Jan. 6 committee prepares for final public meeting

WASHINGTON — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold what’s expected to be its final public meeting Monday after an exhaustive investigation spanning 18 months. During the meeting, which begins at 1 p.m. EST, the nine-member panel is expected...
Jan. 6: The star witnesses and key testimony from the House committee's public hearings

After a year and a half of work, the House committee investigating the events of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is set to hold its final hearing and issue a report on its findings. Over the course of 10 public hearings, the panel heard from a wide swath of witnesses who showed how former President Donald Trump and his allies helped foment the violence that left at least seven people dead and more than 100 police officers injured.
Migrants gather in Mexico as end nears for US asylum limits

REYNOSA, Mexico — (AP) — Thousands of migrants packed shelters on Mexico's border with the U.S. on Friday as an end neared to Trump-era asylum restrictions, with fresh numbers showing that illegal border crossings fell last month. Border Patrol agents stopped migrants 143,903 times along the Mexican border...
Newly released JFK documents point to what the CIA was hiding

Just seven weeks before the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the CIA intercepted a curious phone call to the Soviet Embassy in Mexico. “My name is Oswald,” said the caller, speaking in broken Russian, seeking information about his request for a visa to return to Russia. It was indeed Lee Harvey Oswald, the Marxist misfit soon to be identified as Kennedy’s accused assassin. In this instance, Oswald didn’t get very far. Seeking an update on his visa request, the Soviet official who answered the phone told Oswald he had no update to give and then hung up on him.
