Schenectady, NY

WNYT

Albany fire displaces 8 people

An investigation is underway into a fire at an Albany apartment building early Monday morning. The Albany Fire Department responded to the scene at 560 North Pearl St. around 4 a.m. We are told that eight people were displaced. There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Early moments of State Street fire that destroyed business, apartments

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — New tonight we’ve just received exclusive video of the start of the fire that destroyed a building on State Street in Schenectady last Saturday. It took less than 4 minutes from the initial flame to the entire building being engulfed at 1901 State Street. After the call came in, fire crews took just 3 minutes to respond. Yet, smoke filled the street, then the sky in Schenectady, seen for miles. 7 people who lived in apartments on the top floor were displaced, the bottom floor housing an e-bike and scooter business. The speed of the spread of the fire has Schenectady officials calling for residents to prioritize fire and lithium-ion battery safety.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Elderly woman killed in Wynantskill fire

Police say that a Sunday morning house fire in Wynantskill claimed the life of an 82-year-old woman. Fire Chief David Keevern tells us that the fire started after 5 a.m. at 17 Bellemeade St. The residents awoke to the sound of fire alarms and the strong odor of smoke. Two...
WYNANTSKILL, NY
WNYT

Bicyclist killed in Saratoga Springs accident

Police in Saratoga Springs are investigating a fatal accident that killed a man riding his bicycle. Police say they got a call at 6:30 last night for a man lying in the road near the area of Grand and West Ave. Police identified the man as 64-year-old Calvin Gong, who...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Storm cleanup in Albany County

We checked in with Voorheesville residents again Saturday after the snow they saw during our latest storm. Some residents were out, still clearing their driveways and sidewalks. But, as the day went on, the snow started to melt significantly, which was good news for some people in the area. But...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Schenectady hosts Chanukah on Jay

Sundown Sunday night marks the first night of Hannukah, the first of eight nights. And to kick off the holiday, Schenectady is hosting Chanukah on Jay. It’ll be an event presented by the Jewish community in partnership with about two-dozen local sponsors including schools and temples. It’s from 2-4:30...
SCHENECTADY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Northville Vigilantes & The Murder at Johnnycake Hollow

It is strange how a seemingly innocent event can set into motion something that grows to engulf a whole town and change forever the lives of untold numbers of people. In this case, the event was a man, who in hopes of bettering himself brought his family to live in the hamlet of Johnnycake Hollow in rural Fulton County.
NORTHVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New details in case of missing Samantha Humphrey

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (News10)-During a press conference near a command center set up along the Mohawk River, Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford told reporters that images from security cameras on the night Samantha Humphrey went missing capture her walking near an area along the Mohawk River. However, he says that his detectives have found no images […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Schenectady's snow removal emphasis put to the test by storm

Schenectady — If you live in Schenectady and have any complaints about the way your road has been plowed, Mayor Gary McCarthy says: "Call the mayor's office." As one of the first big snowstorms of the season impacts the Capital Region, Mayor McCarthy, along with the residents, hope that's not necessary. This comes after the City has worked to improve their response to storms over the past few years.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Slippery highway conditions result in fatality

GREENVILLE – Slippery road conditions from Thursday evening’s snow have resulted in a fatal accident on Interstate 84 in the Town of Greenville. State Police at the scene of the accident shortly before 7:30 p.m. said a tractor-trailer slid off the road. Fire officials at the scene said the vehicle went down an embankment.
GREENVILLE, NY

