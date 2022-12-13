Read full article on original website
WNYT
Albany fire displaces 8 people
An investigation is underway into a fire at an Albany apartment building early Monday morning. The Albany Fire Department responded to the scene at 560 North Pearl St. around 4 a.m. We are told that eight people were displaced. There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.
Police: Saratoga man dies after being hit by truck
A 64-year-old man died on West Avenue Friday evening, police say, after he was hit by a truck on his bicycle.
WRGB
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Early moments of State Street fire that destroyed business, apartments
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — New tonight we’ve just received exclusive video of the start of the fire that destroyed a building on State Street in Schenectady last Saturday. It took less than 4 minutes from the initial flame to the entire building being engulfed at 1901 State Street. After the call came in, fire crews took just 3 minutes to respond. Yet, smoke filled the street, then the sky in Schenectady, seen for miles. 7 people who lived in apartments on the top floor were displaced, the bottom floor housing an e-bike and scooter business. The speed of the spread of the fire has Schenectady officials calling for residents to prioritize fire and lithium-ion battery safety.
WNYT
Elderly woman killed in Wynantskill fire
Police say that a Sunday morning house fire in Wynantskill claimed the life of an 82-year-old woman. Fire Chief David Keevern tells us that the fire started after 5 a.m. at 17 Bellemeade St. The residents awoke to the sound of fire alarms and the strong odor of smoke. Two...
Police investigating fatal Wynantskill housefire
The North Greenbush Police and Rensselaer County Bureau of Public Safety Fire investigation are jointly investigating a fatal house fire that occurred on Sunday in Wynantskill, with assistance from the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Patrol.
WNYT
Bicyclist killed in Saratoga Springs accident
Police in Saratoga Springs are investigating a fatal accident that killed a man riding his bicycle. Police say they got a call at 6:30 last night for a man lying in the road near the area of Grand and West Ave. Police identified the man as 64-year-old Calvin Gong, who...
WNYT
Storm cleanup in Albany County
We checked in with Voorheesville residents again Saturday after the snow they saw during our latest storm. Some residents were out, still clearing their driveways and sidewalks. But, as the day went on, the snow started to melt significantly, which was good news for some people in the area. But...
Upcoming no parking restrictions in Albany
The Albany Police Department has released an advisory of upcoming parking restrictions in Albany. Vehicles in violation of these no-parking restrictions may be ticketed or towed.
Glens Falls structure fire leaves 4 pets dead
Glens Falls Fire Department are currently working a structure fire at 33 Fredericks Lane. The fire has caused a third alarm to strike with a report of dogs trapped inside of the residence.
Lanes closed due to tractor trailer in Johnstown
According to Fulton County Emergency, all lanes are blocked on Route 29 in Johnstown. It appears that all lanes are blocked in both directions between Route 10A and Route 116 due to a disabled tractor trailer.
Popular Downtown Albany Rest/Bar for 15 yrs Closing Well-Known Cafe Moving In
A popular restaurant and bar that has been a staple in downtown Albany for fifteen years announced that they would be closing for good. Although this is sad news, there is a neighboring cafe that will move into that space because of the closure. One Restaurant Closes Another Cafe Moves...
WNYT
Schenectady hosts Chanukah on Jay
Sundown Sunday night marks the first night of Hannukah, the first of eight nights. And to kick off the holiday, Schenectady is hosting Chanukah on Jay. It’ll be an event presented by the Jewish community in partnership with about two-dozen local sponsors including schools and temples. It’s from 2-4:30...
Albany man arrested for allegedly stealing U-Haul truck
An Albany man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly stealing a U-Haul truck. Zaire Daniels, 26, is charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Police: Whitehall man falsely reported fire
A Whitehall man has been cited to appear in Whitehall Town Court after he falsely reported a fire, according to the New York State Police.
Tow truck drivers ask motorists to slow down, move over
Plow drivers aren't the only ones who are keeping the streets safe during the winter storm.
newyorkalmanack.com
Northville Vigilantes & The Murder at Johnnycake Hollow
It is strange how a seemingly innocent event can set into motion something that grows to engulf a whole town and change forever the lives of untold numbers of people. In this case, the event was a man, who in hopes of bettering himself brought his family to live in the hamlet of Johnnycake Hollow in rural Fulton County.
New details in case of missing Samantha Humphrey
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (News10)-During a press conference near a command center set up along the Mohawk River, Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford told reporters that images from security cameras on the night Samantha Humphrey went missing capture her walking near an area along the Mohawk River. However, he says that his detectives have found no images […]
WRGB
Schenectady's snow removal emphasis put to the test by storm
Schenectady — If you live in Schenectady and have any complaints about the way your road has been plowed, Mayor Gary McCarthy says: "Call the mayor's office." As one of the first big snowstorms of the season impacts the Capital Region, Mayor McCarthy, along with the residents, hope that's not necessary. This comes after the City has worked to improve their response to storms over the past few years.
WATCH: Press conference on missing Schenectady teen
Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford will be holding a press conference at 2:30 p.m. in regard to missing 14-year-old, Samantha Humphrey. She was reported missing on November 27.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Slippery highway conditions result in fatality
GREENVILLE – Slippery road conditions from Thursday evening’s snow have resulted in a fatal accident on Interstate 84 in the Town of Greenville. State Police at the scene of the accident shortly before 7:30 p.m. said a tractor-trailer slid off the road. Fire officials at the scene said the vehicle went down an embankment.
