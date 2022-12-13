ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Central Illinois Proud

Majority of IL counties now at high transmission risk for COVID-19

UPDATE– We have three respiratory illnesses that are prominent right now. We’ve got COVID, we’ve got the seasonal flu and we have RSV. The sooner you can start narrowing down what you don’t have you can start figuring out what you do have. And in most cases for respiratory illnesses when you know what it is you can get early intervention treatment post exposure.)
ILLINOIS STATE
Field & Stream

Eight Men Arrested in Illinois for Illegally Hunting Deer Over Bait

Eight men have been arrested in southern Illinois for hunting deer and turkeys over illegal bait stations, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) said in a press release. The men, some of them non-residents, were also cited for the illegal take and possession of deer and turkey, hunting with falsified permits, unlawful transport of weapons, failure to use blaze orange, and a slew of other hunting-related infractions.
ILLINOIS STATE
WMBD/WYZZ

New Illinois smoke detector law take effect January 1

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD — Changes are coming to your smoke detector. Beginning January 1st, a new state law will change the type of smoke detector required in your home. During building inspections, Peoria Community Development director Joe Dulin, said there are times when smoke detector problems are found. “We’ll go into a property and unfortunately […]
PEORIA, IL
1520 The Ticket

Illinois Man Arrested For Passing Out In Popular Burrito Joint

If you party a little too hard, passing out in a restaurant is not where you want to end up. Many People Have Experience A Way Too Drunk Moment In Their Lives. Many of us have been in a similar situation in our lives. We are out partying with friends and having a really good time. Maybe, a little too much fun. Unfortunately, it leads to getting drunk. Probably way too wasted. We do not head home before it is too late. There are some bad decisions made. You end up passing out somewhere that is not appropriate. Hopefully, you do not get arrested. If you do, well, you are not the first and will not be the last.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Winter Storm Likely to Impact Holiday Travel in Central Illinois

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As we inch closer to Christmas it is becoming increasingly likely that a powerful winter storm will have a significant impact on holiday travel across much of the Midwest and the Ohio River Valley on Thursday and Friday. Key Takeaways. Widespread accumulating snow is likely...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

10 New Illinois Laws Taking Effect in 2023

Several new laws are set to take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, including parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act. Here's a look at some of the changes to expect starting Jan. 1, 2023. End of Cash Bail. As part of the Pretrial Fairness Act, cash...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

New changes are coming to annual driving tests for seniors

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois drivers ages 75 to 78 do not need to take an annual driving test to renew their license. Drivers ages 79 and older will still be required to take the road exam while renewing their driver’s licenses. This was passed by the Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Here's Why Flags in Illinois Are Flying at Half-Staff

Illinois residents may notice this week that flags at state, county and local facilities are flying at half-staff, and here is the reason why. Under a proclamation from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, flags were ordered to half-staff Monday following the tragic death of State Sen. Scott Bennett last week. “Senator...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Walgreens, CVS agree to $10B settlement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Walgreens and CVS will pay $10 billion in a settlement over accusations that the companies contributed to opioid addiction. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the settlement on Monday. It stems from accusations that pharmacies downplayed the risks of addiction and did not stop pills from being diverted for illegal use. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wglc.net

Illinois Department of Human Services announces $5 million to expand shelter capacity

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Human Services announced last week an additional $5 million is being invested to support the expansion of access to emergency housing shelters during the winter months. As the colder weather approaches, the demand for shelter is growing and many providers are already reaching maximum capacity. The increased demand could create difficulties, putting some of the most vulnerable Illinois residents at risk. Anyone seeking more information about the services and support that may be available can text the word “SHELTER” to 552020.
ILLINOIS STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Bone-Chilling Cold Christmas Predicted for Missouri & Illinois

If the weather nerds are correct, you can expect cuddle weather during Christmas week as both Missouri and Illinois are predicted to experience bone-chilling cold temps. I saw this shared today by the National Weather Service out of Springfield, Missouri on Facebook. The bluer the area, the colder the temperatures. Notice what part of America is right in the middle of a dark blue bullseye. Yes, that's us. Technically, this is the percent chance of temps being below normal, but you get the idea.
MISSOURI STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Arctic Invasion: Dangerously Cold Temperatures Expected Next Week

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Your Local Weather Authority is tracking a severe blast of arctic air that is expected to arrive in Central Illinois by the middle of next week and remain in place through Christmas weekend. The cold air could also bring periods of snow to the area impacting holiday travel across much of the U.S.
ILLINOIS STATE
R.A. Heim

Two Payments Coming From the State of Illinois

counting money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash/Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents during this time of record-high inflation. The state of Illinois is sending out a one-time property tax rebate to you. This tax rebate is in the amount of 5% of property taxes paid, and goes up to $300 per household. (source) While this isn't a total game changer on its own, this amount is definitely is a step in the right direction. This $300 is money that you can use however you want. You can use this money for groceries or utilities or whatever you like.
ILLINOIS STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Farmland Values Hit Record High

(Ames, IA) — The value of Iowa farmland has hit a new high. Iowa State University’s Center for Agricultural and Rural Development finds values are up 17-percent, to eleven-thousand-411 dollars per acre. Researchers say that’s after values rose 29-percent during the previous year. Factors in the hike include commodity prices, limited land supply, and low interest rates thru the summer.
IOWA STATE

