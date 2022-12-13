The men’s basketball team went 1-2 for the week winning at home over Presbyterian last Sunday 68-57, but dropping away games Wednesday at UAB 84-70 and Saturday to East Carolina 64-56 in Greenville, SC. The Gamecocks trailed the Pirates by 21 points in their game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena before cutting that deficit to 7 in the second half. But that was as close as they would get. Hayden Brown led the Gamecocks with 15 points. They are 5-6 and will host Western Kentucky Thursday night.

