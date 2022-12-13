ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford hospital sends meals to hungry kids around the world

By Jack Baudoin
 5 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline medical center is giving back just in time for the holidays.

OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center mission partners held a meal packing event. It took place at OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation Room, and their goal Tuesday afternoon was to pack 30,000 meals.

Groups like OSF Saint Anthony are trying to be a part of the solution to fight childhood malnutrition. One in seven kids in the world suffers from the effects of food insecurity, according to “Kids Around the World,” living in a chronic state of malnutrition.

“We just thought this would be a perfect opportunity just to showcase what OSF as a hospital can do for the whole community, not just for the patients that come to see,” said Adam Schafer, clinical nutrition manager at OSF Healthcare. “So, we’re trying to do something a little bit bigger than ourselves.”

OneMeal food is packed and sponsored by partners and volunteers at events around the country.

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

