbed multiple times in her home on Parrish Avenue on Oct. 11. On Saturday, the grand...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Resident at local assisted living facility turned 104 Friday

A resident at Traditions of Deerfield assisted living facility in Loveland turned 104 years of age on Friday, Dec. 16. The facility held a birthday celebration for the woman, Flo, on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. According to Mary Jordan, Activity Director at Traditions of Deerfield, Flo is "still...
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries, Dixie Highway in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — Police are responding to a report of a crash with injuries at 3104 Dixie Highway in Erlanger. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

Coroner: Man dies after West Chester house fire

BECKETT RIDGE, Ohio — A man has diedfollowing a house fire on Cincinnati Dayton Road late last week. According to the Hamilton County Coroner's Report, Dennis Bradbury, 65, died following a house fire in the 9000 block of Cincinnati Dayton Road Friday night. Officials say the fire broke out...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crews responding to a report of a fire on Judy Drive in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a fire at 214 Judy Drive in Fairfield. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Citygate Church hosts toy giveaway ahead of the holidays

CINCINNATI — For 500 Children and their families, Christmas may have come a week early. Citygate Church collected, assembled, and gave away over 500 bikes and toys on this Sunday morning before Christmas. Pastors Eric and Kim Petree of Citygate Church say this distribution captures the true spirit of the season.
LEBANON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy