ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Summit Daily News

SkatesGiving fundraiser brings in $41,000 to help fund Summit Youth Hockey’s free mite program

Every year Summit’s unique Thanksgiving tradition, SkatesGiving, raises money for Summit Youth Hockey’s free mite program. Summit Youth Hockey’s free mite program is for kids 8 years old and under who are playing their first season of hockey. The program offers families an inexpensive introduction to the sport and allows kids to get a feel for it before deciding to fully commit to the often expensive sport.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Mountain Dreamers receives $40,000 through the state’s Outdoor Equity Grant Program

Mountain Dreamers is receiving a $40,000 grant through the state’s Outdoor Equity Grant Program, according to recent a news release. Mountain Dreamers is a Summit County-based nonprofit that educates and empowers the community to stand up for immigrants’ rights. According to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s website, the funding will support Mountain Dreamer’s OSO outdoors program. The goal of the program is “to identify and break down barriers to outdoor access for mountain region immigrant, Latinx, and BIPOC youth and their families.”
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Obituary: In loving memory of Mark (Marcus) Anesti

Lord give rest to the soul of your servant Mark. Brother to all of you in Breckenridge. As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible. Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: We are being taxed out of our home here in Summit County

Am I really seeing this? We vote for low-income housing all the time, and I for one do not know many low income people who can afford them. I did move to this state back in the early ’80s and worked cleaning businesses during the night, working full time during the day and working part time in the evenings. Yes, there are 168 hours in a week, and I worked most of them and so did my husband so we could afford to finally buy our home.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Breck and the county are making headway on housing

In a letter to the editor on Dec 15, the writer criticizes Breckenridge and the county for failing to meet the “700-1000 low-income residential units that are needed.” This is an unfair characterization of their efforts. In a comprehensive review of the situation published by Summit Daily News on Nov. 30, here were some accomplishments and some others.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy