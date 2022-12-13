Read full article on original website
Virginia Allocates Money For Residents In Need Of Housing HelpC. HeslopVirginia State
Parents at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, VA are Deeply Concerned About the 'After School Satan Club'Zack LoveChesapeake, VA
This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNorfolk, VA
Would you ever: Make your own gifts? Watch someone else make them? Or gift an experience? Norfolk has options!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Walmart donates truckloads of merchandise to local charities following Chesapeake store shooting tragedyEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
WTKR
Memory of local goalkeepers continued with Keeper's Cup Futsal Tournament
NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR) — It's fitting that on the final day of the FIFA World Cup, the most popular place in Newport News is an indoor soccer facility, HR Sportsplex. The players there on Sunday share a passion the families of Luke Messick and Conner Guido saw every day.
WAVY News 10
‘Your path will be your path’: ESPN anchor, ODU alum Jay Harris speaks at school’s commencement
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – ESPN SportsCenter anchor and Old Dominion University alum Jay Harris returned to his alma mater and called on graduates to follow their own path and their own dreams during the school’s 137th commencement exercises Saturday at Chartway Arena. Harris, a Norfolk native who received...
Chris Paul HBCU Challenge: Norfolk State drops Hampton
Norfolk State took care of rival Hampton in Las Vegas on the opening day of the Chris Paul HBCU Challenge. It faces another MEAC foe on Sunday. The post Chris Paul HBCU Challenge: Norfolk State drops Hampton appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
‘Not a kid’s game’: VA, NC Lottery warns of giving lottery tickets as holiday gifts
While giving lottery tickets as gifts during the holiday season could be fun for adults, they warn the lottery is not a kid's game.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks now urged for 8 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for eight localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
William Powell comes home
The attack at Pearl Harbor pulled the United States into a global war that lasted from December 1941 until August 1945. As casualties mounted in the Pacific Theater, more temporary burials took place, many on small islands far from Pearl Harbor. It was not until September 1947 that a ship...
WAVY News 10
9 injured following accident involving school bus in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian River Rd. and Military Highway. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/9-injured-following-accident-involving-school-bus-in-virginia-beach/. 9 injured following accident involving school bus …. According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian...
Inside Nova
Youngkin seeking funds to plan Commanders stadium move
As the Virginia General Assembly prepares for its 2023 session, plans for a potential Washington Commanders stadium in Northern Virginia will again be on the agenda. Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed budget amendments for the two years that end June 30, 2024, include $500,000 to assist with planning for potential relocation for the team, according to a report from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The amendments were presented to legislative leaders last week.
WAVY News 10
Announcement: Aesia Toliver is new WAVY morning anchor
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) December 16, 2022 – A familiar face on WAVY News 10 will now be a. permanent fixture on the longest running local morning news program in Hampton. WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 is pleased to announce that Aesia Toliver will be the new morning anchor weekdays on WAVY News 10 Today from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
Jordan Bridge closes indefinitely after trash plant fire in Portsmouth
The Jordan Bridge will remain closed following a waste plant fire on Friday on Elm Street. The bridge is only accessible via Chesapeake/I-464 at this time.
Troopers: Alcohol, speed were factors in deadly I-64 party bus crash
Police have released the names of the two men and one woman killed following a crash that involved a party bus carrying more than 20 people and a tractor trailer on Interstate 64 in Virginia.
Police: 1 shot on Waterfront Drive in Virginia Beach
Police say one person was shot in Virginia Beach on Saturday night.
The Wright brothers made North Carolina 'First in Flight' 119 years ago
First in Flight. North Carolina made its way into the history books 119 years ago.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Virginia
If you are looking for the hospital perfect in the Virginia local area, you have arrived at the correct house. In this blog post, I’m going to provide the greatest hospital perfect with details in the Virginia local area. Also, a direction map link from your house, with Website...
WAVY News 10
State Police: Speed, alcohol contributing factors in York County crash
Virginia State Police said speed and alcohol were contributing factors to a crash that killed three people and injured both drivers and the others on a bus Friday in York County. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/state-police-speed-alcohol-contributing-factors-in-york-county-crash/. State Police: Speed, alcohol contributing factors …. Virginia State Police said speed and alcohol were contributing factors to...
Petersburg unveils casino proposal, more than twice the price of failed Richmond effort
Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham and casino operator Cordish Companies have unveiled a $1.4 billion proposal for a casino in the city, which has not yet gotten permission to build one.
Former Norfolk police chief did not get St. Louis job
The city announced Tuesday night that it had narrowed down its search to two finalists, which included Norfolk's former police chief Larry Boone.
Several firearms found inside vehicle during basketball game at Bethel High in Hampton
Hampton Police say several firearms were found inside a vehicle during a recent basketball game at a local high school.
