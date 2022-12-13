ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Quant Analytics Firm Warns of Potential Mass Sell-Off Event for Ethereum (ETH) – Here’s When

Quantitative analytics company CryptoQuant says that Ethereum (ETH) is potentially on the edge of another large sell-off event due to a number of on-chain factors. The firm says that the Shanghai Hard Fork, which is slated for March of next year and will result in the unlocking of at least 15.3 million ETH, may have implications on the leading smart contract platform’s price.
Analyst Who Accurately Called Massive Bitcoin Crash Issues Major Update for Crypto Traders

The legendary trader who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s crash in January of 2018 says BTC looks primed for another sell-off event. Seasoned analyst Peter Brandt tells his 689,700 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is flashing a candlestick formation indicating a fresh move to the downside for the king cryptocurrency. “Please all...

