Read full article on original website
Related
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Cold with light snow this afternoon
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Light snow is likely Monday afternoon across much of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, as the busy weather pattern continues. As an area of low-pressure rolls into the area, bringing light snow to southern Minnesota. A second band will roll in near the Canadian border, which will likely spread snow across the northern third of the state.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Frigid week ahead
Plenty to talk about... light snow Monday afternoon gives way to a blast of Arctic air with sub-zero high temperatures mid-week and wind chills of -20 to -30 before another round of snow Wednesday/Thursday with strong winds. Stay tuned to plan holiday travel.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: A look at snow totals
FOX 9's Cody Matz takes a look at snow totals from this week's wintry weather. Finland saw the most, with nearly 30 inches of snow — and more is on the way. Then it's getting cold.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Sunshine and bitterly cold temperatures
(FOX 9) - The sunshine is back after a week of messy weather, but the bitterly cold temperatures will be sticking around. Temperatures across the state dipped below zero Sunday morning, with wind chills ranging from -10 degrees to -30 degrees to start. The sky will stay clear, and the wind will be fairly light throughout the day. The high on Sunday will only reach around 8 degrees, but wind chills will remain below zero. That bitter cold is sticking around for the next week.
fox9.com
Weather forecast: Dangerous wind chills ahead
Colder temperatures are sinking into Minnesota this weekend and next week. Daytime highs will be in the teens on Sunday, and high temperatures will be in the single digits beginning Monday. Wind Chills are expected to dip to the 30s and 40s below zero by mid-week.
fox9.com
Dealing with workforce shortage in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - 2022 has been the year of the worker shortage. At one point, Minnesota had the lowest unemployment rate in its recorded history. So far, the job market has mostly shrugged off fears of a recession. For two weeks, political reporter Theo Keith has been...
fox9.com
North Dakota semi-truck crashes through gate on closed highway: Trooper video
(FOX 9) - Despite most of the region being under winter weather warnings Thursday, one North Dakota State Trooper had a close call when their dash cam captured a semi crashing through the closure gate on I-94 near Fargo. Interstates from Jamestown, North Dakota, to Fargo were closed as of...
fox9.com
Successful blanket drive for Minnesota nonprofit
The local nonprofit Bridging collected over 2,100 blankets in just two hours during their blanket drive Saturday morning. The collection is the primary source for the nonprofit to secure blankets for those in need. To learn more about the organization, visit https://bridging.org/
fox9.com
St. Louis Park announces cannabis business licensure requirements beginning Jan. 1
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Less than a year after the Minnesota Legislature approved the sale of THC-infused edibles throughout Minnesota, St. Louis Park is creating a licensure system. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, any business or person wanting to sell or offer to sell cannabinoid products of any...
fox9.com
DFL says 2023 sports betting push will put Minnesota's tribes in charge
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It's become a perennial question around the state Capitol: will this be the year that sports betting becomes legal in Minnesota?. Democrats who will take full control of the Legislature in January say any renewed effort will put Minnesota's Native American tribes in charge of sports betting operations. In 2022, the House passed a pro-tribes bill, but it stalled in the Senate over a philosophical disagreement on whether racetracks should get a cut of the action.
fox9.com
St. Paul police arrest man on ‘suspicion of murder’ in woman’s death
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police have arrested a man in connection to the death of a woman early Friday morning in the city’s Lowertown neighborhood. The St. Paul Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Fifth Street East around 2:50 a.m. for what was initially a "suicide in progress," according to the press release.
Comments / 0