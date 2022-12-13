Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Netflix has just dropped its Year-End-Recap on YouTube, revealing some juicy details regarding some excellent game releases. As you'd expect, the video covers the many games that came to the platform in 2022, from Spiritfarer to Cats & Soup. All that's fine and good, but it's the next bit in the video that drew my attention. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is coming to Netflix Games in 2023, an incredibly awesome beat 'em up that's received nothing but glowing reviews. But that's not all; there are two surprise releases today. The first is Kentucky Route Zero, a favorite around these parts that we knew was coming but is finally here. The second game is Twelve Minutes, a story-rich interactive thriller voiced by big names like James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO