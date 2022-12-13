ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Carrboro man in wheelchair hit by car, taken to hospital

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in a wheelchair was hit by a vehicle Saturday night, according to Carrboro police. Police said the man was hit while crossing East Main Street shortly after 9 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.
CARRBORO, NC
Candles being recalled due to fire, laceration hazards

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Advantage Sales & Marketing is recalling its Good Matters Three-Wick Candles because of fire and laceration hazards, officials said. Officials with the Consumer Product Safety Commission said these hazards are because the candles can “burn at higher than usual temperatures” and the jars can break.
RALEIGH, NC
How low are gas prices in the Raleigh area? Find out here

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Prices for regular unleaded gas continue to drop in the Raleigh area. According to Gas Buddy experts, prices are down just over 40 cents compared to last month and a little more than 15 cents compared to last year at this time. But location has an impact...
RALEIGH, NC
When the heroes need care: Raleigh Fire Department’s psychologist helps firefighters’ emotional health

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Running into fires and responding to car accidents at a moment’s notice — that pressure can take a toll on first responders. “Not only are they dealing with the same kind of problems that you and I face every single day with our families, friends, and loved ones, but they also have to really be on their game,” said Dr. Crohan, a psychologist.
RALEIGH, NC
Johnston County felon busted with 8 pounds of marijuana, $74K worth of fentanyl in Dunn, Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight pounds of marijuana, three firearms, and $74,000 worth of fentanyl have landed a Johnston County felon in the Harnett County Detention Center. Michael Joseph Eason, 39, was arrested in the 200 block of Howards Lane in Dunn on Thursday as Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and ATF executed a search warrant there, the sheriff’s office said Friday.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Possible record crowds head out to Triangle stores for last-minute shopping

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Christmas is right around the corner, and if you went out to shop this weekend, you might’ve noticed the Christmas carols, the sparkling decorations, or the last-minute rush for gifts. Donna Baldwin was among the crowds out shopping Saturday. “We’re pretty much counting the...
CARY, NC
Paroled felon arrested after 6-hour standoff in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon already on parole was arrested by Fayetteville police after a several-hour standoff Friday, police said. Police said in a news release that members of the Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information about the location of a wanted suspect at a home along the 2000 block of Caramel Drive.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Thousands pay respects with wreaths at Fort Bragg cemetery and across NC

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands came out Saturday to pay honor, and place wreaths on the graves of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and who served our country. More than 8,000 wreaths were placed at the Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery on Fort Bragg honoring veteran service members and those who were killed in action.
FORT BRAGG, NC
Durham Holiday Parade celebrates the season with music, holiday cheer

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Just one week until Christmas, the countdown is on. CBS 17 crews went to downtown Durham, where the holiday spirit really shined upon. The floats were honking, the bands were marching. The spirit of Christmas was sprinkled in the air. “It’s our holiday parade,” said...
DURHAM, NC
Dozens pack Moore Square in Raleigh to watch World Cup

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sunday fans across the world cheered on Argentina and France during the 2022 World Cup and fans in Raleigh weren’t shy about who they were rooting for. “The atmosphere is so great, the people out here, it’s a great vibe, people are cheering,...
RALEIGH, NC

