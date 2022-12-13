Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Family-owned Mount Golian Grill brings fresh fare after opening in historic Breckenridge building
Three years have passed since Amy and Kevin Lemmers made their way into the restaurant industry with the purchase of a Breckenridge building that’s stood for more than a century. Now, the historic structure is home to Mount Golian Grill, a Mongolian-themed restaurant that opened its doors earlier this month.
Summit Daily News
SkatesGiving fundraiser brings in $41,000 to help fund Summit Youth Hockey’s free mite program
Every year Summit’s unique Thanksgiving tradition, SkatesGiving, raises money for Summit Youth Hockey’s free mite program. Summit Youth Hockey’s free mite program is for kids 8 years old and under who are playing their first season of hockey. The program offers families an inexpensive introduction to the sport and allows kids to get a feel for it before deciding to fully commit to the often expensive sport.
Summit Daily News
Mountain Dreamers receives $40,000 through the state’s Outdoor Equity Grant Program
Mountain Dreamers is receiving a $40,000 grant through the state’s Outdoor Equity Grant Program, according to recent a news release. Mountain Dreamers is a Summit County-based nonprofit that educates and empowers the community to stand up for immigrants’ rights. According to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s website, the funding will support Mountain Dreamer’s OSO outdoors program. The goal of the program is “to identify and break down barriers to outdoor access for mountain region immigrant, Latinx, and BIPOC youth and their families.”
Summit Daily News
Frisco plan aims to turn plot of dirt into a landscaped park at the marina by summer
What is now a large plot of dirt at the Frisco Bay Marina could become a landscaped park by next summer. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, Frisco Town Council unanimously approved plans to spend about $771,000 for two local contractors to add a lawn, planting beds, pathways and pads for future amenities there.
Summit Daily News
Obituary: In loving memory of Mark (Marcus) Anesti
Lord give rest to the soul of your servant Mark. Brother to all of you in Breckenridge.
Summit Daily News
Summit County public health director Amy Wineland recognized for her work during COVID-19 pandemic
Summit County Director of Public Health Amy Wineland received the Breckenridge Community Leadership Award during a Breckenridge Town Council meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13. Wineland was recognized for her work during the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Amy really stepped up and took the lead and I think really...
Summit Daily News
Vail Yeti spoil Breckenridge Vipers’ hockey home opener in front of standing-room-only crowd
There is no greater opponent for the Breckenridge Vipers’ home opener than its rivals from the east — the Vail Yeti. In front of a standing-room-only crowd, the Vipers hosted the Yeti at Stephen C. West Ice Arena for the team’s first game on Friday, Dec. 16.
Summit Daily News
Community members take sides in Town Council discussion over Pride flag removal at Gypsum Rec Center
GYPSUM — On the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 13, 30 members of the community — representing a diverse cross-section of race, age, gender identity and sexual orientation — spoke in front of the Gypsum Town Council on how the recent removal of the Pride flag from the local rec center made them feel.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: We are being taxed out of our home here in Summit County
Am I really seeing this? We vote for low-income housing all the time, and I for one do not know many low income people who can afford them. I did move to this state back in the early ’80s and worked cleaning businesses during the night, working full time during the day and working part time in the evenings. Yes, there are 168 hours in a week, and I worked most of them and so did my husband so we could afford to finally buy our home.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Breck and the county are making headway on housing
In a letter to the editor on Dec 15, the writer criticizes Breckenridge and the county for failing to meet the “700-1000 low-income residential units that are needed.” This is an unfair characterization of their efforts. In a comprehensive review of the situation published by Summit Daily News on Nov. 30, here were some accomplishments and some others.
