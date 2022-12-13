Read full article on original website
Bad news for Ohio State
The Ohio State football program got some bad news on Saturday. Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes on Saturday, according to multiple reports. A 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior (...)
Ohio State football: Buckeyes finally add a player from transfer portal
As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, the Buckeyes have finally added a player from the transfer portal. There is no rest for Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team. This has been an extremely busy month for the Buckeyes considering that the 2023 recruiting cycle comes to a close next week and that they are preparing for a loaded Georgia team to play in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve.
Luke Fickell gets first huge transfer portal pickup at Wisconsin
Luke Fickell has his Wisconsin quarterback with Nick Evers transferring over from Oklahoma. With Graham Mertz transferring out, Luke Fickell needed to find his new quarterback at Wisconsin. No, it did not take long, as the former Cincinnati head coach was able to land Nick Evers by way of the...
College football bowl games today: Picks, schedule, how to watch (Updated Dec. 16)
Looking at the college football bowl games today and every day throughout the CFB postseason with picks, schedule and TV info and much more. There’s no time like the end of December into the start of the new year when college football bowl games reign supreme. Virtually every day, we game postseason CFB to really get fans into the mood for the holiday season.
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Cowboys: Jerry Jones ends rumors, says 'Odell's going to join us' for 2022 playoffs
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be headed back to the NFC East. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA Today's Jarrett Bell that he expects Beckham to join the team, with the deal potentially to become official after Dallas' Sunday contest against the Jaguars. The contract would be expected to run...
3 games to watch in women’s college basketball for Week 7
Big tests for No. 2 Stanford and No. 14 Iowa State highlight another week of must-watch women’s college basketball games. Welcome back to FanSided’s weekly look around the women’s basketball world. Looking for some games to watch this upcoming week? We’ll be highlighting three of them that should be on your radar.
Mac Jones clearly upset with coaching staff over horribly-timed timeout that nixed a touchdown
Mac Jones was not having it today with New England Patriots offensive play caller Matt Patricia. There were no giggles to be had for the ole gigglemeister Mac Jones, as the New England Patriots quarterback was battery-throwing mad after Matt Patricia and the rest of the offensive coaching staff decided to call a timeout at the worst possible time.
UCLA’s chances of landing D.J. Uiagalelei in portal have taken massive hit
UCLA is probably not going to end up landing former Clemson starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in the transfer portal now. Once thought to be a fantastic fit in the transfer portal, do not count on former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei heading back to his native Southern California to go play for UCLA.
NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 15
Week 15 in the NFL clarified proved that Russell Wilson should stay seated while also making Robert Saleh’s QB decision much more clear. Quarterback play is life or death in the NFL. The right guy can take you to the promise land. The wrong guy can sink all your hopes.
Updated NFL Draft Order after Texans win at tanking, Jaguars actually win, Bears, Colts lose
The Jaguars won an overtime thriller, and the Houston Texans lost again. How does the action so far impact the draft order in Week 15?. Almost every game in the opening slate of Sunday’s slate of NFL games in Week 15 was competitive. Chiefs-Texans going to overtime? Who saw that one coming?
