Arctic cold front to drop parts of Colorado to -50 degrees
DENVER — Dangerously cold wind chills are expected this week in Colorado. The arctic cold will affect Colorado Wednesday night through Friday morning with some wind chills falling as low as -50 degrees over the northeast plains of Colorado, according to the latest the National Weather Service (NWS) models.
Wind chill and frostbite: Safety tips as frigid temps come to Colorado
DENVER — Bitterly cold temperatures move into Colorado this week with temperatures plummeting below zero in Denver and across much of Colorado from Wednesday night through Friday morning. With temperatures that cold, you'll want to limit your time outside, especially any time outside with exposed skin. At -5 degrees...
How to protect your pipes when the temperatures drop
DENVER — Frozen pipes can be more than just an inconvenience to a resident. If a pipe breaks due to a freeze, it can cause serious damage to a home when the water thaws. Denver Water is offering tips to help keep water pipes from freezing and what can be done if they burst.
Colorado weather: Bitter cold leading up to Christmas?
COLORADO, USA — Sure, it's not usually warm in the leadup to Christmas. But we could be looking at temperatures well below average across northeastern Colorado as Santa gets ready to fly into town. The good news, though: Some wildly cold scenarios that computer forecast models indicated earlier this...
Blizzard conditions on the eastern plains leave truckers stranded, with no other options
Every major road in the entirety of northeastern Colorado was closed Tuesday. It hardly snowed in Denver, but the blizzard out east shut everything down. As the roads stayed closed, truck drivers had no choice but to stay at truck stops and wait for the interstates to reopen. "Sitting here,...
Aurora nonprofit helps Denver migrants
DENVER — As the sun set Saturday, Andrea Loya found herself and her brother organizing donated Christmas gifts. “There should be about 100," she said, standing over the collection of toys, coloring books and more. Loya took on the task for another nonprofit that they partnered with. “They’re pretty...
Emergency alert mistakenly sent to 160,000 phones in Jefferson County Saturday night
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — An emergency alert in Jefferson County early Sunday morning was supposed to go out to just 40 phones. Instead, 160,000 phones started ringing shortly after midnight, telling people across the county to shelter in place. Jeffcom911, the agency charged with sending emergency alerts, is still...
Avalanche rescue training park reopens in Frisco
FRISCO, Colo. — At the Frisco Adventure Park, Zach Wade with the Summit County Rescue Group says the Frisco Beacon Park has been reopened, giving people a place to practice searching for buried avalanche transceivers. The park has been closed for the past few years due to a lack...
Blizzard conditions cause mass road closures in eastern Colorado
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Blizzard conditions with blowing snow have led to a mess on the roads on the eastern plains of Colorado. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) in Sterling said Tuesday morning that there were no open roads in northeast Colorado. Drivers are asked to not drive around road closed gates or signs.
Colorado tops Northern Colorado for Tad Boyle's milestone win
BOULDER, Colo. — Tristan da Silva scored 26 points, KJ Simpson added 18, and Colorado defeated Northern Colorado 88-77 on Sunday night, giving Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle his program record-tying 261st win. With a record of 261-160, Boyle, in his 13th season, is tied with Sox Walseth who was...
'TubaChristmas' concert returns to Denver
A tradition since 1974, TubaChristmas features musicians of all levels coming together to put on a holiday concert for the Denver community.
Rockies trade Connor Joe to Pirates
DENVER — The Colorado Rockies announced Sunday that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Nick Garcia from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for infielder/outfielder Connor Joe. Garcia, 23, went 4-4 with a 3.66 ERA (113.0 IP, 46 ER) in 25 games (23 starts) with 109 strikeouts and 46 walks with...
Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at Denver airport
DENVER — Denver International Airport (DIA) is working to keep runways and taxiways clear on Tuesday while snow falls and temperatures remain below freezing. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, 108 flights were canceled at DIA and 341 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware. Affected airlines included SkyWest, Southwest, CommutAir,...
'Giving Machines': Vending machines for charity return to Denver
DENVER — There's a new way to give monetary donations this holiday season in downtown Denver: Think vending machines for charity. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has brought its Light the World Giving Machines back to Denver for the holiday season. This is the fourth year...
Thornton Police searching for missing healthcare worker
DENVER — The Thornton Police Department (TPD) is searching for a missing woman. According to her family, Sarah Hart was last seen on Friday afternoon around 4 p.m. The mother of two, who is a critical care manager at St. Joseph's Hospital in Denver was last seen driving a white Audi Q5.
Denver discusses the state of homelessness
DENVER — When it comes to living on the streets, there's lots to talk about. That's why the City and County of Denver had two events to discuss the state of homelessness in Colorado. "We have a lot to be proud of on the provider level around coordination, particularly...
Ice Cube adds Colorado concert to US tour
DENVER — Ice Cube is coming back to Colorado. The hip-hop legend has announced a concert at Denver's Mission Ballroom on Friday, April 21, 2023. Ice Cube will be joined by Westside Boogie and special guests at the show, one day after the famed 4/20 holiday. Tickets for the...
Broncos announce $100 million upgrade to Empower Field
DENVER — Empower Field at Mile High will see some improvements in the new year. The stadium will get a $100 million upgrade in 2023, the Broncos announced on Wednesday afternoon. The team said this will be the largest capital improvement in the history of the stadium. The Metropolitan...
Proctor's Garden: How to make a holiday centerpiece
DENVER — A bunch of supermarket flowers plunked in a vase is underwhelming. You can fashion a lovely holiday centerpiece with some flowers and some fruit. Start with a low, wide bowl. Fill it with fruit. Add water. Cut off most of the stems of the flowers. You don't...
