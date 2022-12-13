Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
wbrz.com
Small plane makes emergency landing in Livingston Parish Sunday afternoon; no one hurt
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A small plane had to make an emergency landing on a Louisiana highway Sunday afternoon when it ran out of fuel. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the single-engine plane had to land on LA 1036 around 1 p.m. Sunday. Deputies and crews with Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 10 assisted with the landing.
wbrz.com
Suspects allegedly took Livingston Parish elementary buses for 'joyride' early Monday morning
DENHAM SPRINGS - Parents received a message this morning reading that some of their children's buses had been 'messed with;' officials say they were taken for overnight joyrides. South Fork Elementary in Livingston Parish saw a large police presence Monday morning as investigators found two buses damaged and a vehicle...
wbrz.com
WATCH: Street racers set fire to parking lot, shut down I-10 in Baton Rouge with overnight car stunts
BATON ROUGE - Street racers set fire to a parking lot and blocked off part of I-10 with reckless car stunts overnight. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to reports of reckless drivers and car stunts outside a shopping center off Siegen Lane around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Afterward, a social media account "StreetDemonsBR" began posting videos.
wbrz.com
Funeral arrangements announced for Baton Rouge Fire captain who died while on duty
BATON ROUGE - A longtime fire captain died Saturday after suffering a medical emergency while on duty, officials say. The Baton Rouge Fire Department announced that Captain Walker L. Hill, who worked for the department for more than 24 years, died Saturday after having a medical emergency while on duty.
wbrz.com
LASM welcomes hundreds of students despite days-long power outage
BATON ROUGE - Power went out at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum Thursday afternoon when an Entergy utility cable failed, but they still made it their mission to serve over three hundred students. "We were in a staff meeting, and we discovered the power just went out," Serena Pandos,...
wbrz.com
Louisiana Art & Science Museum without power for more than 48 hours due to underground cable fault
BATON ROUGE - An unexplained power outage downtown has left the Louisiana Art & Science Museum in the dark for nearly 48 hours. Officials said the power first went out at LASM and surrounding buildings around 3 p.m. Thursday. Entergy reportedly told museum staff their power would be back on by that night.
wbrz.com
I-10 in Sorrento reduced to one lane due to vehicle fire
SORRENTO - I-10 west between LA-22 and Airline Highway was reduced to one lane due to a vehicle fire early Monday morning. Video showed a car fully engulfed in flames on the Interstate around 6:30 a.m. Monday. The fire was put out and the wreckage was cleared around 8 a.m..
wbrz.com
Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, BRPD propose new ankle monitoring program in city-parish
BATON ROUGE - There are concerns that monitoring companies who keep an eye on criminals in East Baton Rouge could be too lax. Wednesday night, BRPD and members of the EBR Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) went to the Metro Council asking for $200,000 to fund a new electronic monitoring program that would be run by police instead of outside companies.
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for man accused in Sunday morning armed robbery off Essen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a man who allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint off Essen Lane Sunday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the robbery happened near the intersection of Essen Park Avenue and Essen Lane around 7 a.m. Sunday.
brproud.com
Storm Info: Baton Rouge, surrounding area closures & sandbag, shelter locations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Due to the threat of severe weather to the region from late Tuesday night throughout Wednesday, December 14, a number of local institutions and offices are announcing closures as well as sandbag and shelter locations. A running list of office and institutional closures, shelters,...
brproud.com
LIST: School closures due to expected severe weather
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Due to the severe weather, schools are closing in the area. The inclement weather is expected to start late Tuesday/early Wednesday. Here is a list of schools and offices/campuses that have announced closures:. Ascension Parish School System. Ascension Christian Schools. Assumption Parish Schools. Catholic...
Tornado strikes New Orleans metro; damage surveys underway
About an hour after a violent tornado damaged a hospital and homes in New Iberia, Louisiana, the severe weather threat moved into the New Orleans metro area producing at least one confirmed tornado on the ground.
theadvocate.com
Here's which Baton Rouge area schools are closing ahead of severe weather threats
As severe weather moves into southeast Louisiana, some Baton Rouge area schools are closing campuses or moving to virtual classes. The following schools have closings and alternative plans as a result of the incoming storm. Check school websites for more information. East Baton Rouge. East Baton Rouge Parish schools are...
VIDEO: Twin tornadoes in Iberia Parish
Tornadoes have struck Iberia Parish and across Acadiana, including this viewer-submitted video of twin tornadoes near the Port of Iberia.
wbrz.com
Longtime Baton Rouge Fire captain dies after suffering medical emergency while on duty
BATON ROUGE - A longtime fire captain died Saturday after suffering a medical emergency while on duty, officials say. The Baton Rouge Fire Department announced that Captain Walker L. Hill, who worked for the department for more than 24 years, died Saturday after having a medical emergency while on duty.
wbrz.com
Flash Flood Warning, Tornado Watch in effect for the Baton Rouge area Wednesday
------ A strong cold front will move through the region on Wednesday. Ahead of and along the front, there will be a potential for severe thunderstorms and heavy rain. Much colder temperatures will follow. UPDATE: The eastern most part of the WBRZ viewing area now upgraded to a Level 4/5...
WDSU
St. Charles family identifies woman killed in Killona tornado
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish president has reported damage to homes and a school in Killona after a possible tornado touched down. St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell and Sheriff Greg Champagne held a news conference Wednesday afternoon in Killona regarding the damage and severe weather across the parish this afternoon.
UPDATE: Acadiana area schools re-opening Thursday after closure
The following closures have been announced due to the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
wbrz.com
Multiple deaths at menace motel prompt EBR Metro Council to rewrite ordinance
BATON ROUGE - A recent deadly shooting at the Fairbridge Inn Express has gotten the attention of city leadership in East Baton Rouge Parish. The two-star motel, located off Sherwood Forest Boulevard, is infamous for drug overdoses and criminal activity. Now, District Attorney Hillar Moore says if management doesn't tighten up, it could result in a shutdown by the city.
New Iberia residents asked to stop sightseeing following touchdown of tornado
Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero is asking for the safety of the residence to please stop riding around sightseeing following a tornado Wednesday morning
Comments / 0