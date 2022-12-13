ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
myfox28columbus.com

Man shot in east Columbus gas station parking lot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot at a gas station parking lot in east Columbus Monday morning. Police were called to Turkey Hill, located along East Broad Street, around 5:39 a.m. after being flagged down about a 30-year-old man who had been shot. Officers said the man...
myfox28columbus.com

At least 10 dogs rescued from east Columbus house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ten to 12 dogs were rescued from a home that caught fire in the Driving Park area of east Columbus. The Columbus Division of Fire responded to a single-family home fire in the 1000 block of Seymour Avenue Sunday morning. CFD officials said there were...
myfox28columbus.com

Stolen car crashes into Giant Eagle near Grandview Heights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating after a reported stolen car crashed into a grocery store near Grandview Heights Monday morning. A driver smashed through the entrances of the Giant Eagle located along West 3rd Avenue. Police said the silver Dodge Journey crashed into the doors just after...
myfox28columbus.com

3 men injured in vacation rental shooting in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shooting at an Airbnb rental near Ohio State’s campus injured three men early Monday morning, Columbus police said. Officers responded to the home at 2026 North 4th Street after 12:30 a.m. and found two men with serious injuries. Paramedics rushed both victims to OSU Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. One of those victims is not expected to survive, police said.
myfox28columbus.com

Man shot and killed after argument in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot on the west side. Police said officers responded to the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive around 9:10 p.m. and found 25-year-old Suleeman Abdi with a gunshot wound. Medics took him to a...
myfox28columbus.com

Surveillance video shows barrage of gunfire at Columbus gas station shootout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A senseless shootout claims an innocent life. Now surveillance video released Friday shows the barrage of bullets between two groups of teens at a north Columbus gas station. Police said Youngstown State student Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was with three friends when their car was fired...
myfox28columbus.com

2 killed in deadly Knox County house fire

CENTERBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people died in a house fire in the countryside outside Centerburg Sunday morning. Central Ohio Joint Fire District Chief Mark McCann said the fire occurred along Long Road, outside of Centerburg in Knox Co. One firefighter was injured and was treated for burns at...
myfox28columbus.com

Hilltop porch pirate caught on camera stealing packages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A thief was caught on camera stealing packages off two separate porches and tossing them into his truck in the Hilltop. The thefts took place along the 300 block of Binns Boulevard in west Columbus, police said. Columbus police said the suspect was caught on...
myfox28columbus.com

Delaware deputy involved in deadly shooting Monday named

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the deputy involved in a deadly shooting Monday night. Twenty-nine-year-old Brandon Gaunt, a four-year veteran of the Delaware Co Sheriff’s Office, is on paid leave while investigators look into the incident. Gaunt is a...
myfox28columbus.com

Toys for Tots distribution day set to give out thousands of toys

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Every kid in Central Ohio isn't guaranteed a toy during the holiday, but Toys or Tots hope to change that with their distribution day that kicks off Saturday. The Marion-Franklin Community Center welcomes the community to try and help make this Christmas a bit brighter...
myfox28columbus.com

Fans line DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse to meet Buckeyes' Stroud, Smith-Njigba

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fans lined the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse in Polaris Sunday evening, waiting to meet their favorite Buckeyes and capture a moment that will last a lifetime. Deborah Bellinder of Hilliard and her family waited around two hours to meet quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver...
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Weather: Bundle up, colder temperatures coming

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Find your winter coat and mittens because colder temperatures are on the way. Saturday will feature highs near the freezing point, a bit of a breeze, and some light flurries and snow throughout the day, with little to no accumulations likely. Sunday will be drier...
myfox28columbus.com

Give the Gift of Experience this Holiday Season with Penn and Beach

If you're looking for inspiration or even some fresh ideas for holiday gifts, we've got you covered with some pretty sweet *experiences* around Central Ohio!. The Experience Columbus Holiday Gift guide includes experience gift ideas like Penn & Beach Candle Co in Grandview. For more information, go to ExperienceColumbus.com/holidays.
myfox28columbus.com

Professional esports stadium coming to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus will soon be home to a large-scale esports stadium. Glytch plans to break ground on a 100,000 square foot stadium in the spring of 2023. The stadium would seat up to 2,000 fans and would also serve as a broadcast studio for esports events.
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State Wrestlers deliver warmth and care

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's not every day you see Ohio State wrestlers showing off a craftier side, but today they spent time making blankets for a purpose. "As soon as I got to Ohio State, I felt I needed to really raise awareness to cancer." Ohio State freshman Nic Bouzakis said.
myfox28columbus.com

No. 3 Ohio State improves to 11-0 with 82-57 win over Albany

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After being named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week, Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon kept the good times rolling Friday putting up a career-high 25 points in Ohio State's 82-57 win over Albany. The third-ranked Buckeyes have now won 11 straight games to start...
