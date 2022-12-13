Read full article on original website
European Stocks Higher as Investors Assess Interest Rate Outlook
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautiously higher on Monday, coming off a losing week as hawkish comments from major central banks signaled further monetary policy tightening in 2023. The Stoxx 600 was up 0.5% in afternoon trade, with all major bourses trading in positive...
Stock Futures Are Flat to Start the Week
Stock futures were choppy Monday after the major averages posted their second straight week of losses for the first time since September as investors weighed recession fears. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 15 points, or 0.05% and S&P 500 futures slipped 0.01%. Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.06%.
Millionaire Investors Haven't Been This Bearish Since 2008
Rich investors are betting on double-digit declines in stocks next year, according to the CNBC Millionaire Survey. Fifty-six percent of millionaire investors surveyed expect the S&P 500 to decline by 10% in 2023. There is a large optimism gap between younger and older millionaires. Eighty-one percent of millennial millionaires expect...
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Assess Monetary Policy, Economic Outlook
Treasury yields rose on Monday as investors continued to assess the outlook for the economy and monetary policy, after last week's hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up by 9 basis points at 3.58%, and the yield on the 30-year...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
The FTX Disaster Has Set Back Crypto by ‘Years' — Here Are 3 Ways It Could Reshape the Industry
The collapse of FTX, once a $32 billion crypto exchange, has shattered investor confidence in cryptocurrencies. Louise Abbott, a partner at law firm Keystone Law, told CNBC the exchange's demise is "devastating for investors." The disaster has set back adoption of crypto assets by "one or two years," according to...
Global Coal Use Is on Course to Hit All-Time High This Year, IEA Says
Global coal use is slated to increase by 1.2% to hit a record high this year, according to a report from the International Energy Agency. The price of fossil fuels has seen a substantial jump this year, the IEA says, "with natural gas showing the sharpest increase." "This has prompted...
63% of Americans Want to Save More Next Year—But 77% Say High Prices Could Make It Difficult
A year of sky-high inflation has taken a toll on many Americans' pandemic savings. The personal savings rate, which measures how much of people's incomes is left over after taxes and regular spending, has been falling since a March 2021 peak of 26.3%. It dropped to 2.3% in October, according to the most recent available data according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The savings rate hasn't been that low since July 2005.
The 10 States Where $1 Million in Retirement Savings Will Run Out the Fastest—Hawaii Is No. 1
As it turns out, $1 million may not be enough to sustain you through retirement in certain states. Retirement can last 25 years or more after you stop working, according to Fidelity Investments. But in a few states, $1 million in savings likely won't last that long, according to recent data from personal finance site GOBankingRates.
