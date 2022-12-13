Read full article on original website
Speculation on Who Portrayed Uncle Howdy During WWE SmackDown Angle
Uncle Howdy came to life on last night’s WWE SmackDown as the feud between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt continued. Howdy remains a trending topic on social media today. There’s no word yet on who portrayed Howdy on SmackDown, but the main speculation is that this is Wyatt’s brother Bo Dallas. It should be noted that this has not been confirmed, but Dallas was expected to be involved in the Wyatt storyline going back a few months ago.
Jon Moxley Apparently Almost Loses His Ear on Tonight’s AEW Rampage
Jon Moxley apparently suffers an ear injury on tonight’s taped AEW Rampage. Moxley will wrestle Sammy Guevara in tonight’s Rampage opener. Renee Paquette took to Twitter to plug the match and noted how her husband almost lost his ear. “Since I had to live through the trauma, I...
Spoiler on Another Match for the Final WWE SmackDown of 2022
The second match has been confirmed for the final WWE SmackDown of 2022. It was revealed during last night’s SmackDown tapings to air next Friday that Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa will take place during the live SmackDown on December 30. The bout was announced during an in-ring promo by Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World. The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:. Jakob Austin Young vs. BATEMAN. Bad Dude Tito vs. KENTA.
Jim Cornette Knocks Wiliam Regal For Destroying His Credibility In AEW Segment
William Regal is leaving AEW, and he’s on his way back to WWE as he wants to be in WWE and work with his son, Charlie Dempsey, in NXT. Regal recently defended his behavior in storyline about helping MJF beat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Title. Regal stated that he was no longer required by the BCC in a backstage pre-recorded video interview and was trying to teach them one more lesson. This was done to write him off television.
Snoop Dogg Loses Custom WWE Golden Title, WWE Comments
The hip-hop legend announced on his personal Instagram that he has lost his custom gold WWE championship, which he brought with him on his latest tour. The D-O double-G writes, “This #WWEGoldenTitle is just perfect. I brought it out on The Holidaze of Blaze Tour to show the fans how dope it is but it came up missin!!! I NEED it 911 ASAP before #WrestleMania in Hollywood so if y’all see it, let me know!”
Kevin Nash Shares What He Thinks WCW’s Biggest Problem Was
When Kevin Nash was chosen to serve as the WCW’s booker, the big man came prepared. On AdFreeShows, Nash recently did a live watch-along of his illustrious Starrcade 1998 battle versus Bill Goldberg. Nash won the bout, ending Goldberg’s winning streak thanks to Scott Hall’s use of a cattle prod. t helped lay the foundation for the infamous “finger poke of doom” a week later.
Preview For Today’s NWA USA Episode
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:. Taya Valkyrie vs. La Rosa Negra. Mercurio vs. Joe Alonzo. Ashley D’Ambrose and Max The...
Michael Cole Says Pat McAfee Reinvigorated His Love For The Wrestling Business, Talks McAfee’s WrestleMania 38 Match
Pat McAfee was recently named Sports Media Person of the Year by The Athletic, crediting his work in WWE as well as his hit podcast the Pat McAfee show as key reasons. In The Athletic’s story they interviewed longtime WWE play-by-play man Michael Cole, who gave his thoughts on working alongside McAfee, and how much he enjoyed seeing him compete at this year’s WrestleMania 38 premium live event.
Big Update on John Cena’s WWE Return Match
WWE has officially announced John Cena’s return match for the final SmackDown on FOX episode of 2022. As noted, tonight’s SmackDown saw Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns reveal that he and Sami Zayn will team up to face Kevin Owens and a partner of KO’s choosing on the December 30 SmackDown from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.
2022 WWE Tribute To The Troops Special To Air Today On FOX
WWE taped this year’s Tribute to the Troops special last month after SmackDown went off the air. The 20th anniversary of the event will air later today, Saturday, December 17 at 2:30pm ET on FOX. WWE taped the following three matches for the special:. *Drew McIntyre & Sheamus &...
WWE NXT Star Announces He’s Been Medically Cleared For In-Ring Action
Quincy Elliott revealed he’s been medically cleared to return to the ring. The WWE NXT star is set to work Saturday’s house show. Elliott hasn’t wrestled since the October 18 episode of NXT when he defeated Xyon Quinn to become the host of NXT Halloween Havoc. Elliott...
Eric Bischoff Thought TNA PPV Concept Was The Dumbest Idea
Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast. During it, Bischoff noted that he wasn’t a fan of the Lockdown PPV event in TNA Wrestling. “The Lockdown pay-per-view where every match was in a cage was like the dumbest damn...
WWE Announces Becky Lynch’s First Singles Match Since SummerSlam
Becky Lynch is set to wrestle her first singles match since WWE SummerSlam as she faces Bayley on Monday’s RAW. Bayley and Lynch have feuded since Bayley returned with Damage CTRL at WWE SummerSlam in late July, right before Lynch went on the shelf with a shoulder injury. Lynch returned last month to help her team defeat Team Damage CTRL in War Games at WWE Survivor Series. Then Bayley cost Lynch a Triple Threat match against Nikki Cross and winner Alexa Bliss on the December 5 RAW. The winner was to face Bayley on this week’s RAW to determine the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. This past Monday’s RAW saw Lynch attack WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY during Bliss vs. Bayley, which led to Bliss getting the win to earn the future title shot from Belair.
Jimmy Korderas Criticizes An Aspect Of AEW Tag Team Best Of Seven Series
Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks square off against Death Triangle in their next match in the best-of-seven series with Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Titles. The two teams will clash in a No Disqualification Match on the December 21 Dynamite episode. If necessary, the sixth bout will be a Falls Count Anywhere contest.
DAZN Unable To Air IMPACT Wrestling In Certain Countries Due To Their Existing Deal With WWE
Back in November IMPACT Wrestling and DAZN signed a multi-year agreement that would see IMPACT be broadcast internationally around the world. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on the partnership, and why DAZN will be unable to air IMPACT in certain countries. According to the report, IMPACT will...
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Double Tapings, Roman Reigns, Big Title Match, More
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode will air live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. WWE will air SmackDown live tonight, but the December 23 episode will also be taped due to the Christmas holiday. We will have live spoilers later tonight and if you’d like to help with live spoilers, please e-mail me.
Title Match Confirmed For Next Week’s NJPW Strong Episode
The first match has been announced for the last episode of NJPW Strong in 2022. Fred Rosser and J.R. Kratos to headline the show on December 24th as Rosser, the reigning Openweight Champion, is putting his title on the line against Kratos. The match between Kratos and Rosser was filmed...
Video: This Week’s NWA Powerrr Now Available On YouTube
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr has premiered on YouTube. You can see the video below for the episode, which aired Tuesday night on FITE TV:. Champions Series: Dak Draper and Mims vs. Trevor Murdoch and Rhettt Titus. Champions Series: Chris Adonis vs. Jax Dane. Champions Series: Alex Taylor vs....
Results From GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted Event
The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Amerikaz Most Wanted event that took place on Friday night at the Ukrainian Culture Center in Los Angeles, CA, courtesy of Fightful:. Scramble Match: Jack Cartwheel def. Titus Alexander, Cole Radrick, Alec Price, Jordan Oliver, and Nick Wayne. Starboy...
