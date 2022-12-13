Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s ‘Toyz in da Neighborhood’ event gives out over 1,000 toys
Central Illinois Proud
A new park for hosting events coming to Peoria
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Build Peoria and Sovereign Grace Mission-Based Baptist Church have partnered to build a new park designed for hosting events in the community. The park located next to the church on Martin and Dusable streets is about 80 percent complete. Anyone in the community will be allowed to hold events and celebrations there.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria nonprofits’ season of giving uplifts community
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two Peoria nonprofit organizations are stepping up to make sure families in need have a happy holiday season. Friendship House kicked off the holiday season with the 35th Annual Stuff-a-Bus Food Drive in partnership with CityLink. This year’s campaign raised a record 12.47 tons of food and will keep Friendship House’s pantry stocked for eight months.
Central Illinois Proud
Two families discuss importance of American Red Cross
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Every year, 13.6 million units of blood are donated, and every two seconds, somebody needs to use that blood, according to the American Red Cross. Just a few years ago, that blood went to cancer survivors Shayla Schielein and Karly Rathbun. “Our blood was filled...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Friendship House Gives Away 100 Hams for the holiday
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria Friendship House held its second annual holiday ham giveaway Sunday afternoon. One hundred hams went to families in the community needing a holiday meal. Chip Bates is the Pantry and Facility manager of the Friendship House. Bates said being able to provide a meal...
Central Illinois Proud
Prep Sports Recap: Dec. 17, 2022
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – No. 2 Prairie Central boys basketball beat Eureka 45-34. Peoria Chrisitian beat El Paso-Gridley 63-59. Teutopolis beat East Peoria 56-48. Notre Dame girls basketball beat Normal West 77-44 to move to 12-0 on the year. Normal Community girls basketball beat Urbana 57-20. At a Peoria...
Central Illinois Proud
Bradley tripped up by 27 turnovers in loss at No. 10 Arkansas
Central Illinois Proud
Arson cause of Sunday fire in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A fire on S. Greenlawn Ave caused by arson was extinguished early Sunday morning. According to a Peoria Fire and Rescue press release, fire was seen coming from the window on the side of a structure. The first fire engine pulled an attack line and took it between houses to protect exposure next door. Other fire crews advanced an attack line through the structure rear and extinguished it.
Central Illinois Proud
Cougars coming to Wildlife Prairie Park
HANNA CITY (WMBD) — Wildlife Prairie Park could be getting some new cougars very soon. After the last pack of cougars passed away in 2020, Wildlife Prairie Park is raising money to add a pack of female sibling cougars. The park is $25,000 short of the hefty $300,000 dollar price tag.
Central Illinois Proud
Woman charged with attempted murder apprehended
WOODFORD, Ill. (WMBD)– Gabrielle Strudivant was arrested Friday for a charge of attempted murder. According to a Woodford Sheriff press release, The United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force apprehended her in the Springfield area. On Dec. 4 at approximately 4:21 a.m., Woodford dispatch received a call from Kappa Men’s...
Central Illinois Proud
Fire forces emergency callback of off-duty personnel
GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– A Sunday morning structure fire caused more than $40,000 in damages and resulted in a total loss at 795 S. Chambers street, according to a Galesburg Fire press release. The Galesburg Fire Dept. responded to the fire at 2:06 a.m. which included all three stations and...
Central Illinois Proud
Woman arrested for battery inside Knox County Sheriff’s office
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Galesburg woman has been arrested after a violent incident that occurred in the lobby of the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday. Deputies responded to a report of a fight in the building’s lobby on Thursday, Dec. 15. A male and female victim had been battered, and the female suspect fled before deputies arrived.
Central Illinois Proud
Stolen vehicle crashes into house, hospitalizes victim
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A person was sent to the hospital and a house on the 900 block of S. Oregon sustained major damage on Saturday after being struck by a stolen vehicle. According to a Peoria Police press release, a vehicle that was reported stolen on Dec. 13 traveled eastbound off the roadway at the intersection of Ann and Oregon and crashed into a residence.
Central Illinois Proud
Accused Shell Station carjacker arrested Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police have arrested 24-year-old Patrick W. Meyer for a carjacking that occurred Wednesday night at a Shell gas station in the 1900 block of N. Knoxville. Police allege that on Wednesday night, Meyer shot the driver of a vehicle and left the scene in...
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested for thefts of guns, tools in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Cuba, IL man has been arrested in connection with two residential burglaries in November, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s office. Michael Barker, 48, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Cuba after Fulton County Detectives determined he was the suspect in two November burglaries.
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect arrested after man shot in hand during fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man has been arrested after firing one round at another man during an argument Thursday morning, according to the Peoria Police Department. Officers reported to the 700 block of W. Joan Court just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday and located an adult man who had a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim identified the shooter as 63-year-old Charles E. Jackson, with whom the victim had been arguing.
