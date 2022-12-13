Read full article on original website
The Android Police podcast takes a ride on ElonJet
This week, we can't help ourselves. A billionaire who's in way too deep with a $44 billion waste of time has once again proven that he can't handle a little heat from journalists. Will he get out of the kitchen anytime soon? Preferably without burning the house down? That plus our first look at what features Pixel phones might get this spring, our picks for the Best of 2022, and so much more! It's the Android Police podcast.
Google Wallet spreads holiday cheer with cute animations when you tap and pay
We've been blessed with the occasional Easter egg from Google Wallet (neé Google Pay, Android Pay, and... Google Wallet), mainly in the form of special animations that take place after you've tapped and paid with your watch or phone. For the holidays this year, the company is back at it again with a series of post-transaction vignettes for us shoppers to enjoy.
YouTube Music tries letting you build your own radio station
Radio on the streaming music app. It's a silly little anachronism that we, as listeners, accept. Some entity we're not personally acquainted with curates a few songs for us to listen to based off of as little as a whiff of an interest — a genre, an artist, an album, maybe even a specific song. Boom! It's a magic radio station. YouTube Music, though, may soon give you a way to put in a few more ingredients to make some radio stew.
Google Play's super nerdy 10th anniversary shirt is here — too bad you probably can't get one
Who doesn't appreciate getting a little corporate swag now and then? Lots of services reward their most engaged users with additional benefits and the occasional commemorative freebie. Google is no different, offering a bunch of exclusive benefits to its top-tier Google One subscribers and Play Points earners. Google Play is currently celebrating its 10-year anniversary, and to mark the occasion there's an exclusive t-shirt up for grabs for the highest Play Points earners.
How to install Netflix mobile games on your Android device
Streaming service giant Netflix introduced Netflix Games as part of its new membership subscription. But the newly introduced mobile gaming package has raised more than a few eyebrows, like whether Netflix's gaming strategy will work out. Still, to battle skepticism, Netflix is not afraid to invest when there's still plenty of room to grow on Android. So we can still expect Netflix to approach gaming at full speed ahead; that way, every Netflix subscriber can fully utilize their powerhouse Android tablet for years to come.
Spotify is catching up to Android 13’s redesigned media player
Android's media player got yet another facelift with Android 13, and it continues to gain new capabilities. The changes will only appear when developers explicitly add support for it in their apps, though. While Google's own YouTube and YouTube Music were among the first to embrace the new layout, popular music streaming services like Spotify have remained behind the curve until now. But things are changing for Spotify as its Android app is now rolling out support for Android 13's media player to everyone.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 brings back a time-saving Android 12 feature
Android 13 launched with a lot of small quality-of-life improvements that fixed some problems with the big redesign that Android 12 represented, but there were also a few regressions. Notably, the unified search experience for Pixel phones became more complicated, and it removed one of the best time-saving features. On Android 13, it is no longer possible to hit enter after you start typing an app name to launch it. Thankfully, it looks like Google is exploring this option again, with a new hidden option in Android 13's latest beta release that lets you enable this behavior.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 adds a touch of gray to Material You
When it comes to looks, Android has historically provided tons of customizability. Take monochromatic theming: whether you have it turned on for certain apps to cut down your screen time on them or you just like the minimalism of it all, you're certainly not alone. But with Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1, we're learning of a new way to get all grayscale up on your home screen — that is, without having to having to go grayscale on your entire experience.
YouTube and YouTube Music make casting even easier on Android 13
The media player baked into the notification shade on recent Android versions has made it easy to manage your music playback from a single place. While Android 12 allowed you to easily switch between your phone's speaker and any connected Bluetooth headphones, Android 13's quick output switcher packs a lot of other capabilities. With a new YouTube and YouTube Music update, you can now seamlessly move your media to a cast device from the same output switcher shortcut.
Netflix Games wraps up 2022 with its biggest announcements yet
Netflix has just dropped its Year-End-Recap on YouTube, revealing some juicy details regarding some excellent game releases. As you'd expect, the video covers the many games that came to the platform in 2022, from Spiritfarer to Cats & Soup. All that's fine and good, but it's the next bit in the video that drew my attention. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is coming to Netflix Games in 2023, an incredibly awesome beat 'em up that's received nothing but glowing reviews. But that's not all; there are two surprise releases today. The first is Kentucky Route Zero, a favorite around these parts that we knew was coming but is finally here. The second game is Twelve Minutes, a story-rich interactive thriller voiced by big names like James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe.
Ring Spotlight Cam Pro review: This premium outdoor camera really lights up the night
The Ring brand, as its name suggests, became popular thanks to its video doorbell products. However, the company has been making a name for itself when it comes to home security products as well. Indeed, Ring makes some of the best outdoor security cameras and alarm systems, including the Stick Up Cam and Alarm.
