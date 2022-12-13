Bath Twp, OH (WLIO) - Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District has updated some space to better teach others about nature. The McElroy Environmental Education Center has been around since the 1980’s and has served many purposes for the park district. But since they have recently built new office space, in the last six months they have been able to dedicate the MEEC to their educational programing. Johnny Appleseed held an open house Sunday to show off the changes. Thanks to Dot’s Pet Center, they have displays for their live animals, to help bring a little bit of the outdoors inside. Plus, more space to show off some of their other educational exhibits.

BATH TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO