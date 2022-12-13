(FOX 9) - The sunshine is back after a week of messy weather, but the bitterly cold temperatures will be sticking around. Temperatures across the state dipped below zero Sunday morning, with wind chills ranging from -10 degrees to -30 degrees to start. The sky will stay clear, and the wind will be fairly light throughout the day. The high on Sunday will only reach around 8 degrees, but wind chills will remain below zero. That bitter cold is sticking around for the next week.

