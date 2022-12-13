As the Virginia General Assembly prepares for its 2023 session, plans for a potential Washington Commanders stadium in Northern Virginia will again be on the agenda. Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed budget amendments for the two years that end June 30, 2024, include $500,000 to assist with planning for potential relocation for the team, according to a report from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The amendments were presented to legislative leaders last week.

