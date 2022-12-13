Read full article on original website
Related
hometownstations.com
Ohio mother reflects on her baby's severe complications with RSV
(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - RSV cases have run rampant this season, causing many children to be hospitalized, including one baby from Ohio who was just five weeks old. Samantha Schumann holds her son max close as she reflects on his life-threatening battle with RSV.
hometownstations.com
Boy who got new heart inspires tribe to boost organ donation
Greyson Parisien’s time on Earth was short. But the boy with dark-rimmed eyeglasses who was enchanted by the music in “Frozen,” the sound of ripping paper and his dad playing the guitar is having an outsized impact on his tribal community in the far reaches of North Dakota.
hometownstations.com
Johnny Appleseed Parks show off updated McElroy Environmental Education Center
Bath Twp, OH (WLIO) - Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District has updated some space to better teach others about nature. The McElroy Environmental Education Center has been around since the 1980’s and has served many purposes for the park district. But since they have recently built new office space, in the last six months they have been able to dedicate the MEEC to their educational programing. Johnny Appleseed held an open house Sunday to show off the changes. Thanks to Dot’s Pet Center, they have displays for their live animals, to help bring a little bit of the outdoors inside. Plus, more space to show off some of their other educational exhibits.
hometownstations.com
California man avoids prison after 2021 attack on tortoise
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California man avoided prison time Friday after he drunkenly trespassed at a preschool last year and attacked a pet tortoise named Michelangelo, The San Jose Mercury News reported. The 42-year-old man was also linked to other break-ins at the East San Jose...
hometownstations.com
Daddys at Work brings businesses and families together for Breakfast with Santa
Lima, OH (WLIO) - There were more than presents being handed out at a Breakfast with Santa event Saturday morning. The organization, Daddys at Work brought families over to their new home at Forest Park United Methodist Church. Thanks to a group of sponsors, the kids were able to have some pancakes and sausage, talk with Santa, and pick out a toy to take home. This is Daddys at Work first event at Forest Park, which shares the same mission of putting kids first. But thanks to the collaboration with businesses, the kids were not the only ones to walk away with something new.
Comments / 0