Rogers, AR

Rogers parents plead not guilty to infant’s death by smothering

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A pair of Rogers parents facing charges of manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a minor after the death of their two-month-old child entered pleas of not guilty in court.

Vincent Heyns, 24, and Emily Heyns, 21, appeared in Benton County Circuit Court on December 12. According to a probable cause affidavit, the two stayed up all night watching movies and smoking marijuana after trick-or-treating on October 31.

They went to sleep at approximately 8-9 a.m. on November 1 after their child was fed. The baby reportedly fell asleep on his father’s chest, according to the affidavit.

The victim’s grandfather arrived and woke the parents up around 2 p.m. and found that the infant was nonresponsive. The affidavit says when law enforcement agencies arrived on the scene, the grandfather was performing CPR on the child. Once law enforcement arrived, they took over life-saving measures until EMS arrived. EMS continued life-saving measures with no avail and the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Benton County detectives were also called to investigate the death of another one of the Heyns’ children in 2021. The investigation revealed they were sleeping together with the boy in the same bed and the child was in Vincent’s arms when it died, according to the affidavit. The affidavit does not say if drugs were involved in that case.

The suspects are being held at the Benton County Jail. Each has a bond set at $100,000.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

