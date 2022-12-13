Read full article on original website
Councilwoman honored for her efforts to keep Richland County clean and green
Richland County Councilwoman Chakisse Newton of District 11 was recently honored by Keep the Midlands Beautiful (KMB) for her focus on cleanup and other green efforts to help promote beautification across the Midlands. The local nonprofit highlighted Newton’s efforts at its annual Gala for a Greener Midlands before presenting her...
Eight people injured after deck collapses in Lexington County
The Lexington County Fire Service responded to a home on Able Harmon Lane Saturday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. after an outdoor deck collapsed. According to officials, family members were outside on the deck taking pictures when it collapsed. Eight people suffered minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital...
Two separate shootings in Richland County leave one dead, one injured
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two separate shootings that left one person dead and another injured. According to officials, the first shooting occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Deputies arrived at 4760 Hardscrabble to find a victim outside with a gunshot wound. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.
Local law firm to give children in Swansea free bikes at annual event on Sunday
Moore Bradley Myers (MBM) is giving away free bikes to local children in the Town of Swansea at its annual 2022 Bike Bonanza. The event will take place Saturday from 10 am until noon at 706 St Matthews Rd, Swansea, SC. “I am thrilled that this year, we can host...
Police offer tips to stay safe during the holidays
The holiday season can be filled with fun and celebrations — or costly, potentially dangerous surprises. Being aware of ways to protect the safety of you, your family and your home can help ensure your holidays stay on the “fun” side. “The holiday time of year can...
Diane P. Norris
Diane P. Norris passed away on December 16, 2022. Diane was a native South Carolinian. She was predeceased by her adopted parents, Mary Gwendolyn Norris and John D. Norris. Diane attended Eau Claire High School in Columbia, SC and graduated from Winthrop College (1971). She was devoted to teaching and taught at various schools throughout South Carolina. Additionally, she spent several decades working as a teacher and trainer in the software industry.
South Carolina wins the Shrine Bowl
Midlands seniors closed out their high school football careers with a come-from-behind victory Saturday in Spartanburg. Running back Jarvis Green's one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter gave the South Carolina Sandlappers the 17-13 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Shrine Bowl. It was the first contest...
Bruce Laverne Hall
Bruce Laverne Hall passed away peacefully at his home in Blythewood, South Carolina, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Bruce was born on July 13, 1957, to John Stewart Hall and the late Connie Gunter Hall. He was preceded in death by his wife, Julie Brooks Hall. In 1975, Bruce graduated...
Daniel Andrew Bistrican
Daniel Andrew Bistrican, 28, of Hopkins, SC, died Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Dan was born April 10, 1994, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of Andrew Bistrican of Pittsburgh, PA, and Jennifer and Thomas Slavicek of Pittsburgh, PA. He graduated from Northgate High School in 2012 and later joined the US...
Gamecock sports week in review
The men’s basketball team went 1-2 for the week winning at home over Presbyterian last Sunday 68-57, but dropping away games Wednesday at UAB 84-70 and Saturday to East Carolina 64-56 in Greenville, SC. The Gamecocks trailed the Pirates by 21 points in their game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena before cutting that deficit to 7 in the second half. But that was as close as they would get. Hayden Brown led the Gamecocks with 15 points. They are 5-6 and will host Western Kentucky Thursday night.
