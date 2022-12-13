Late-week storm looks like a rain event for the Boston area — at least for now

Not great news for those in the Boston area dreaming of a white Christmas.

A pedestrian protects himself from the early morning rain in Post Office Square on Dec. 7. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Stormy weather is expected to arrive in the Boston area on Thursday night. While some mid-December storms come as exciting news to those dreaming of a white Christmas, this one looks like a rain and wind event for eastern Massachusetts.

Meteorologist and Boston Globe and Boston.com contributor Dave Epstein tweeted Tuesday that the storm could have a big impact on ski country.

The National Weather Service in Boston shared a friendly reminder that it’s still too early to make specific predictions.

Here’s what other local meteorologists are saying:

