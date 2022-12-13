Read full article on original website
foxbangor.com
Ellsworth’s Dan Curtis wins MPA Baseball Coach of the Year
ELLSWORTH – Ellsworth Eagles head baseball coach Dan Curtis was named Maine’s Baseball Coach of the Year by the MPA this week. The Eagles’ 8th year coach led his team to a 19-1 record and Class B state title in 2022, the second of his tenure. Curtis says that it is his players’ individual successes that keep him coming back every year.
foxbangor.com
Bucksport wrestling boasts diverse talent pool as season begins
BUCKSPORT – Bucksport High School wrestling started their season on the right foot last weekend with a great performance in the 18th Annual Ryan Detour Memorial Tournament. The Golden Bucks won at three weight classes at the event: Connor Fitch at 182 pounds, Joseph Bowen at 220 pounds, and defending 220 pound Class B champion Jaxon Gross at heavyweight.
foxbangor.com
Fast Break Week 2: 1-on-1 with Maine’s Jaden Clayton
BANGOR – Maine men’s basketball freshman guard Jaden Clayton joined Tyler Krusz in the Fox Bangor studio to talk about the start of the season for the Black Bears. Clayton, a starter, was one of the first recruits first-year head coach Chris Markwood made an offer to. Maine sits at 6-4 to start the year, matching their win total from the 2021-22 season, and is preparing for matchups against Akron and Ohio State next week.
foxbangor.com
Holden cadet becomes first to graduate from the Police Academy
VASSALBORO — More than 60 cadets and their respective law enforcement agencies gathered at Maine Criminal Justice Academy to commemorate the transition to becoming full-time officers. The event was extra special for the Holden Police Department, which graduated its first-ever hometown cadet from the academy: Hunter Christian. “I think...
foxbangor.com
She Summits Co. encourages women to be adventurous
STATEWIDE–An adventure company in Penobscot County called She Summits Co. is inviting women and girls of all ages to enjoy the Maine outdoors.She Summits Co. was founded in 2019 as a way to help women feel comfortable navigating through the Maine woods and waters. The company takes participants hiking, kayaking, rock climbing and biking throughout the state. The instructors and Maine guides who work for She Summits Co. also teach participants how to be good stewards of the land.
foxbangor.com
Fast Break Week 2: A Minute With Bangor Christian’s Jalen Reed
VEAZIE – For the second “A Minute With…” of the season, Fox Bangor sports caught up with Bangor Christian’s junior guard Jalen Reed. Reed answers the questions everyone wants to know- what’s your favorite holiday song, cats or dogs, the go-to late night snack, and more!
foxbangor.com
Hermon Mountain Ski Area hopes to open soon
HERMON– Some Mainers might have dreaded this weekend’s snow storm, but there are some that need it more than ever. Bill Whitcomb, the owner of Hermon Mountain Ski Area or as he calls himself the old man of the mountain, has been patiently waiting for mother nature to let him open his trails.
foxbangor.com
Central Christmas Tradition
CORINTH — Students at a local high school are giving back to the community in the spirit of Christmas. Continuing an eighteen year tradition, students at Central High School of Corinth Maine have banded together to bring the Christmas spirit to the less fortunate. The school began collecting Christmas...
foxbangor.com
Oakland bank robbery
OAKLAND- Police are searching for the person who robbed the Camden National Bank on Main Street in Oakland this morning. Sergeant Tracey Frost with the Oakland Police Department said officers responded to a bank alarm just before 10. Units from the Maine State Police, Maine Warden Service and Waterville also...
foxbangor.com
Snow storm safety tips
BREWER — Winter weather is working its way up the coast of Maine bringing gusty winds and heavy snow. Roads are expected to get slippery as wet snow blankets spread throughout roadways across the state. “We have all our equipment tested and ready to go. Plows and wings on....
foxbangor.com
Let It Snow
HERMON — Some Mainers may be dreading this weekend’s snow storm, but there are some that need it now more than ever. Bill Whitcomb, the owner of Hermon Mountain Ski Area or as he calls himself the Old Man of the Mountain, has been patiently waiting for Mother Nature to let him open his trails.
foxbangor.com
A Caring Community Cupboard Christmas
A local food pantry is making Christmas wishes come true while they raise funds to stock their shelves. Despite the storm, Caring Community Cupboard in Old Town is hosting their second annual basket raffle to raise funds to combat the rising food insecurity in the area. “We have a lot...
foxbangor.com
Blue Hill man’s death ruled justified
BLUE HILL– Maine’s Attorney General has ruled two Maine State Police Troopers and a Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy were justified in their use of deadly force when they shot and killed a man during a confrontation in Blue Hill in June. A little before two a.m. on...
foxbangor.com
Fire department releases more details surrounding plow truck fire
ORLAND — Local fire fighters extinguished a vehicle fire found engulfed in flames during the weekend’s winter storm. Saturday morning Orland firefighters responded to Cedar Swamp road following reports of a plow truck on fire. Matt Gray, the Lieutenant of Orland Fire, says the fire department received the...
foxbangor.com
Plow truck driver escapes burning rig in Orland
ORLAND — As the winter weather continued throughout Friday night and Saturday morning, crews worked to clear roads and that turned dangerous for one plow truck driver in Orland. According to a post on the Orland Fire Department Facebook page, crews were dispatched at 4:19 Saturday morning for a...
