Summit County, CO

Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Breck and the county are making headway on housing

In a letter to the editor on Dec 15, the writer criticizes Breckenridge and the county for failing to meet the “700-1000 low-income residential units that are needed.” This is an unfair characterization of their efforts. In a comprehensive review of the situation published by Summit Daily News on Nov. 30, here were some accomplishments and some others.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: We are being taxed out of our home here in Summit County

Am I really seeing this? We vote for low-income housing all the time, and I for one do not know many low income people who can afford them. I did move to this state back in the early ’80s and worked cleaning businesses during the night, working full time during the day and working part time in the evenings. Yes, there are 168 hours in a week, and I worked most of them and so did my husband so we could afford to finally buy our home.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Top 5 most-read stories last week: 2 popular Summit County restaurants pass the torch, how CJ Mueller’s speed skiing career led him to the US Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame and a house fire in Silverthorne

Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. After decades of local ownership, two Summit County restaurants are passing the torch. A passing of the torch is underway at two Summit County restaurants that for decades have been owned and operated by locals.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Mountain Dreamers receives $40,000 through the state’s Outdoor Equity Grant Program

Mountain Dreamers is receiving a $40,000 grant through the state’s Outdoor Equity Grant Program, according to recent a news release. Mountain Dreamers is a Summit County-based nonprofit that educates and empowers the community to stand up for immigrants’ rights. According to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s website, the funding will support Mountain Dreamer’s OSO outdoors program. The goal of the program is “to identify and break down barriers to outdoor access for mountain region immigrant, Latinx, and BIPOC youth and their families.”
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Drugs confiscated, students cited at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale

CARBONDALE — Carbondale police confiscated what turned out to be cocaine and a group of students were issued summonses to court following an incident at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale Wednesday morning. Police said that, at approximately 10 a.m., RFHS Principal Megan Baiardo called to report suspicious activity...
CARBONDALE, CO
Summit Daily News

Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Dec. 18

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Beau, 12 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male. Boise, 5 years, domestic longhair,...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

UPDATE: Vandalism temporarily shuts down Dillon post office services, putting 24/7 access in jeopardy, but officials plan to reopen Saturday

Editor’s note: This story has been updated Friday, Dec. 16, at 6:36 p.m. to include new information provided by the U.S. Postal Service. The Dillon Post Office closed retail services Friday morning, including package pickup, due to significant damage to the location’s lobby, according to a spokesperson for the United States Postal Service.
DILLON, CO
Summit Daily News

Obituary: In loving memory of Mark (Marcus) Anesti

Lord give rest to the soul of your servant Mark. Brother to all of you in Breckenridge.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO

