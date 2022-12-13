Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Related
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police recover eight pounds of suspected fentanyl in arrest
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man was arrested after a large drug bust in two different Cincinnati neighborhoods. According to officials, police arrested 29-year-old Abdul Dotson for drug trafficking after executing two search warrants. Officers with the Narcotics Unit recovered eight pounds of suspected fentanyl at locations in Westwood and...
WLWT 5
New room at CPD Youth Services honors police cadet who was shot and killed
CINCINNATI — A new room at Cincinnati Police Department Youth Services is honoring a police cadet who was shot and killed over two years ago. Aurora McCarter was shot and killed during the summer of 2020. McCarter was 17 when she was killed during a robbery. McCarter was a...
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on East Freedom Way in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on East Freedom Way in Downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Report of a car that struck a pole on Lantana and Groesbeck
CINCINNATI — Report of a car that has struck a pole on Lantana and Groesbeck in College Hill. Driver reportedly fled the scene, but the roadway is blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Report of a robbery with shots fired on Seymore Ave in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Report of a robbery with shots fired on Seymore Avenue in Roselawn. Police engaged in a foot pursuit. Use caution in this area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Report of crash on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WLWT 5
Police searching for suspects responsible for vandalism at Hillel Building
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati and UC police are looking for suspect that vandalized the Cincinnati Hillel Building a few weeks ago. According to police, around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 4, two young men were seen destroying plants and throwing dirt on the Hillel House. The facility is across the street...
WLWT 5
Man indicted after fatal October stabbing in Hamilton
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A man has been charged in a months-long murder investigation in Hamilton. A Butler County grand jury indicted Toby Madden in the death of Rachelle Brewsaugh. Brewsaugh was found stabbed multiple times in her home on Parrish Avenue on Oct. 11. On Saturday, the grand...
WLWT 5
Aggravated robbery reported on Norcrest Drive in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Aggravated robbery reported on Norcrest Drive in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on West Galbraith Rd, Springfield Township
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on West Galbraith Road in Springfield Township, unknown injuries, traffic is impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of crash , I-75 south at Cincinnati-Dayton Road
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews on scene of a crash on I-75 south at Cincinnati-Dayton Road. Car off the roadway, on the right side, traffic is impacted.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Queen City Avenue and White Street in South Fairmount
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Queen City Avenue and White Street in South Fairmount. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of a crash on Compton Rd in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a crash with undetermined injuries at 3225 Compton Road in Colerain Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to crash with injuries on Hamilton Avenue
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a crash with injuries on Hamilton Avenue and Southridge Lane. A car has struck a pole. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries, Dixie Highway in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Police are responding to a report of a crash with injuries at 3104 Dixie Highway in Erlanger. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash, car into building, Harrison Ave in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash, car into a building, at 2420 Harrison Ave in Westwood. Unknown injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on Deshler Drive in Colerain Township
NORTHBROOK, Ohio — Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on Deshler Drive in Colerain Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on West 8th Street and Wells in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on West 8th Street and Wells Street in East Price Hill. The roadway is blocked, police are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck on Hamilton Cleves Pike Road in Cleves
CLEVES, Ohio — Reports of an pedestrian struck on Hamilton Cleves Pike Road in Cleves. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Yankee Rd in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Yankee Road in Liberty Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Comments / 1