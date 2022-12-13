ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

WATCH: Street racers set fire to parking lot, shut down I-10 in Baton Rouge with overnight car stunts

BATON ROUGE - Street racers set fire to a parking lot and blocked off part of I-10 with reckless car stunts overnight. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to reports of reckless drivers and car stunts outside a shopping center off Siegen Lane around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Afterward, a social media account "StreetDemonsBR" began posting videos.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LASM welcomes hundreds of students despite days-long power outage

BATON ROUGE - Power went out at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum Thursday afternoon when an Entergy utility cable failed, but they still made it their mission to serve over three hundred students. "We were in a staff meeting, and we discovered the power just went out," Serena Pandos,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

I-10 in Sorrento reduced to one lane due to vehicle fire

SORRENTO - I-10 west between LA-22 and Airline Highway was reduced to one lane due to a vehicle fire early Monday morning. Video showed a car fully engulfed in flames on the Interstate around 6:30 a.m. Monday. The fire was put out and the wreckage was cleared around 8 a.m..
SORRENTO, LA
wbrz.com

Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, BRPD propose new ankle monitoring program in city-parish

BATON ROUGE - There are concerns that monitoring companies who keep an eye on criminals in East Baton Rouge could be too lax. Wednesday night, BRPD and members of the EBR Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) went to the Metro Council asking for $200,000 to fund a new electronic monitoring program that would be run by police instead of outside companies.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

LIST: School closures due to expected severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Due to the severe weather, schools are closing in the area. The inclement weather is expected to start late Tuesday/early Wednesday. Here is a list of schools and offices/campuses that have announced closures:. Ascension Parish School System. Ascension Christian Schools. Assumption Parish Schools. Catholic...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

St. Charles family identifies woman killed in Killona tornado

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish president has reported damage to homes and a school in Killona after a possible tornado touched down. St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell and Sheriff Greg Champagne held a news conference Wednesday afternoon in Killona regarding the damage and severe weather across the parish this afternoon.
KILLONA, LA
wbrz.com

Multiple deaths at menace motel prompt EBR Metro Council to rewrite ordinance

BATON ROUGE - A recent deadly shooting at the Fairbridge Inn Express has gotten the attention of city leadership in East Baton Rouge Parish. The two-star motel, located off Sherwood Forest Boulevard, is infamous for drug overdoses and criminal activity. Now, District Attorney Hillar Moore says if management doesn't tighten up, it could result in a shutdown by the city.
BATON ROUGE, LA

