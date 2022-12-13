John Skyler Says Winning Gold In IMPACT Would Validate His Career, Has His Eyes Set On The X-Division Title

Read full article on original website
Kofi Kingston Addresses Big E Not Appearing For The New Days' NXT Tag Title Win
The New Day, made up of Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston (as well as a sidelined Big E), continue breaking records nearly a decade into their run. This past weekend, at "NXT's" Deadline premium live event, Woods & Kingston managed to defeat Pretty Deadly to become the new "NXT" Tag Team Champions. This brings The New Day to twelve Tag Team Championship reigns combined, and makes Woods & Kingston only the third Tag Team triple crown winners in history. Unfortunately, former WWE Champion Big E wasn't able to attend Deadline, as he is still at home focusing on recovery from a broken neck. "Big E wasn't here, but he was here," Kingston told Sports Illustrated. "He's always with us. We're doing a lot of this in his honor. I woke up to a great text from him [Saturday] morning about our match. We're in constant contact. We miss him, and without Big E, there is no New Day. We want him living a happy, healthy, safe life, and that's what is paramount to us."
Willow Nightingale Wants To Set The Standard For The AEW Women’s Division
AEW star Willow Nightingale recently joined the company’s Unrestricted podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably what her thoughts are on the growing AEW women’s division and how she hopes to set the standard for what the division could be. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Sasha Banks Set to Make Big Money from NJPW, NJPW Official Reportedly Wanted a Top WWE Name
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) is set to make big bucks with New Japan Pro Wrestling. As we’ve noted, Banks is set to make an appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. The main show is scheduled for January 4 at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan, while a second night has been announced for January 21 at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan, but it remains to be seen which show Banks will appear at. Banks’ appearance was not booked through WWE, and she is expected to become a free agent before then. It’s also been reported, but not confirmed, that Banks is done with WWE at the end of this month as the two sides were far apart on money as Banks asked for a high number. Promoters who tried to book Banks for the recent WrestleCade convention were told that she was not taking any pro wrestling bookings until after January 1.
Shawn Michaels Rewrote WWE NXT After Learning About Mandy Rose’s Extreme Subscription Content
Mandy Rose was one of NXT’s most improved female pro wrestlers since she won the NXT Championship last year. Rose had carried the title for 413 days and defended it ten times. Unfortunately, Mandy Rose was released by WWE, and this brought an end to get flourishing career. WWE Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels rewrote this week’s NXT to get the title off Mandy Rose.
Matt Cardona Says He Thought AEW Would Offer Him Some Kind Of Deal After His Short Stint With The Company
Former NWA and GCW world champion Matt Cardona was the latest guest on Insight With Chris Van Vilet, where Cardona discussed his short stint with AEW back in 2020 and how surprised he was that the promotion did not offer him anything substantial after his selected dates were finished. Check out his full thoughts on the subject, which also includes him discussing how much he loves setting his own schedule, below.
Backstage News on Top AEW Star Deciding to Make Action Andretti a Star, MCW and Andretti on His Big Dynamite Win
Chris Jericho reportedly decided he was going to make a star out of Action Andretti more than one month ago. As noted, last night’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite saw Jericho take a huge upset loss to Andretti. Jericho had announced that he was going to face a jobber as a warm-up for his rematch with ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, but Andretti ended up getting the win. AEW President Tony Khan then announced that Andretti is now All Elite as he has officially signed with the company.
Tommy Dreamer Says IMPACT Wanted To Sign Roxanne Perez At The Beginning Of The Year
On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio Tommy Dreamer discussed the rise of new NXT women’s champion Roxanne Perez, and how IMPACT was interested in signing the former Rok-C at the beginning of the year after she wrestled a match for the promotion. The ECW legend adds that Perez was honest with IMPACT about having a WWE tryout and that she was widely supported by the IMPACT locker room. Highlights are below.
Miro Says He Is “Waiting For The Opportunity” To Make AEW Return
AEW superstar and former TNT champion Miro recently spoke with MUSE TV about when fans can expect to see him back in AEW after a prolonged absence. The Redeemer states that he is biding his time and waiting for the right opportunity, adding that some of those decisions are out of his hands.
