Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
ROANOKE, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

William Powell comes home

The attack at Pearl Harbor pulled the United States into a global war that lasted from December 1941 until August 1945. As casualties mounted in the Pacific Theater, more temporary burials took place, many on small islands far from Pearl Harbor. It was not until September 1947 that a ship...
GATES COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

9 injured following accident involving school bus in Virginia Beach

According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian River Rd. and Military Highway. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/9-injured-following-accident-involving-school-bus-in-virginia-beach/. 9 injured following accident involving school bus …. According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Inside Nova

Youngkin seeking funds to plan Commanders stadium move

As the Virginia General Assembly prepares for its 2023 session, plans for a potential Washington Commanders stadium in Northern Virginia will again be on the agenda. Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed budget amendments for the two years that end June 30, 2024, include $500,000 to assist with planning for potential relocation for the team, according to a report from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The amendments were presented to legislative leaders last week.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Announcement: Aesia Toliver is new WAVY morning anchor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) December 16, 2022 – A familiar face on WAVY News 10 will now be a. permanent fixture on the longest running local morning news program in Hampton. WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 is pleased to announce that Aesia Toliver will be the new morning anchor weekdays on WAVY News 10 Today from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Virginia

If you are looking for the hospital perfect in the Virginia local area, you have arrived at the correct house. In this blog post, I’m going to provide the greatest hospital perfect with details in the Virginia local area. Also, a direction map link from your house, with Website...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

State Police: Speed, alcohol contributing factors in York County crash

Virginia State Police said speed and alcohol were contributing factors to a crash that killed three people and injured both drivers and the others on a bus Friday in York County. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/state-police-speed-alcohol-contributing-factors-in-york-county-crash/. State Police: Speed, alcohol contributing factors …. Virginia State Police said speed and alcohol were contributing factors to...
YORK COUNTY, VA

