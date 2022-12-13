A year of sky-high inflation has taken a toll on many Americans' pandemic savings. The personal savings rate, which measures how much of people's incomes is left over after taxes and regular spending, has been falling since a March 2021 peak of 26.3%. It dropped to 2.3% in October, according to the most recent available data according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The savings rate hasn't been that low since July 2005.

