Vince McMahon Reportedly Planning a WWE Comeback, Vince Facing New Demands from Women Alleging Abuse, New Details on Allegations, More

Adam Pearce Addresses Firing Bobby Lashley On WWE RAW
Adam Pearce is the voice of reason for everything that goes on in WWE nowadays, as his on-screen role as an authority figure is usually maintained. However, he is also at the receiving end of a lot of abuse at the hands of WWE Superstars, the latest being Bobby Lashley. Pearce ended up firing Lashley on RAW this week, and now he finally explained his actions.
Shawn Michaels Rewrote WWE NXT After Learning About Mandy Rose’s Extreme Subscription Content
Mandy Rose was one of NXT’s most improved female pro wrestlers since she won the NXT Championship last year. Rose had carried the title for 413 days and defended it ten times. Unfortunately, Mandy Rose was released by WWE, and this brought an end to get flourishing career. WWE Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels rewrote this week’s NXT to get the title off Mandy Rose.
Top Injured WWE Star Planning to Return Very Soon
Drew McIntyre addressed his injury status after originally being scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the November 9 edition of SmackDown. McIntyre had a ruptured eardrum, which was revealed after he announced that he had not been medically cleared...
Ricky Starks Discusses How Long He’s Known William Regal, Says Regal Will Be Missed In AEW
AEW superstar Ricky Starks recently joined Inside The Ropes for a conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Absolute One discussing his relationship with William Regal and how much he’s going to miss the Gentleman Villain now that his run with AEW has come to an end. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Backstage Talk on Vince McMahon Planning a WWE Comeback
As noted, a new report from The Wall Street Journal revealed that former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is planning a comeback to the company as he feels like he received bad advice to step down. You can click here for details, which also includes new abuse allegations. There...
Matt Cardona Says He Thought AEW Would Offer Him Some Kind Of Deal After His Short Stint With The Company
Former NWA and GCW world champion Matt Cardona was the latest guest on Insight With Chris Van Vilet, where Cardona discussed his short stint with AEW back in 2020 and how surprised he was that the promotion did not offer him anything substantial after his selected dates were finished. Check out his full thoughts on the subject, which also includes him discussing how much he loves setting his own schedule, below.
Adam Pearce Rescinds Bobby Lashley’s WWE Termination, Lashley Reacts
Bobby Lashley’s storyline firing has lasted less than 24 hours. As noted, Monday’s WWE RAW was headlined by Seth Rollins defeating Bobby Lashley to become the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory for a future title shot. The referee took a minor bump at one point, which led to Lashley getting angry over a slow count, which ended up giving Rollins the win. After the match, Lashley backed one referee into the corner, and got physical with another. Pearce then announced that Lashley is fired to end the show.
Sasha Banks Opens Up About Recent Stint In Mexico Training Alongside Top Lucha Stars
Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) appeared alongside her longtime friend/rival Bayley on a charity stream to benefit Family Giving Tree on Instagram Live, where The Boss spoke about her recent stint in Mexico training next to lucha-libre legend Juventud Guerrera, as well as Skayde and current AEW superstar Bandido. Check out what Banks thoughts about her time in Mexico in the highlights below.
Backstage News on Mandy Rose Losing the WWE NXT Women’s Title Ahead of Her Release
The decision to have Mandy Rose drop the WWE NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez on last night’s show was reportedly made at the last minute. As noted, it was revealed today that WWE released Rose from her contract, just hours after her 413-day title reign was ended in last night’s NXT main event when she dropped the strap to Perez. Word is that WWE released Rose due to the content she was posting to her FanTime page. WWE officials reportedly felt like they were in a tough position based on the content Rose was uploading to the FanTime social membership platform, with the feeling that the content was outside of the parameters of her WWE contract.
WWE Star Reportedly Released In Controversial Move
WWE has reportedly released Mandy Rose, who dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday night. According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Rose posted risque content on her FanTime page that the company deemed "outside the parameters of her contract." They reportedly felt they were "put in a tough position."
Backstage Notes on AEW’s Significant New Hire Michael Mansury
We noted before how AEW recently hired Michael Mansury to work as their new Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer. Mansury worked for WWE from March 2009 – May 2020, most recently as the Vice President of Global Television Production. Word now is that Mansury is looking to significantly...
Former WWE Official Worries Dexter Lumis Has Become Too Comedic
Dexter Lumis is one of the many wrestlers that Paul Levesque brought back to the company, and while he started creepily stalking The Miz, his gimmick has quickly evolved into a comedic one alongside Johnny Gargano, which included them handing out Christmas presents on "WWE Raw" this week. That has...
Brian Hebner On Vince McMahon Planning a WWE Comeback: “I Think He Needs To Be Gone”
During the latest episode of “Refin’ It Up with Brian Hebner,” Hebner was asked why he thinks about McMahon wanting to come back to WWE, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. As previously reported, McMahon feels he was given bad advice when he stepped...
Rumor on Where the Weekly ROH TV Show Might Tape From
ROH TV is rumored to be taping at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida in the near future. Fightful Select adds that this is an unconfirmed rumor, but AEW talents are under the impression that this will be the location of ROH TV tapings. It’s likely that ROH TV would tape...
Eric Bischoff on Tony Khan Disrespecting Ted Turner, AEW Not Challenging WWE RAW on Mondays
As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently released “Grateful,” the autobiography follow-up to to 2006’s “Controversy Creates Cash” book. Produced in partnership with “NITRO” author Guy Evans, Grateful covers Bischoff’s post-2006 career, including his WWE return, AEW involvement, TNA experience and more.
Ouch: Wrestling Legend Slams SmackDown Star, Would Fire All But Two WWE Women
That would be extreme. Wrestling today is nothing close to what it was twenty years ago. The industry has completely changed with several aspects being nothing close to what it was before. This includes women’s wrestling, which has gone from little more than a side show to one of the focal points of WWE’s product. However, one wrestling legend has a certain thought process on modern WWE women’s wrestling and it’s rather different.
Backstage News on Top AEW Star Deciding to Make Action Andretti a Star, MCW and Andretti on His Big Dynamite Win
Chris Jericho reportedly decided he was going to make a star out of Action Andretti more than one month ago. As noted, last night’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite saw Jericho take a huge upset loss to Andretti. Jericho had announced that he was going to face a jobber as a warm-up for his rematch with ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, but Andretti ended up getting the win. AEW President Tony Khan then announced that Andretti is now All Elite as he has officially signed with the company.
WWE Wellness Policy Questioned In Wake Of Matt Riddle Report
Matt Riddle has reportedly been suspended by WWE for failing the company's wellness policy for a second time. Riddle was written off TV following an attack from Solo Sikoa on the December 5 edition of "WWE Raw" and it now appears as though the angle was due to the suspension. Pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio" questioned WWE's decision-making regarding its handling of the situation with Riddle.
Bryan Danielson Details How Bad His Concussion Was Earlier This Year, Shares Story Of Being Robbed In 2014
AEW superstar Bryan Danielson was the latest guest on the Bellas podcast, where alongside his wife (Brie Bella) the American Dragon discussed a number of different topics, including how bad his concussion was earlier this year and a personal story of their house being robbed back in 2014. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Jim Cornette Calls AEW Star the “Biggest Disappointment” as World Champion
On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of topics. During the podcast, Cornette expressed his displeasure with Jon Moxley’s reign as AEW World Heavyweight Champion. Cornette pondered what AEW should do with Moxley now that he had lost his championship and William Regal had left the company.
