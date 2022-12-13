Read full article on original website
LA mayor faces backlash in first week as critics say homelessness edict doesn't address 'systemic' issues
Newly sworn in Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is attempting to confront the city’s homeless crisis head on, but critics say nothing will change until root problems such as widespread drug use and housing affordability are addressed.
How Tyler Perry Became the Hero of 'Harry & Meghan': Timeline
The Hollywood A-lister spoke of his experiences in the couple's Netflix documentary series, Harry & Meghan.
LA City Council Member Kevin de León Faces Death Threats, REFUSES To Resign Weeks After Racist Recording Exposed
Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León is receiving death threats after he was heard on a recording where he and his fellow council members made a series of racist remarks, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the recording – which was taken in October 2021 – first surfaced in October of this year.In the recording, then-LA City Council President Nury Martinez made a series of insensitive and racist remarks to de León and fellow city council member Gil Cedillo regarding the adopted Black son of council member Mike Bonin.Although both Martinez and Cedillo subsequently resigned following the recording scandal,...
californiaglobe.com
Lancaster City Council Declares State Of Emergency Over LA Mayor Karen Bass Homeless Plans
The Lancaster City Council, along with Mayor R. Rex Parris, declared a state of emergency on Friday against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan to move much of the cities homeless into the Antelope Valley, which consists of several cities, including Lancaster and Palmdale. The action dates back to...
KEYT
Outgoing LA Mayor Eric Garcetti on why his stalled ambassador nomination was a ‘gift’
A few days before Karen Bass was sworn in on Sunday as the first female mayor of Los Angeles, term-limited Democratic Mayor Eric Garcetti was making his farewell tour through South Los Angeles. He donned a hard hat to survey construction at a massive affordable housing site, checked in on...
Video Shows ‘Racist’ LA City Councilmember Kevin Kevin de León Violently Attack Black Activist
A new video shows Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León fighting a Black activist nearly two months after a racist scandal. The post Video Shows ‘Racist’ LA City Councilmember Kevin Kevin de León Violently Attack Black Activist appeared first on NewsOne.
2urbangirls.com
tWitch, DJ from `The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ dies at 40
LOS ANGELES – Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the DJ from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” has died from an apparent suicide at a Los Angeles hotel. He was 40. TMZ was first to report that Boss died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His wife Allison Holker later confirmed the death in a statement to multiple media outlets.
kion546.com
Why this predominantly White county in Southern California is declaring racism a public health crisis
Andrew Do was afraid to play sports his last two years of high school. “I didn’t want to walk home alone after practices and be harassed, and beat up, and strangled,” he said in an interview with CNN. After law school, while out running for exercise, he said...
The Inauguration of Karen Bass & “Web3 Is A Joke”
The Mo'Kelly Show Presents - The Inauguration of Karen Bass & “Web3 Is A Joke”
theeastsiderla.com
Actor claims Echo Park restaurant worker told him and same-sex date, 'We don't allow your behavior'
Echo Park -- An Instagram post has ignited a reaction against El Compadre after a same-sex couple at the Mexican restaurant claim they were told, “We don’t allow your behavior here.”. Actor and comedian Drew Droege posted Tuesday that he and his date were finishing drinks and kissing...
More California Black Pregnant Women May Soon Receive $1,000 Monthly Checks
A guaranteed income program for Black pregnant women in San Francisco is set to expand to other counties in California.
2urbangirls.com
Former Suge Knight attorney sentenced to time served in federal cases
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A former attorney for rap music mogul Marion “Suge” Knight was sentenced Monday to about three years in federal prison — time he has already served — for taking $1.3 million in stolen tax refund checks and placing false liens on a federal judge and the warden of the jail in Los Angeles.
For LA’s Section 8 Lottery Winners, Vouchers Could Still Be 10 Years Away. Here’s Where To Turn For Help
If you’re facing a rent increase, eviction or need help affording rent in L.A. check out this list of resources.
Chuck Henry, Beverly White, Vikki Vargas Among 5 Veteran KNBC Newscasters Exiting Station
The face of KNBC news is changing dramatically. At least five veteran newscasters at Los Angeles NBC owned KNBC have accepted “voluntary early retirement” buyouts and will leave the station at the end of the year, sources confirmed to Deadline. Evening news co-anchor Chuck Henry, along with longtime reporters Beverly White, Vikki Vargas, Angie Crouch and Kim Baldonado, accepted the voluntary buyouts that were presented to some staff members earlier this year in the hope of avoiding layoffs. NBCUniversal has been undergoing dramatic cost-cutting, as have other television stations industrywide, due to fears of a possible recession in 2023, an...
PLANetizen
Superfund Project to Deliver Massive Water Supply Boon to Los Angeles
Hayley Smith reports for the Los Angeles Times on a major breakthrough for resilience in the nation’s second largest city: the city of Los Angeles is nearing completion on a $600 million project to restore groundwater supplies in the San Fernando Valley. “Nearly 70% of the city’s 115 wells...
goldrushcam.com
Beverly Hills Father and Son Sentenced to Prison for Scheming to Defraud COVID-Relief Programs Designed to Help Businesses
December 12, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A Beverly Hills father and son were sentenced today to federal prison terms for defrauding government programs designed to help businesses survive. the economic shock of the COVID-19 pandemic. District Judge Percy Anderson, who also ordered him to pay $2,228,302 in restitution.
foxla.com
LAPD pursuit ends in horrific crash in South LA
LOS ANGELES - One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle that was being pursued by Los Angeles Police Department officers crashed in South LA, authorities said. SkyFOX flew over the scene at Vernon Avenue and Flower Street near the southbound 110 Freeway...
21-Year-Old Arrested After Porch Assault Captured By Ring Camera
A 21-year-old was arrested Wednesday for an alleged assault on a porch caught on a Ring camera following a possible road rage incident in November. On Wednesday, Adriano Anzuini, 21, from Santa Clarita, was arrested for assault as the primary suspect involved in the incident, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita ...
goldrushcam.com
Former Los Angeles County Mail Carrier and Co-Schemer Who Lived on His Mail Delivery Route Each Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison for COVID Fraud
December 13, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A former United States Postal Service mail carrier was sentenced today to 41 months in federal prison for scheming to steal more than $250,000 in. unemployment insurance (UI) funds by making false claims of COVID-related job losses and for stealing UI debit...
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2011 murder, rape of 2 Lincoln Heights women
The bodies of Michelle Lozano and Bree'Anna Guzman were found on L.A. freeways. On Monday, the grieving families made heartfelt impact statements before the man convicted of these crimes was sentenced.
