Read full article on original website
muza
5d ago
Are some of these new laws a joke ? Seems like Chicago made out in these laws but the rest of Illinois has been kinda forgotten
Reply(2)
12
Related
New Illinois Laws in 2023 Will Establish Official State Snake, Celebrate Sweet Corn and More
The state of Illinois will have dozens of new laws going into effect on Jan. 1, and while most will carve out new programs or add additional public safety measures, a handful will celebrate what makes the state unique. While most Illinoisans are aware that the state bird is the...
advantagenews.com
Financial impact from Illinois' no cash bail discussed
As the SAFE-T Act remains in legal limbo, some are concerned about the added costs the law will be put onto the Illinois justice system at the local level. Illinois is set to become the first state in the country to eliminate cash bail on Jan. 1. In Illinois, 10% of a suspect’s bail is used to fund segments of the legal system.
advantagenews.com
Illinois workers successful in eliminating union representation at their workplace
Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted overwhelmingly to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote, conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25, was one-sided with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union.
ourquadcities.com
Illinois could be on an island with assault weapons ban
Lighter gun laws in surrounding states could minimize effectiveness of ban. Congress considers giving marijuana businesses access to banks. Illinois state lawmakers plan to push through an assault weapons ban. And Libertarians in Iowa apply for major party status in the state. We talk about that with former Iowa State...
Which City in Illinois is Shrinking the Fastest?
No, it's not Chicago, but the city that is shrinking quickly can probably blame Chicago for some of its issues. People are leaving Illinois in droves, but which city here in the Land of Lincoln is shrinking the fastest?. According to the website earnspendlive.com, the town of Thorntonship is the...
thesouthlandjournal.com
Governor Pritzker Issues Proclamation of Passage for Workers’ Rights Amendment
Governor Pritzker Issues Proclamation of Passage for Workers’ Rights Amendment (Chicago, IL) — Governor JB Pritzker yesterday celebrated the passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment to the Illinois Constitution. Governor Pritzker issued a proclamation announcing passage of the amendment and joined labor leaders and legislators in celebrating the achievement.
Opponents of proposed Illinois gun ban testify, more hearings expected
Opponents of a proposal to ban certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines in Illinois offered their opinions of the legislation during a House hearing Thursday. Just as at the first hearing on Monday for House Bill 5855, the second hearing also featured advocates pushing for a gun ban. While supporting the...
aclu-il.org
Ending Money Bond in Illinois
On January 1, 2023, Illinois officially will become the first state to completely abolish the unfair and archaic practice of jailing people accused of crimes simply because they cannot afford to pay a money bond. The Pretrial Fairness Act was signed into law in early 2021 as part of the SAFE-T Act, a broader package of policing and criminal legal system reforms championed by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus. This achievement was made possible by the national Black Lives Matter movement in response to police murders of Black people across the country.
New Illinois laws going into effect in January aim to address spike in carjackings, vehicle thefts
(The Center Square) – New laws are set to take effect in January that lawmakers say are aimed at addressing carjackings and car thefts in Illinois. California experienced the highest number of stolen vehicles overall in 2021, with more than 200,000 vehicles taken. The top five states for vehicular crime – California, Illinois, Florida, Colorado […]
a-z-animals.com
8 Native Plants in Illinois
Illinois has a diverse climate, punctuated with warm summers, cold winters, and fluctuating temperatures. Described as continental, this climate supports a wide range of flora that decorate farmlands, forests, wetlands, parks, and yards. If you are an Illinois resident, there is a high chance that you have encountered several native...
wmay.com
Central Illinois company’s workers vote to oust union
(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union.
Central Illinois Proud
New year to bring new laws in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD – By now, almost everyone in Illinois has heard that Jan. 1 will mark the beginning of a significant change in the state’s criminal justice system – the elimination of cash bail. It’s an issue that dominated the 2022 campaigns and has been both praised and...
New year, new laws: Here's what to look out for in Illinois for 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — By now, almost everyone in Illinois has heard that Jan. 1 will mark the beginning of a significant change in the state’s criminal justice system – the elimination of cash bail. It’s an issue that dominated the 2022 campaigns and has been both praised...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Illinois
Located in the Great Lakes region of the United States, Illinois is one of the most populous states in the country. While its capital is Springfield, Chicago is actually the largest city. Illinois benefits from both fertile farming lands and access to shipping via both the Great Lakes and the Mississippi River. The state is generally very flat, with a climate largely influenced by its proximity to the vast waters of the Great Lakes. But, just where is the coldest place in Illinois?
Illinois helpless to stop panhandling thanks to U.S. court ruling
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Municipalities across Illinois are still struggling to find ways to stop panhandling. But, because of two federal court rulings, their hands remain tied. “What we used to do in the past is send out Health and Human Services staff and go out and talk to (panhandlers) and say, ‘Do you need help?’ […]
Not One But Two Gas Tax Increases for Illinois Coming Next Year
Gas is a hot topic with most drivers today who are paying extreme amounts of money, starting in 2023 Illinois residents will be paying even more with an increase in gas tax. Illinois Policy states that Illinois is the second-highest state nationwide in the gas tax (just behind California), and it's about to increase. Starting in 2023 Illinois residents who fill up their tanks will now have to pay 42.5 cents more in gas tax. But what, there's more. It will increase AGAIN in July 2023 to 44.4 cents per gallon. Why?
Illinois committee holds second hearing on potential assault weapon ban
CHICAGO — The conversation over whether to ban assault weapons in Illinois continued Thursday at the second State House Committee hearing of the week. Lawmakers heard around four hours of testimony at the public hearing on House Bill 5855, also known as the Protect Illinois Communities Act. The bill would ban the sale and possession of […]
Is recreational marijuana legal in Wisconsin?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois made recreational marijuana legal in 2020 in Illinois, but is cannabis legal in neighboring Wisconsin? The answer is: no. Marijuana is still illegal for recreational use in Wisconsin. A first offense for marijuana possession could result in a penalty of up to 6 months in jail or $1,000 in fines, […]
10 Things You Should Never Say to Someone From Illinois
As an Illinois native, I've heard my fair share of questionable comments from outsiders who may not be fully aware of our state's rich history and culture. Here are 10 things you should never say to someone from Illinois:. "Is Chicago the only city in Illinois?" No, no it is...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
84K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4