Jonathan Gresham Signs with Impact and Returns for Unfinished Business, Scott D’Amore Comments
Impact Wrestling has officially signed top indie talent Jonathan Gresham. It was announced during tonight’s Impact on AXS episode that Gresham has signed a contract with the company. Tonight’s Impact opened with Eddie Edwards defeating Delirious in singles action. After the match, Edwards attacked Delirious until Gresham ran out...
Ricky Starks Discusses How Long He’s Known William Regal, Says Regal Will Be Missed In AEW
AEW superstar Ricky Starks recently joined Inside The Ropes for a conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Absolute One discussing his relationship with William Regal and how much he’s going to miss the Gentleman Villain now that his run with AEW has come to an end. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Big Title Match Set for WWE NXT New Year’s Evil, Mandy Rose Update
The WWE NXT Title will be defended at New Year’s Evil. It was revealed on tonight’s post-Deadline edition of NXT that new #1 contender Grayson Waller will challenge NXT Champion Bron Breakker at the NXT New Year’s Evil special episode on Tuesday, January 10. Waller earned the...
Apollo Crews Opens Up Why He Went Back To WWE NXT
Apollo Crews recently appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast and while speaking about his NXT return in June, he detailed why he wanted to return to the brand after being away for several years while on the main roster. “It was weird that nothing was happening [in...
AEW Women’s Title Match and More Announced For Next Week’s Dynamite Holiday Bash
AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite, which will take place in San Antonio and featured Jamie Hayter defending the AEW women’s championship, as well as match 5 of the Elite and Death Triangle best of seven series. Check it out below.
Saraya Thinks AEW Has The Space For A Women’s Tag Team Division
During her recent interview with Forbes AEW superstar Saraya spoke about the promotion potentially developing a women’s tag team division and women’s tag team titles, stating that there is the space and talent for it to happen. Check out her full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Willow Nightingale Wants To Tag With Male AEW Stars: “Lot Of Guys That I Think I Would Have Fun With In An Intergender Tag Team”
AEW star Willow Nightingale recently joined the company’s Unrestricted podcast to discuss a wide range of rasslin-related topics, which included Willow naming Eddie Kingston, Will Hobbs, and Dalton Castle as her ideal tag team partners, adding that there are many intergender tag pairings she thinks would work. If it’s...
Kevin Owens Tries to Get WWE Hall of Famer to Come Out of Retirement for One More Match Against Him
Kevin Owens recently pitched a match for WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. Owens appeared on Kevin Raphael’s Sans Restriction French-language podcast this week and noted how he figured nothing was impossible following his No Holds Barred match with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, which headlined Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 this past April. He then had a sit-down with Michaels when he visited WWE NXT back in October, and that’s when he inquired about one final match for the DX member.
Backstage News on Mandy Rose Losing the WWE NXT Women’s Title Ahead of Her Release
The decision to have Mandy Rose drop the WWE NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez on last night’s show was reportedly made at the last minute. As noted, it was revealed today that WWE released Rose from her contract, just hours after her 413-day title reign was ended in last night’s NXT main event when she dropped the strap to Perez. Word is that WWE released Rose due to the content she was posting to her FanTime page. WWE officials reportedly felt like they were in a tough position based on the content Rose was uploading to the FanTime social membership platform, with the feeling that the content was outside of the parameters of her WWE contract.
Dakota Kai Talks Damage CTRL’s Upcoming Tag Title Defense, Names NXT Talents She Wants To See On The Main Roster
WWE star Dakota Kai recently joined Die Woche to hype up Damage CTRL’s tag team title defense against Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan, as well as discuss which talents from NXT she thinks will make a good splash on the main roster. Check out Kai’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Backstage Updates on AEW Locker Room Morale, Action Andretti’s AEW Contract
– Action Andretti was reportedly under some sort of AEW agreement as far back as October. There’s no word yet on if this was a full-time contract or now, as it is now. As noted, Andretti picked up a big upset over Chris Jericho on last night’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite. AEW President Tony Khan then announced that Andretti was signed.
Spoiler on a Big Title Match Planned for AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash
The first match has been confirmed for the New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite, which is scheduled for December 28 at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. New Year’s Smash will see ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defend his AEW TNT Title against Wardlow. Wednesday’s...
