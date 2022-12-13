ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European Stocks Higher as Investors Assess Interest Rate Outlook

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautiously higher on Monday, coming off a losing week as hawkish comments from major central banks signaled further monetary policy tightening in 2023. The Stoxx 600 was up 0.5% in afternoon trade, with all major bourses trading in positive...
Stock Futures Are Flat to Start the Week

Stock futures were choppy Monday after the major averages posted their second straight week of losses for the first time since September as investors weighed recession fears. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 15 points, or 0.05% and S&P 500 futures slipped 0.01%. Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.06%.
Millionaire Investors Haven't Been This Bearish Since 2008

Rich investors are betting on double-digit declines in stocks next year, according to the CNBC Millionaire Survey. Fifty-six percent of millionaire investors surveyed expect the S&P 500 to decline by 10% in 2023. There is a large optimism gap between younger and older millionaires. Eighty-one percent of millennial millionaires expect...
63% of Americans Want to Save More Next Year—But 77% Say High Prices Could Make It Difficult

A year of sky-high inflation has taken a toll on many Americans' pandemic savings. The personal savings rate, which measures how much of people's incomes is left over after taxes and regular spending, has been falling since a March 2021 peak of 26.3%. It dropped to 2.3% in October, according to the most recent available data according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The savings rate hasn't been that low since July 2005.
