DULUTH, Minn.–Local shoppers were out and about today, putting a final bow on gifts. Some brought at the Great Hall Marketplace inside the Duluth Depot. Over 50 vendors filled the Depot, displaying a wide range of gifts and crafts. From handmade woodworking, custom paintings, and even pottery. Artists for the Duluth Art Institute also had a special pop-up. As well as a free raffle for a chance to win prize baskets. Busy shoppers could even grab a hot drink from Duluth Coffee Company which is perfect for a December day.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO