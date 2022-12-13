Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Snoop Dogg Loses Custom WWE Golden Title, WWE Comments
The hip-hop legend announced on his personal Instagram that he has lost his custom gold WWE championship, which he brought with him on his latest tour. The D-O double-G writes, “This #WWEGoldenTitle is just perfect. I brought it out on The Holidaze of Blaze Tour to show the fans how dope it is but it came up missin!!! I NEED it 911 ASAP before #WrestleMania in Hollywood so if y’all see it, let me know!”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Speculation on Who Portrayed Uncle Howdy During WWE SmackDown Angle
Uncle Howdy came to life on last night’s WWE SmackDown as the feud between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt continued. Howdy remains a trending topic on social media today. There’s no word yet on who portrayed Howdy on SmackDown, but the main speculation is that this is Wyatt’s brother Bo Dallas. It should be noted that this has not been confirmed, but Dallas was expected to be involved in the Wyatt storyline going back a few months ago.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Announces Becky Lynch’s First Singles Match Since SummerSlam
Becky Lynch is set to wrestle her first singles match since WWE SummerSlam as she faces Bayley on Monday’s RAW. Bayley and Lynch have feuded since Bayley returned with Damage CTRL at WWE SummerSlam in late July, right before Lynch went on the shelf with a shoulder injury. Lynch returned last month to help her team defeat Team Damage CTRL in War Games at WWE Survivor Series. Then Bayley cost Lynch a Triple Threat match against Nikki Cross and winner Alexa Bliss on the December 5 RAW. The winner was to face Bayley on this week’s RAW to determine the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. This past Monday’s RAW saw Lynch attack WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY during Bliss vs. Bayley, which led to Bliss getting the win to earn the future title shot from Belair.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Double Tapings, Roman Reigns, Big Title Match, More
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode will air live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. WWE will air SmackDown live tonight, but the December 23 episode will also be taped due to the Christmas holiday. We will have live spoilers later tonight and if you’d like to help with live spoilers, please e-mail me.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Update on John Cena’s WWE Return Match
WWE has officially announced John Cena’s return match for the final SmackDown on FOX episode of 2022. As noted, tonight’s SmackDown saw Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns reveal that he and Sami Zayn will team up to face Kevin Owens and a partner of KO’s choosing on the December 30 SmackDown from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kevin Nash Shares What He Thinks WCW’s Biggest Problem Was
When Kevin Nash was chosen to serve as the WCW’s booker, the big man came prepared. On AdFreeShows, Nash recently did a live watch-along of his illustrious Starrcade 1998 battle versus Bill Goldberg. Nash won the bout, ending Goldberg’s winning streak thanks to Scott Hall’s use of a cattle prod. t helped lay the foundation for the infamous “finger poke of doom” a week later.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jon Moxley Apparently Almost Loses His Ear on Tonight’s AEW Rampage
Jon Moxley apparently suffers an ear injury on tonight’s taped AEW Rampage. Moxley will wrestle Sammy Guevara in tonight’s Rampage opener. Renee Paquette took to Twitter to plug the match and noted how her husband almost lost his ear. “Since I had to live through the trauma, I...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jeff Jarrett Returned To Universal Studios At AEW Dark Tapings
AEW held double tapings of their weekly Dark series on Saturday at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Jeff Jarrett was among the names in action at the tapings as he worked a tag team match. This was likely a one-off appearance for Jarrett on the Dark series, but it was...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Title Match Confirmed For Next Week’s NJPW Strong Episode
The first match has been announced for the last episode of NJPW Strong in 2022. Fred Rosser and J.R. Kratos to headline the show on December 24th as Rosser, the reigning Openweight Champion, is putting his title on the line against Kratos. The match between Kratos and Rosser was filmed...
wrestlingheadlines.com
2022 WWE Tribute To The Troops Special To Air Today On FOX
WWE taped this year’s Tribute to the Troops special last month after SmackDown went off the air. The 20th anniversary of the event will air later today, Saturday, December 17 at 2:30pm ET on FOX. WWE taped the following three matches for the special:. *Drew McIntyre & Sheamus &...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Video: This Week’s NWA Powerrr Now Available On YouTube
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr has premiered on YouTube. You can see the video below for the episode, which aired Tuesday night on FITE TV:. Champions Series: Dak Draper and Mims vs. Trevor Murdoch and Rhettt Titus. Champions Series: Chris Adonis vs. Jax Dane. Champions Series: Alex Taylor vs....
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ricochet Injury Scare at WWE SmackDown Taping, Ricochet Receives Standing Ovation
Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX saw World Cup winner Ricochet come up short against WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER with the title on the line. After the match, Imperium attacked Ricochet until Braun Strowman made the save, to set up next week’s Miracle on 34th Street Fight with Ricochet and Strowman vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Michael Cole Says Pat McAfee Reinvigorated His Love For The Wrestling Business, Talks McAfee’s WrestleMania 38 Match
Pat McAfee was recently named Sports Media Person of the Year by The Athletic, crediting his work in WWE as well as his hit podcast the Pat McAfee show as key reasons. In The Athletic’s story they interviewed longtime WWE play-by-play man Michael Cole, who gave his thoughts on working alongside McAfee, and how much he enjoyed seeing him compete at this year’s WrestleMania 38 premium live event.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Cornette Knocks Wiliam Regal For Destroying His Credibility In AEW Segment
William Regal is leaving AEW, and he’s on his way back to WWE as he wants to be in WWE and work with his son, Charlie Dempsey, in NXT. Regal recently defended his behavior in storyline about helping MJF beat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Title. Regal stated that he was no longer required by the BCC in a backstage pre-recorded video interview and was trying to teach them one more lesson. This was done to write him off television.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World. The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:. Jakob Austin Young vs. BATEMAN. Bad Dude Tito vs. KENTA.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sting Looks Back On Disastrous WCW Starrcade 1997 Main Event With Hulk Hogan: “I Don’t Know What Happened”
The Icon Sting recently spoke with The K&C Masterpiece about a wide range of topics, which included the Stinger reflecting on his infamous world title matchup against Hulk Hogan from WCW’s 1997 Starrcade pay-per-view, an event that had built up a match between the two for an entire year, but then underdelivered for fans.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jimmy Korderas Criticizes An Aspect Of AEW Tag Team Best Of Seven Series
Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks square off against Death Triangle in their next match in the best-of-seven series with Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Titles. The two teams will clash in a No Disqualification Match on the December 21 Dynamite episode. If necessary, the sixth bout will be a Falls Count Anywhere contest.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kofi Kingston Says Winning The Royal Rumble Is Still A Major Goal
WWE superstar and current NXT tag champion Kofi Kingston recently appeared on The Bubba Show on 100.7 The Star in Pittsburgh, where Kingston discussed some goals he would still like to accomplish in wrestling, which includes him winning the Royal Rumble and wrestling a matchup in Africa. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Star Discusses Steve Austin Refusing To Work With Him
When Marc Mero initially joined WWE in 1996, the company also re-signed Sable, Mero’s wife at the time. On WWE television, Sable bodyslammed Marc Mero during their feud, seemingly ending his career. In an exclusive for WrestlingNews.co, the former WWE/WCW star spoke with Steve Fall’s Ten Count about how...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Eric Bischoff Thought TNA PPV Concept Was The Dumbest Idea
Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast. During it, Bischoff noted that he wasn’t a fan of the Lockdown PPV event in TNA Wrestling. “The Lockdown pay-per-view where every match was in a cage was like the dumbest damn...
