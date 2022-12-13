Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois boy, 8, denied life-saving surgery by insurance
His family says the surgeon qualified to operate on him also practices plastic surgery, so their insurance won't cover it.
Central Illinois Proud
Majority of IL counties now at high transmission risk for COVID-19
UPDATE– We have three respiratory illnesses that are prominent right now. We’ve got COVID, we’ve got the seasonal flu and we have RSV. The sooner you can start narrowing down what you don’t have you can start figuring out what you do have. And in most cases for respiratory illnesses when you know what it is you can get early intervention treatment post exposure.)
Eight Men Arrested in Illinois for Illegally Hunting Deer Over Bait
Eight men have been arrested in southern Illinois for hunting deer and turkeys over illegal bait stations, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) said in a press release. The men, some of them non-residents, were also cited for the illegal take and possession of deer and turkey, hunting with falsified permits, unlawful transport of weapons, failure to use blaze orange, and a slew of other hunting-related infractions.
No Front License Plate In Illinois: Legal Or Illegal?
When you ask someone from another state if they're required to have a front license plate, you'll probably get one of two reactions. One reaction is usually angry because yes, they have to have one. Boredom is most often the other reaction, because people in states where residents aren't required...
Can I bury someone in my backyard in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When a loved one passes away, some people would rather keep the body of the deceased close by, on family property. But, is it legal to bury a body in my yard in Illinois? The answer, according to Illinois Funeral Laws, is yes — depending on local zoning rules. There are […]
New Illinois smoke detector law take effect January 1
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD — Changes are coming to your smoke detector. Beginning January 1st, a new state law will change the type of smoke detector required in your home. During building inspections, Peoria Community Development director Joe Dulin, said there are times when smoke detector problems are found. “We’ll go into a property and unfortunately […]
Illinois Man Arrested For Passing Out In Popular Burrito Joint
If you party a little too hard, passing out in a restaurant is not where you want to end up. Many People Have Experience A Way Too Drunk Moment In Their Lives. Many of us have been in a similar situation in our lives. We are out partying with friends and having a really good time. Maybe, a little too much fun. Unfortunately, it leads to getting drunk. Probably way too wasted. We do not head home before it is too late. There are some bad decisions made. You end up passing out somewhere that is not appropriate. Hopefully, you do not get arrested. If you do, well, you are not the first and will not be the last.
Central Illinois Proud
Winter Storm Likely to Impact Holiday Travel in Central Illinois
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As we inch closer to Christmas it is becoming increasingly likely that a powerful winter storm will have a significant impact on holiday travel across much of the Midwest and the Ohio River Valley on Thursday and Friday. Key Takeaways. Widespread accumulating snow is likely...
10 New Illinois Laws Taking Effect in 2023
Several new laws are set to take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, including parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act. Here's a look at some of the changes to expect starting Jan. 1, 2023. End of Cash Bail. As part of the Pretrial Fairness Act, cash...
khqa.com
New changes are coming to annual driving tests for seniors
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois drivers ages 75 to 78 do not need to take an annual driving test to renew their license. Drivers ages 79 and older will still be required to take the road exam while renewing their driver’s licenses. This was passed by the Illinois...
Here's Why Flags in Illinois Are Flying at Half-Staff
Illinois residents may notice this week that flags at state, county and local facilities are flying at half-staff, and here is the reason why. Under a proclamation from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, flags were ordered to half-staff Monday following the tragic death of State Sen. Scott Bennett last week. “Senator...
Walgreens, CVS agree to $10B settlement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Walgreens and CVS will pay $10 billion in a settlement over accusations that the companies contributed to opioid addiction. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the settlement on Monday. It stems from accusations that pharmacies downplayed the risks of addiction and did not stop pills from being diverted for illegal use. […]
wglc.net
Illinois Department of Human Services announces $5 million to expand shelter capacity
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Human Services announced last week an additional $5 million is being invested to support the expansion of access to emergency housing shelters during the winter months. As the colder weather approaches, the demand for shelter is growing and many providers are already reaching maximum capacity. The increased demand could create difficulties, putting some of the most vulnerable Illinois residents at risk. Anyone seeking more information about the services and support that may be available can text the word “SHELTER” to 552020.
Bone-Chilling Cold Christmas Predicted for Missouri & Illinois
If the weather nerds are correct, you can expect cuddle weather during Christmas week as both Missouri and Illinois are predicted to experience bone-chilling cold temps. I saw this shared today by the National Weather Service out of Springfield, Missouri on Facebook. The bluer the area, the colder the temperatures. Notice what part of America is right in the middle of a dark blue bullseye. Yes, that's us. Technically, this is the percent chance of temps being below normal, but you get the idea.
Central Illinois Proud
Arctic Invasion: Dangerously Cold Temperatures Expected Next Week
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Your Local Weather Authority is tracking a severe blast of arctic air that is expected to arrive in Central Illinois by the middle of next week and remain in place through Christmas weekend. The cold air could also bring periods of snow to the area impacting holiday travel across much of the U.S.
COLA update: $2,900 per month could hit Illinois residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month COLA could for IllinoisPhoto byVladimir Solomianyi/UnsplashonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The recent announcement could thrill many Illinois state residents because soon they could receive a $2,900 per month of COLA payment in their bank account.
Two Payments Coming From the State of Illinois
counting money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash/Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents during this time of record-high inflation. The state of Illinois is sending out a one-time property tax rebate to you. This tax rebate is in the amount of 5% of property taxes paid, and goes up to $300 per household. (source) While this isn't a total game changer on its own, this amount is definitely is a step in the right direction. This $300 is money that you can use however you want. You can use this money for groceries or utilities or whatever you like.
KYTV
Possessing recreational marijuana may be legal in Missouri, but not on area college campuses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The possession of recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those age 21 and older. But it’s still not allowed in certain places like the area’s college campuses. Missouri State, Drury, Evangel, OTC, and Mizzou already have policies in place prohibiting narcotics and...
Iowa Farmland Values Hit Record High
(Ames, IA) — The value of Iowa farmland has hit a new high. Iowa State University’s Center for Agricultural and Rural Development finds values are up 17-percent, to eleven-thousand-411 dollars per acre. Researchers say that’s after values rose 29-percent during the previous year. Factors in the hike include commodity prices, limited land supply, and low interest rates thru the summer.
$450,000 Jackpot Winning Lottery Ticket Sold at Illinois Gas Station
An Illinois lottery player banked a jackpot worth nearly half a million dollars. The winner bought the Lucky Day Lotto ticket at a Meijer Express Gas Station located at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers in Friday's drawing -- 9-11-26-39-42...
Comments / 0