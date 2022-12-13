Am I really seeing this? We vote for low-income housing all the time, and I for one do not know many low income people who can afford them. I did move to this state back in the early ’80s and worked cleaning businesses during the night, working full time during the day and working part time in the evenings. Yes, there are 168 hours in a week, and I worked most of them and so did my husband so we could afford to finally buy our home.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO