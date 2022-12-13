Read full article on original website
Zolak has perfect reaction to disastrous Pats-Raiders finish
The wild ending to Sunday's New England Patriots-Las Vegas Raiders game sparked plenty of stunned reactions. Perhaps the best one of all came on the Patriots' radio broadcast. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci could hardly contain himself as Jakobi Meyers tossed the ball into the hands of Chandler Jones, who returned it for the Raiders' game-winning TD. After Jones made his way into the end zone, an astonished Scott Zolak delivered a line that summed up what Patriots fans have been thinking all season.
How Vikings' win vs. Colts affects 49ers' NFC standing
For three quarters of football on Saturday, it appeared as if the 49ers would receive a boost in the NFC standings as the Indianapolis Colts pummeled the Minnesota Vikings. But San Francisco fans did not, in fact, "like that" when Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins led a historic comeback after being down 33-0 to start the second half, pulling off a 39-36 victory in overtime to clinch the NFC North.
How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders
With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
Clark: Purdy playing the best of any 49ers QB this season
The 49ers are on their third quarterback of the season, which somehow might be a blessing in disguise. With rookie quarterback Brock Purdy now under center for San Francisco, ESPN's Ryan Clark believes the 22-year-old is delivering the best play at the position this season for the 49ers. "You have...
Broncos are making the smart move with Russell Wilson
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is cleared to play on Sunday against the Cardinals, a rare winnable game for a beleaguered Denver team. Wilson won’t even be in uniform. It’s the smart move by the Broncos. Wilson’s Week 14 concussion was more jarring than most, with his head ramming...
Bad news for Ohio State
The Ohio State football program got some bad news on Saturday. Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes on Saturday, according to multiple reports. A 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior (...)
Bengals players take jabs at Tom Brady over 'fairly tough' comment
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady called the Bengals' defense "fairly tough" earlier this week. Cincinnati apparently felt slighted by that description. After Sunday's 34-23 comeback road win over Tampa Bay, Bengals cornerback Eli Apple and defensive tackle B.J. Hill each took jabs at Brady on their way to the locker room at Raymond James Stadium.
Kittle's perfect response to wide-open TDs vs. Seahawks
George Kittle loves one thing more than anything else in football, and the 49ers tight end achieved the feat twice Thursday night during his big game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. “There’s nothing like being wide open in football, because it doesn’t happen very much,” Kittle told reporters...
Dray thought Kerr benching him in Game 4 was 'disrespectful'
When Warriors veteran Draymond Green found himself on the bench during Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals, he was frustrated. But ultimately, he understood the move by his coach, Steve Kerr. And now that the Warriors are six months removed from hoisting their fourth Larry O'Brien Trophy in eight...
Steph, Kerr share advice to Poole with Curry sidelined
PHILADELPHIA -- Replacing Steph Curry, or trying to do your best impersonation of the Warriors' two-time NBA MVP, is an impossible ask that can't be placed on one person's shoulders. However, with Curry out for the foreseeable future after sustaining a left shoulder subluxation Wednesday night in the third quarter of the Warriors' loss to the Indiana Pacers, everyone's attention will turn to one player.
Pats get great news at Friday practice ahead of Raiders showdown
TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Patriots got some excellent news on Friday afternoon. Particularly when it comes to their offense. And good news on that side of the ball has been hard to come by of late. Both Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Jakobi Meyers (concussion) returned to practice during New England's...
Sin City miracle: Raiders break tie with last-play defensive touchdown to stun Patriots 30-24
The Raiders and Patriots appeared headed to overtime when one of the most unbelievable, inexplicable plays in NFL history happened. Las Vegas won 30-24 on the final play, a walk-off, 48-yard defensive touchdown by Chandler Jones. The Patriots saw their playoff hopes take a serious dent as they fell to...
Perry: Josh McDaniels' reaction to Patriots laterals says it all
LAS VEGAS -- The Raiders have lost four games during which they had double-digit leads at halftime. They've won one coin toss in 14 games, a member of the organization relayed to me Sunday. They've had key contributors miss time on injured reserve. You could understand if they felt a...
Report: Jonathan Taylor likely out for the rest of the season
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was not on hand for most of Saturday’s epic collapse against the Vikings because he left the game with an ankle injury and it looks like he won’t be back on the field again before the start of next season. Ian Rapoport of...
Patriots-Raiders takeaways: A fitting ending to an ugly Pats loss
There are devastating losses, and then there's what the New England Patriots experienced Sunday in Las Vegas. The Patriots were on the verge of 8-6 as they held a seven-point lead with 32 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. That's when Raiders quarterback Derek Carr launched a 30-yard pass caught in the end zone caught by Keelan Cole, whose foot appeared to be just barely out of bounds.
Chandler Jones: Mac Jones was standing there, looking at me with big eyes
The Raiders scored one of the most improbable touchdowns in NFL history at the end of Sunday’s game against the Patriots. With no time left on the clock, Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers tried a long backward pass to quarterback Mac Jones instead of going out of bounds and sending the game to overtime. The pass was picked off by Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones, who explained to Peter King what happened next for this week’s Football Morning in America.
Eagles overreactions: Hurts is fine, the playcalling isn't
The Eagles' recent run of pure domination came to a screeching halt Sunday in brisk Chicago, fighting and grinding their way to a clunky victory against the Bears. Jalen Hurts seemed off, the coaching staff was a little off, and Jake Elliott knocked a football off the uprights. It was...
How 49ers will approach final games after clinching division
The 49ers became the second NFC team to secure a playoff spot Thursday night with their division-clinching victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. But even so, coach Kyle Shanahan isn't taking his foot off the gas pedal with just three games to go in the 2022 NFL regular season.
Matt Ryan: I’ve played long enough to know anything can happen
The Vikings’ comeback from being down 33-0 to beating the Colts on Saturday was the biggest comeback in NFL history, but the unprecedented change of fortunes probably felt familiar to one Indianapolis player. Quarterback Matt Ryan was also on the wrong side of the biggest Super Bowl comeback in...
Hurts overcomes frigid cold, INTs, big hits in gritty performance
CHICAGO — Jalen Hurts couldn’t feel his hands. As the wind came off Lake Michigan and swirled around Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon, it made for a frigid ballgame. At kickoff, the temperature was 18 degrees but 16 mph winds delivered a real feel punch of 3 degrees. Hurts claimed it was the coldest game he’s ever played in.
