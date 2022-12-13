ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

South Austin house fire likely caused by lightning, AFD says

AUSTIN, Texas - A lightning strike is likely to blame for a fire at a 2-story home in South Austin, according to the Austin Fire Department. AFD responded to the fire in the attic of a home in the 8300 block of Mauai Drive as heavy rain moved through the Austin area.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

2 killed in motorcycle-vehicle crash on E. Ben White

AUSTIN, Texas - Two people are dead after a motorcycle and vehicle collided in South Austin early Sunday. ATCEMS says that two people were involved in the crash in the 500 block of E. Ben White Boulevard around 2:45 a.m. Dec. 18. One person was pronounced dead just before 2:55...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Two dead following overnight motorcycle crash in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people died overnight following a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 500 E. Ben White Blvd service road. That's in South Austin near St. David's South Austin Medical Center and St. Edward's University.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

'I’ll be home for Christmas': Military dad surprises kids at Austin airport

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hosted a special reunion Saturday night. Stephanie Park’s husband, Scott, serves as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force. He has been deployed overseas since May. "They were anticipating 365 days," Scott said. "We told my kids R&R didn’t exist this time...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

ATCEMS responds to crash in NW Austin, one pinned in their vehicle

AUSTIN, Texas — ATCEMS respond to a single vehicle crash on the 1700 block of West Cesar Chavez. Officials say at least one victim is pinned to their vehicle and they are in the middle of an extrication. There will be traffic delays in the area until further notice.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Hard freeze in the forecast for Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Phew, if you think it is chilly today, wait until next week!. Temperatures this morning are right around 40. The sunshine returns, and we warm up to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. With clear skies overnight, we will wake up to near-freezing temperatures in Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Fatal crash in Georgetown causes closure of SH 29

GEORGETOWN, Texas — First responders responded to a fatal crash in Georgetown Saturday evening. The incident happened on State Highway 29, just west of Wood Ranch Road and Wolf Ranch. Police said State Highway 29 was completely shut down, causing traffic delays. ALSO | One dead, four injured in...
GEORGETOWN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 9-15, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 9-15, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin firefighters walk 22 miles to support battalion chief battling cancer

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin firefighters walked over 22 miles Saturday for the "Long Walk for Travis" to support Battalion Chief Travis Maher. "The firefighters, on their own, very organically came together and wanted to do something to honor one of our firefighters who's suffering from cancer, and the prognosis is not very good," Bob Nicks, president of the Austin Firefighters Association said.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

One dead in wreck on Cesar Chavez

AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead after a single-vehicle wreck near Downtown Austin. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 15 in the 1700 block of West Cesar Chavez. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the person was pinned in their vehicle and crews attempted to get them out, but they died on scene.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Cats of the Weekend: Artemis & Shimmer at Texas Humane Heroes

Artemis and Shimmer came to Texas Humane Heroes in April and are looking for a home for the holidays. This shy bonded pair are each almost eight years old and may take a bit to warm up to you, but are friendly and sweet. They're available for adoption at THH's Leander facility.
LEANDER, TX
fox7austin.com

Heavy rain hits Austin area, cold front later this week

AUSTIN, Texas - Cloudy, rainy and stormy Monday on the way!. An upper low is moving out of New Mexico and energizing the atmosphere to increase the rain and storm coverage. Heavy rain, lightning and pea-sized hail are possible on and off through early afternoon. Some areas will get a...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Rebel at Texas Humane Heroes

2-year-old Rebel is ready for a home for the holidays after spending nearly all his life at Texas Humane Heroes in Leander. This pup has a lot of energy and a lot of love to give, so he would be perfect for an active family with older kids, says THH. He has also been going through agility classes.
LEANDER, TX
fox7austin.com

Husband of Austin woman found dead in June charged with her murder

AUSTIN, Texas - Jose Villa-Denova has been charged with killing his wife, Yolanda Jaimes. He was initially charged with tampering with evidence. Jaimes disappeared from her home near Barbara Jordan Elementary School in June. She was found dead in a field four days later. This case leaves four children without...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin FC, TreeFolks plant trees at Austin Pets Alive

AUSTIN, Texas - The pups at Austin Pets Alive have new trees to enjoy, thanks to Austin FC and Austin nonprofit TreeFolks's dog play yard makeover. The organizations planted a pair of 30-gallon trees at APA!'s Town Lake Animal Center Friday morning to celebrate Austin FC's second season. Originally Austin...
AUSTIN, TX

