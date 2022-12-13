Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
South Austin house fire likely caused by lightning, AFD says
AUSTIN, Texas - A lightning strike is likely to blame for a fire at a 2-story home in South Austin, according to the Austin Fire Department. AFD responded to the fire in the attic of a home in the 8300 block of Mauai Drive as heavy rain moved through the Austin area.
fox7austin.com
Austin police investigating suspicious death of man who drove into Lady Bird Lake
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a suspicious death in South Austin near Riverside and South Lamar. Investigators say just after 3:30 a.m., they responded to a call about a truck that went off the road into Lady Bird Lake. Police say the caller also heard gunfire in the...
fox7austin.com
2 killed in motorcycle-vehicle crash on E. Ben White
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people are dead after a motorcycle and vehicle collided in South Austin early Sunday. ATCEMS says that two people were involved in the crash in the 500 block of E. Ben White Boulevard around 2:45 a.m. Dec. 18. One person was pronounced dead just before 2:55...
Two dead following overnight motorcycle crash in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people died overnight following a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 500 E. Ben White Blvd service road. That's in South Austin near St. David's South Austin Medical Center and St. Edward's University.
fox7austin.com
Man pulled from truck in Lady Bird Lake had gunshot wounds, police say
Austin police are investigating a suspicious death in South Austin. Investigators say a truck went off the road into Lady Bird Lake and the man pulled from that vehicle appeared to have gunshot wounds.
fox7austin.com
'I’ll be home for Christmas': Military dad surprises kids at Austin airport
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hosted a special reunion Saturday night. Stephanie Park’s husband, Scott, serves as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force. He has been deployed overseas since May. "They were anticipating 365 days," Scott said. "We told my kids R&R didn’t exist this time...
CBS Austin
ATCEMS responds to crash in NW Austin, one pinned in their vehicle
AUSTIN, Texas — ATCEMS respond to a single vehicle crash on the 1700 block of West Cesar Chavez. Officials say at least one victim is pinned to their vehicle and they are in the middle of an extrication. There will be traffic delays in the area until further notice.
fox7austin.com
Hard freeze in the forecast for Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Phew, if you think it is chilly today, wait until next week!. Temperatures this morning are right around 40. The sunshine returns, and we warm up to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. With clear skies overnight, we will wake up to near-freezing temperatures in Austin...
CBS Austin
Fatal crash in Georgetown causes closure of SH 29
GEORGETOWN, Texas — First responders responded to a fatal crash in Georgetown Saturday evening. The incident happened on State Highway 29, just west of Wood Ranch Road and Wolf Ranch. Police said State Highway 29 was completely shut down, causing traffic delays. ALSO | One dead, four injured in...
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 9-15, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 9-15, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
fox7austin.com
Austin firefighters walk 22 miles to support battalion chief battling cancer
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin firefighters walked over 22 miles Saturday for the "Long Walk for Travis" to support Battalion Chief Travis Maher. "The firefighters, on their own, very organically came together and wanted to do something to honor one of our firefighters who's suffering from cancer, and the prognosis is not very good," Bob Nicks, president of the Austin Firefighters Association said.
fox7austin.com
One dead in wreck on Cesar Chavez
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead after a single-vehicle wreck near Downtown Austin. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 15 in the 1700 block of West Cesar Chavez. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the person was pinned in their vehicle and crews attempted to get them out, but they died on scene.
fox7austin.com
Cats of the Weekend: Artemis & Shimmer at Texas Humane Heroes
Artemis and Shimmer came to Texas Humane Heroes in April and are looking for a home for the holidays. This shy bonded pair are each almost eight years old and may take a bit to warm up to you, but are friendly and sweet. They're available for adoption at THH's Leander facility.
fox7austin.com
Heavy rain hits Austin area, cold front later this week
AUSTIN, Texas - Cloudy, rainy and stormy Monday on the way!. An upper low is moving out of New Mexico and energizing the atmosphere to increase the rain and storm coverage. Heavy rain, lightning and pea-sized hail are possible on and off through early afternoon. Some areas will get a...
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Rebel at Texas Humane Heroes
2-year-old Rebel is ready for a home for the holidays after spending nearly all his life at Texas Humane Heroes in Leander. This pup has a lot of energy and a lot of love to give, so he would be perfect for an active family with older kids, says THH. He has also been going through agility classes.
fox7austin.com
Husband of Austin woman found dead in June charged with her murder
AUSTIN, Texas - Jose Villa-Denova has been charged with killing his wife, Yolanda Jaimes. He was initially charged with tampering with evidence. Jaimes disappeared from her home near Barbara Jordan Elementary School in June. She was found dead in a field four days later. This case leaves four children without...
Semi-truck overturns on I-35 northbound in south Austin
Some lanes are affected on Interstate 35 northbound in south Austin after a semi-truck overturned Friday morning.
fox7austin.com
Chilly temps ahead for the holidays
Get your winter gear ready as a freeze is coming our way in Central Texas. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco has more.
fox7austin.com
Austin FC, TreeFolks plant trees at Austin Pets Alive
AUSTIN, Texas - The pups at Austin Pets Alive have new trees to enjoy, thanks to Austin FC and Austin nonprofit TreeFolks's dog play yard makeover. The organizations planted a pair of 30-gallon trees at APA!'s Town Lake Animal Center Friday morning to celebrate Austin FC's second season. Originally Austin...
fox7austin.com
Heavy rain hits Austin area, temperatures in the teens expected later this week
A Flood Advisory has been issued until 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 19. Heavy rain, lightning, pea-sized hail possible. Zack Shields has the details in his full forecast.
