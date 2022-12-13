ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Bad news for Ohio State

The Ohio State football program got some bad news on Saturday. Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes on Saturday, according to multiple reports. A 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior (...)
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio State football: Buckeyes finally add a player from transfer portal

As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, the Buckeyes have finally added a player from the transfer portal. There is no rest for Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team. This has been an extremely busy month for the Buckeyes considering that the 2023 recruiting cycle comes to a close next week and that they are preparing for a loaded Georgia team to play in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve.
COLUMBUS, OH
College football bowl games today: Picks, schedule, how to watch (Updated Dec. 16)

Looking at the college football bowl games today and every day throughout the CFB postseason with picks, schedule and TV info and much more. There’s no time like the end of December into the start of the new year when college football bowl games reign supreme. Virtually every day, we game postseason CFB to really get fans into the mood for the holiday season.
3 games to watch in women’s college basketball for Week 7

Big tests for No. 2 Stanford and No. 14 Iowa State highlight another week of must-watch women’s college basketball games. Welcome back to FanSided’s weekly look around the women’s basketball world. Looking for some games to watch this upcoming week? We’ll be highlighting three of them that should be on your radar.
KANSAS STATE
NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 15

Week 15 in the NFL clarified proved that Russell Wilson should stay seated while also making Robert Saleh’s QB decision much more clear. Quarterback play is life or death in the NFL. The right guy can take you to the promise land. The wrong guy can sink all your hopes.
