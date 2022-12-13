Read full article on original website
Final Weekend of the Christmas City Express in Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — It’s the final weekend of the Christmas City Express at the St. Louis County Depot and Northshore Scenic Railroad. The storybook experience has brought many kids, families, and those young at heart together in downtown Duluth for the event. The Christmas City Express features a...
City Of Duluth Posts Plowing Update On Social Media Amid Complaints From Residents
DULUTH, Minn. – Snow removal continued for the city of Duluth Friday, four days after the two-part storm hit. There have been complaints about missed streets, delayed plowing and high snowbanks. A spokesperson for the city told FOX 21 Friday that no one was available for an on-camera interview...
Cookies for Santa: Canvas Painting Class
SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Pottery Burn Studio in Superior is putting on a series of holiday-themed classes through December. Sunday’s class was Cookies for Santa, a canvas-painting class. Staff say these classes are a way for people to do something outside of the house while exploring individual creativity.
Salvation Army Only Half Way to Goal
DULUTH, Minn. — The two day snow storm did not help the Duluth Salvation Army’s efforts to raise $215,000 in its kettle drive this year. With just eight days left in the campaign, the Salvation Army has just barely crossed the halfway mark for its 2022 kettle drive.
MN Power Crews Still Restoring Power in the Northland
DULUTH, Minn.–Even with the snow slowing down, crews with Minnesota Power are still working hard to restore power. More than 100 additional line workers from Kansas City Power & Light have been brought in. Excavators were also brought in from Ulland Brothers near Moose Lake to help clear snow...
Johnson’s Bakery Continues with Wide Variety of Christmas Cookies
DULUTH, Minn. – Christmas Cookies are always a welcome treat as the holiday approaches and there is a local bakery that’s been making cookies and much more since the 1940s. Johnson’s Bakery has called Duluth home for nearly 80 years. It is located on West Third Street.
Latest Storm Brings Ideal Slope Conditions
DULUTH, Minn.–Even though the snow brought some struggles to those in the Northland, some were eager to get back outside and hit the slopes at Spirit Mountain. This weeks winter storm brought ideal conditions for snowboarders and skiiers. The wet, heavy powder made a perfect base to glide on and with the new, fluffy snow on top. Pros and first timers said ready, set, shred.
UMD Professor Working with NASA
DULUTH, Minn.–There was a rocket lift off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California Friday morning, it was carrying the first satellite dedicated to observing nearly all the water on the earth’s surface. An associate professor at UMD has been working with NASA leading up to the launch.
Coffee Conversation: The Gift of Local Publishing’s / Zenith Bookstore
DULUTH, Minn. — If you’re looking for a special, local gift this Christmas.. Zenith Bookstore has a big case of pickings. Co-Owner, Bob Dobrow, joined FOX21 on the morning show to talk about the busy holiday season and local finds in store. Some northland authors you can find...
Gift Shopping at the Great Hall Marketplace
DULUTH, Minn.–Local shoppers were out and about today, putting a final bow on gifts. Some brought at the Great Hall Marketplace inside the Duluth Depot. Over 50 vendors filled the Depot, displaying a wide range of gifts and crafts. From handmade woodworking, custom paintings, and even pottery. Artists for the Duluth Art Institute also had a special pop-up. As well as a free raffle for a chance to win prize baskets. Busy shoppers could even grab a hot drink from Duluth Coffee Company which is perfect for a December day.
Wreaths Across America Ceremony Takes Place at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Saginaw, Minnesota
SAGINAW, Minn.–Saturday is a day to remember the fallen and honor those who serve. It was National Wreaths Across America Day where veteran cemeteries across the country are honored with holiday wreaths. Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization founded in 1992 with a mission to remember the fallen,...
Portman Youth Hockey holds First Annual Great Skate Event
DULUTH, Minn — The Portman Youth Hockey Association held its first annual Great Skate outdoor rink event. The classic sound of sharp blades digging into fresh ice filled the air at the Portman Community Center. Kids, parents, and community members all gathered for Portman hockey’s largest fundraising event.
Duluth Denfeld Boys Hockey Cruises to Win Over Superior
SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior boys hockey team hosted the Denfeld Hunters, Saturday afternoon at Wessman Arena. The Hunters scored two in the first period and added another in the second, to earn the 3-1 conference victory. Denfeld will be back in action, Tuesday hosting Hermantown for a 7 PM puck...
Proctor Rails Basketball Team Hosts Meatball Fundraiser
DULUTH, Minn. – The Proctor Rails Boys Varsity Basketball team put on a Swedish Meatball Fundraiser Sunday in an effort to raise funds for the team. Held at the Dry Dock Bar and Restaurant, the banquet served up Swedish meatballs, gravy, corn, and green beans. The team says they are raising funds to improve their court and purchase new jerseys.
Prep Basketball: Esko Girls Earns Home Victory, Denfeld Boys Fall to Undefeated Princeton
ESKO, Minn.- The Esko girls basketball team hosted Two Harbors, Saturday in a Polar League-Big Conference match-up. The Eskomos started out cold but would heat up in the second half, rallying to a 70-47 win. Agates’ Karly Holm tallied 31 points, with eight three-pointers in the loss. Meanwhile, Denfeld...
Cloquet Boys Hoops Rolls Past Hibbing for 1st Win of Season
CLOQUET, Minn.- The Cloquet boys basketball team picked up their first win of the season on Friday, defeating Hibbing 74 to 40. The Lumberjacks (1-3) will next host Duluth Denfeld on December 20th. Hibbing (0-2) will host Rock Ridge on December 27th.
Coaches Corner: Phil Homere
DULUTH, Minn.- For this week’s Coaches Corner we spoke with Duluth Denfeld boys basketball coach Phil Homere. The Hunters are off to a 2-2 start this season.
