foxbangor.com
She Summits Co. encourages women to be adventurous
STATEWIDE–An adventure company in Penobscot County called She Summits Co. is inviting women and girls of all ages to enjoy the Maine outdoors.She Summits Co. was founded in 2019 as a way to help women feel comfortable navigating through the Maine woods and waters. The company takes participants hiking, kayaking, rock climbing and biking throughout the state. The instructors and Maine guides who work for She Summits Co. also teach participants how to be good stewards of the land.
Many schools feeling the affects of illness
STATEWIDE– School systems around the state of Maine are feeling the impact from an outbreak of illness. Just this past week, schools in the Cumberland area switched to remote learning due to student and staff illnesses. Several schools on Mount Desert Island will also remain closed today where they’ve...
Bridge in Dover Foxcroft has problems
DOVER FOXCROFT– The Dover Foxcroft police are asking the public to avoid a section of damaged sidewalk on the Essex Street bridge. A section of the sidewalk of the bridge has bee blocked off due to a gap in the concrete. The gap has created a hole that is...
Non-profit animal rescue supports pet parents
BANGOR — Often pet owners don’t know where to turn when their cats or dogs are expecting. The Pixel Fund Rescue is a non-profit animal rescue is working to support puppies and kittens in search of a home by providing micro chips, neutering, shots and adoption services. President...
Maine Department of Transportation is hiring plow truck drivers
STATEWIDE– With snow in the forecast, the Maine Department of Transportation is boosting its efforts to recruit more help. The department will be putting out more hiring ads on social media in the coming weeks to help fill plow truck driver openings this winter. D.O.T. is offering increased pay,...
