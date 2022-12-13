ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 16

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

LA City Council Member Kevin de León Faces Death Threats, REFUSES To Resign Weeks After Racist Recording Exposed

Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León is receiving death threats after he was heard on a recording where he and his fellow council members made a series of racist remarks, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the recording – which was taken in October 2021 – first surfaced in October of this year.In the recording, then-LA City Council President Nury Martinez made a series of insensitive and racist remarks to de León and fellow city council member Gil Cedillo regarding the adopted Black son of council member Mike Bonin.Although both Martinez and Cedillo subsequently resigned following the recording scandal,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

tWitch, DJ from `The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ dies at 40

LOS ANGELES – Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the DJ from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” has died from an apparent suicide at a Los Angeles hotel. He was 40. TMZ was first to report that Boss died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His wife Allison Holker later confirmed the death in a statement to multiple media outlets.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Former Suge Knight attorney sentenced to time served in federal cases

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A former attorney for rap music mogul Marion “Suge” Knight was sentenced Monday to about three years in federal prison — time he has already served — for taking $1.3 million in stolen tax refund checks and placing false liens on a federal judge and the warden of the jail in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Chuck Henry, Beverly White, Vikki Vargas Among 5 Veteran KNBC Newscasters Exiting Station

The face of KNBC news is changing dramatically. At least five veteran newscasters at Los Angeles NBC owned KNBC have accepted “voluntary early retirement” buyouts and will leave the station at the end of the year, sources confirmed to Deadline. Evening news co-anchor Chuck Henry, along with longtime reporters Beverly White, Vikki Vargas, Angie Crouch and Kim Baldonado, accepted the voluntary buyouts that were presented to some staff members earlier this year in the hope of avoiding layoffs. NBCUniversal has been undergoing dramatic cost-cutting, as have other television stations industrywide, due to fears of a possible recession in 2023, an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LAPD pursuit ends in horrific crash in South LA

LOS ANGELES - One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle that was being pursued by Los Angeles Police Department officers crashed in South LA, authorities said. SkyFOX flew over the scene at Vernon Avenue and Flower Street near the southbound 110 Freeway...
LOS ANGELES, CA
goldrushcam.com

Former Los Angeles County Mail Carrier and Co-Schemer Who Lived on His Mail Delivery Route Each Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison for COVID Fraud

December 13, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A former United States Postal Service mail carrier was sentenced today to 41 months in federal prison for scheming to steal more than $250,000 in. unemployment insurance (UI) funds by making false claims of COVID-related job losses and for stealing UI debit...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
122K+
Post
1068M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy