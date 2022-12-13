Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin To Crash to $10,000 Before Exploding by Over 200%, Says Investment Giant VanEck – Here’s the Timeline
The head of digital assets research at global investment behemoth VanEck, Matthew Sigel, is predicting wild fluctuations for Bitcoin (BTC) over the coming months. Starting with a bearish forecast, Sigel says in a post detailing his crypto predictions for 2023 that Bitcoin could fall to between $10,000 and $12,000 in next year’s first quarter.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz: Not All Digital Asset Exchanges Are Run by Criminals Like FTX Was
Crypto billionaire Mike Novogratz thinks it’s “really dangerous” to assume all digital asset exchanges are run like the now-imploded FTX. The Galaxy Digital chief executive says in a new interview with CNBC that he always encourages crypto investors to “sell something along the way” to prepare for inevitable volatility.
dailyhodl.com
Quant Analytics Firm Warns of Potential Mass Sell-Off Event for Ethereum (ETH) – Here’s When
Quantitative analytics company CryptoQuant says that Ethereum (ETH) is potentially on the edge of another large sell-off event due to a number of on-chain factors. The firm says that the Shanghai Hard Fork, which is slated for March of next year and will result in the unlocking of at least 15.3 million ETH, may have implications on the leading smart contract platform’s price.
dailyhodl.com
Polygon, Avalanche and Additional Ethereum Rival Are ‘Unlocking Something Big,’ Says Macro Guru Raoul Pal
Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal says that Polygon (MATIC) and a pair of Ethereum (ETH) challengers are on the cusp of ‘unlocking something big.’. In a new video update, the macro guru says that Solana (SOL), Polygon and Avalanche (AVAX) are furthering crypto adoption by carving out their own niches within the industry.
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,673,966,699,162 SHIB in Massive Crypto Transaction
An anonymous Shiba Inu (SHIB) whale is suddenly moving over a trillion SHIB in a single massive transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, a deep-pocketed trader abruptly shifted a staggering 2.6 trillion tokens worth about $23 million at time of writing from one unknown crypto wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin Warning, Says BTC Looks Horrendous and Primed for New Bear Market Low
A widely followed crypto strategist is warning Bitcoin holders, saying BTC bears currently have the upper hand and could send the king crypto to a fresh bear market low. In a new strategy session, pseudonymous analyst DonAlt says that BTC bears are flexing their muscles after preventing Bitcoin from successfully taking out its resistance around $17,500.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Giant DCG Has Locked Nearly $300,000,000 in Crypto Amid Liquidity Issues, Says Dutch Exchange
Dutch crypto exchange Bitvavo says that Digital Currency Group (DCG) is withholding hundreds of millions of dollars from it due to liquidity issues. In a recent company statement, Bitvavo says that DCG, which provides off-chain staking services to Bitvavo, is suspending repayments until the liquidity crisis it’s facing is resolved.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Accurately Called Massive Bitcoin Crash Issues Major Update for Crypto Traders
The legendary trader who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s crash in January of 2018 says BTC looks primed for another sell-off event. Seasoned analyst Peter Brandt tells his 689,700 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is flashing a candlestick formation indicating a fresh move to the downside for the king cryptocurrency. “Please all...
dailyhodl.com
Over $135,000,000 in Crypto Liquidated Amid Global Market Fears and Auditor’s Crypto Exit
Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of digital assets are being liquidated from the global markets after a prominent auditing firm announced the halting of all work for crypto clients. According to a new report, Mazars, a French auditing firm that was hired by the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance...
Comments / 0