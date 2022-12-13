Goofy's head sells for $19,000

A costume piece once worn by workers at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom shocked a California auction house when it sold for much more than originally expected.

The piece, the head of a Goofy costume, sold for $19,000, well above the original estimate of $4,000-6,000.

The 30+ year old costume piece was described as “incredibly rare” and dated back to the 1990s.

The auction house, Van Eaton Galleries in Studio City, Calif., periodically holds Disney-related auctions filled with privately-owned pieces. This event was called “Exploring the Disney Universe.”

The auction also featured a Walt Disney World Park Hopper costume that sold for $3,500 and other Disney memorabilia.

An 8.5-inch bronze sculpture of Epcot characters Figment and Dreamfinder sold for $3,000 – around 10 times the estimated $200-400 value. And a Spaceship Earth “cast members only” aluminum sign more than doubled it’s original $300-500 estimate, selling for $2,000.