Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Related
cbs17
Raleigh police crackdown nets 23 DWI charges, 44 speeders; 4 cars seized for racing, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they partnered with several agencies Friday night to crack down on drunk driving and other unsafe driving behaviors. Police did not say where they focused the operation, which also included Knightdale, Wake Forest, Holly Springs, Zebulon, Apex and Garner police. But, they...
cbs17
Carrboro man in wheelchair hit by car, taken to hospital
CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in a wheelchair was hit by a vehicle Saturday night, according to Carrboro police. Police said the man was hit while crossing East Main Street shortly after 9 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.
cbs17
Candles being recalled due to fire, laceration hazards
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Advantage Sales & Marketing is recalling its Good Matters Three-Wick Candles because of fire and laceration hazards, officials said. Officials with the Consumer Product Safety Commission said these hazards are because the candles can “burn at higher than usual temperatures” and the jars can break.
cbs17
How low are gas prices in the Raleigh area? Find out here
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Prices for regular unleaded gas continue to drop in the Raleigh area. According to Gas Buddy experts, prices are down just over 40 cents compared to last month and a little more than 15 cents compared to last year at this time. But location has an impact...
cbs17
1 arrested after exposing himself to worker at Fayetteville business, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they made an arrest in an indecent exposure case from Sunday evening. The incident was reported around 6:10 p.m. at a business along the 5000 block of Ramsey Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police. The call initially said a...
cbs17
Man arrested after 1 dead in homicide in Edgecombe County, deputies say
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County deputies said one man was arrested in a homicide Sunday. In a news release around 6 p.m., the sheriff’s office said the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office was currently at the scene of the homicide investigation. The location of the investigation is...
cbs17
When the heroes need care: Raleigh Fire Department’s psychologist helps firefighters’ emotional health
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Running into fires and responding to car accidents at a moment’s notice — that pressure can take a toll on first responders. “Not only are they dealing with the same kind of problems that you and I face every single day with our families, friends, and loved ones, but they also have to really be on their game,” said Dr. Crohan, a psychologist.
cbs17
‘Ultimate tragedy’ – Fundraiser set for family of Cumberland County deputy killed by DWI suspect, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fundraising effort is underway to help the family of a Cumberland County deputy who was killed in the line of duty early Friday. Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, died after he was hit by a DWI suspect just after 2:45 a.m. Friday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
4 sought after theft at Rocky Mount Ulta Beauty store, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police said they are looking for suspects who stole items from a store recently. In a news release earlier this week, police said they were hoping to identify “subjects” in several photos. Rocky Mount police released the photos on Tuesday...
cbs17
Scratch-off at Walmart leads to $100,000 early Christmas gift for Holly Springs nurse
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A nurse from Holly Springs was in the Christmas spirit Friday morning as she shopped the aisles of Walmart for those on her shopping list. That was just before stumbling upon the ultimate gift herself. Berra Sen, 60, who just ended a shift as...
cbs17
Wake Forest police looking for people who stole a generator from Lowe’s
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating individuals who stole a generator from a Lowe’s Home Improvement store. The subjects are wanted for questioning in connection with a Nov. 19 larceny at the 11800 Galaxy Drive location....
cbs17
Clayton woman brightens community with Christmas lights, toy drive
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — When it comes to the holidays, Joanna Davis has one thing on her mind- to make others smile. “It feels good when you can make somebody else happy,” Davis said. “It’s a good feeling.”. The Clayton mother said she moved into her...
cbs17
Johnston County felon busted with 8 pounds of marijuana, $74K worth of fentanyl in Dunn, Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight pounds of marijuana, three firearms, and $74,000 worth of fentanyl have landed a Johnston County felon in the Harnett County Detention Center. Michael Joseph Eason, 39, was arrested in the 200 block of Howards Lane in Dunn on Thursday as Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and ATF executed a search warrant there, the sheriff’s office said Friday.
cbs17
Possible record crowds head out to Triangle stores for last-minute shopping
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Christmas is right around the corner, and if you went out to shop this weekend, you might’ve noticed the Christmas carols, the sparkling decorations, or the last-minute rush for gifts. Donna Baldwin was among the crowds out shopping Saturday. “We’re pretty much counting the...
cbs17
Paroled felon arrested after 6-hour standoff in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon already on parole was arrested by Fayetteville police after a several-hour standoff Friday, police said. Police said in a news release that members of the Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information about the location of a wanted suspect at a home along the 2000 block of Caramel Drive.
cbs17
Thousands pay respects with wreaths at Fort Bragg cemetery and across NC
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands came out Saturday to pay honor, and place wreaths on the graves of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and who served our country. More than 8,000 wreaths were placed at the Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery on Fort Bragg honoring veteran service members and those who were killed in action.
cbs17
Man arrested in connection with string of commercial robberies in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, the Rocky Mount Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect responsible for several robberies over the last few weeks. Antwane Smith, 48, of Tarboro was put in handcuffs for his connection to four commercial robberies within the city limits of Rocky Mount, police said.
cbs17
Durham Holiday Parade celebrates the season with music, holiday cheer
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Just one week until Christmas, the countdown is on. CBS 17 crews went to downtown Durham, where the holiday spirit really shined upon. The floats were honking, the bands were marching. The spirit of Christmas was sprinkled in the air. “It’s our holiday parade,” said...
cbs17
Duke Energy plans Moore County power outage impacting 2,500 near Carthage on Saturday morning
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A large power outage is planned for part of Moore County Saturday. Two weeks after nearly the entire county was plunged into the dark by gunfire attacks on two electrical substations, Duke Energy said they have a planned outage set for Saturday morning. The outage...
cbs17
Dozens pack Moore Square in Raleigh to watch World Cup
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sunday fans across the world cheered on Argentina and France during the 2022 World Cup and fans in Raleigh weren’t shy about who they were rooting for. “The atmosphere is so great, the people out here, it’s a great vibe, people are cheering,...
Comments / 0