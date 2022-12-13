Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police recover eight pounds of suspected fentanyl in arrest
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man was arrested after a large drug bust in two different Cincinnati neighborhoods. According to officials, police arrested 29-year-old Abdul Dotson for drug trafficking after executing two search warrants. Officers with the Narcotics Unit recovered eight pounds of suspected fentanyl at locations in Westwood and...
WLWT 5
New room at CPD Youth Services honors police cadet who was shot and killed
CINCINNATI — A new room at Cincinnati Police Department Youth Services is honoring a police cadet who was shot and killed over two years ago. Aurora McCarter was shot and killed during the summer of 2020. McCarter was 17 when she was killed during a robbery. McCarter was a...
WLWT 5
Man indicted after fatal October stabbing in Hamilton
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A man has been charged in a months-long murder investigation in Hamilton. A Butler County grand jury indicted Toby Madden in the death of Rachelle Brewsaugh. Brewsaugh was found stabbed multiple times in her home on Parrish Avenue on Oct. 11. On Saturday, the grand...
WLWT 5
Police: Woman dead, 2 in serious condition following fatal Brown County crash
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio — Police are investigating a deadly crash in Brown County. Investigators say 35-year-old Alana Faulconer was driving on Greenbush East Road around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night when she ran a stop sign at Route 68 and hit another car. Police say Faulconer had a juvenile boy...
WLWT 5
Court docs: Woman charged after driving while impaired, crashing car with 5 kids
CINCINNATI — A woman has been charged with five counts of endangering children after crashing a car while operating a vehicle while impaired. According to court documents, Melissa Frampton, 40, was driving with five juveniles in the vehicle when she ran off the roadway, driving while impaired. Documents do...
WLWT 5
Police: 2 hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after Westwood shooting
CINCINNATI — Two people have suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the 2600 block of Cora Avenue Sunday morning, Cincinnati police says. Officials say District 3 officers responded to the scene at 10:51 a.m. Sunday morning for a report of a shooting. Authorities say two people were found...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on Deshler Drive in Colerain Township
NORTHBROOK, Ohio — Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on Deshler Drive in Colerain Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Concerned co-workers lead police to man accused of killing girlfriend in NKY
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Police in Independencesaid 32-year-old Amberly Harris was shot and killed by her 55-year-old boyfriend, Tommy Joe Powell. What's not yet clear is when the deadly shooting occurred. "We're looking into how long she had been dead and how long Mr. Powell had stayed in the residence...
WLWT 5
Mother who claims she was drugged at tailgate is now raising awareness
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati woman is reminding people to stay alert a year after she says she was drugged at a tailgate party. Now, she's speaking out in hopes of saving someone else from ending up in her shoes. "Honestly I don't know that I would have lived," Jen...
WLWT 5
Resident at local assisted living facility turned 104 Friday
A resident at Traditions of Deerfield assisted living facility in Loveland turned 104 years of age on Friday, Dec. 16. The facility held a birthday celebration for the woman, Flo, on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. According to Mary Jordan, Activity Director at Traditions of Deerfield, Flo is "still...
WLWT 5
Mason Elementary STEAM classes serve homeless, troops, hungry through annual outreach program
MASON, Ohio — While the semester may be winding down for most, a group of Mason Elementary students is choosing to go full "steam" ahead. More specifically, full STEAM, which stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math. A group of Mason third and fourth graders is participating in an annual outreach program as a part of their STEAM class.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries, Dixie Highway in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Police are responding to a report of a crash with injuries at 3104 Dixie Highway in Erlanger. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Coroner: Man dies after West Chester house fire
BECKETT RIDGE, Ohio — A man has diedfollowing a house fire on Cincinnati Dayton Road late last week. According to the Hamilton County Coroner's Report, Dennis Bradbury, 65, died following a house fire in the 9000 block of Cincinnati Dayton Road Friday night. Officials say the fire broke out...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to crash with injuries on Hamilton Avenue
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a crash with injuries on Hamilton Avenue and Southridge Lane. A car has struck a pole. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on Creekside Dr in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Fire crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on Creekside Drive in Fairfield, Butler County. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
One lane blocked on Interstate 75 in Sharonville due to a disabled vehicle
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared and all lanes are reopened. The right lane is blocked on northbound I-75 in Sharonville due to a disabled vehicle, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The vehicle was reported...
WLWT 5
Traffic changes scheduled at a State Route 32 intersection in Clermont County
BATAVIA, Ohio — Motorists will experience a traffic change at a busy intersection in Clermont County beginning Monday. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a traffic change will be implemented on Oliver Branch Stonelick Drive at the State Route 32 eastbound interchange due to increased traffic demands. The...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a report of a fire on Judy Drive in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a fire at 214 Judy Drive in Fairfield. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Citygate Church hosts toy giveaway ahead of the holidays
CINCINNATI — For 500 Children and their families, Christmas may have come a week early. Citygate Church collected, assembled, and gave away over 500 bikes and toys on this Sunday morning before Christmas. Pastors Eric and Kim Petree of Citygate Church say this distribution captures the true spirit of the season.
WLWT 5
Report of a robbery with shots fired on Seymore Ave in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Report of a robbery with shots fired on Seymore Avenue in Roselawn. Police engaged in a foot pursuit. Use caution in this area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
Comments / 3