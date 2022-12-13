Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
The Hope Center host annual Christmas Party for the Kids
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A non-profit is spreading love to children in the Northwest Roanoke community this holiday season. The Hope Center held its annual Christmas party for the kids. The event had music, food, candy, and Hip Hop Santa even made a surprise visit. 65 kids were adopted from...
WSET
Angels of Assisi to give away free pet food
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Angels of Assisi will give away free pet food. Angels of Assisi said they will distribute free cat and dog food Monday and Wednesday from 12 p.m. through 3 p.m. at Roanoke Fruit and Produce. Roanoke Fruit and Produce is located at 1119 4th St...
WDBJ7.com
Hip Hop Santa comes to the Star City with many surprises
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the last 17 years, one man has been giving Christmas presents to people in need. 11 years in Richmond and 6 years in Roanoke. Usually, you see Father Christmas sitting in a big chair. But Hip-Hop Santa rides in a motorcycle. “I’m a different Santa....
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Jewish community comes together to celebrate beginning of Hanukkah
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday, December 18 marked the beginning of Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights. The festival lasts eight days to commemorate Jewish history, and reaffirms the ideals of Judaism. The most important Hanukkah tradition is lighting the menorah, with a new candle being lit for each night...
WSLS
George’s Flowers in Roanoke celebrates 41st Christmas season
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke Valley staple is celebrating its 41st Christmas in business. George’s Flowers located on Franklin Road was formerly housed in Glenvar, Downtown Roanoke, and even in Valley View Mall. Over the years, they say the business has grown, especially during the holiday season. George...
cbs19news
Santa Home Invasion: A Surprise
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Morgan in the Morning listeners nominated a local family to receive a surprise from Santa. The two grandmas who nominated the family took them to breakfast and then the show began. While the family was out there were about 30 minutes to decorate the house with a tree and presents donated by listeners.
WDBJ7.com
George’s Flowers celebrates 41 years of blooming business
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For 41 years, George’s Flowers has been blooming in the Star City, and Friday, December 16, they celebrated. Inspired by his grandparents, George Clements started his own business selling house plants at 15. At 21 he opened George’s Flowers in Salem before moving to different locations in Roanoke.
WDBJ7.com
Grandin Lights Extravaganza set for Monday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2022 Grandin Lights Extravaganza is scheduled for Monday night, December 19, starting at 2014 Memorial Ave SW in Roanoke. It’s a family-friendly stroll or jog along the holiday lights in and around Grandin Village businesses and homes, according to organizer RunAbout Sports Roanoke. Meet...
WDBJ7.com
Organizations are hosting monthly youth events trying to decrease gun violence in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total Action for Progress known as TAP, Kingdom Harvest Church International, Keyz2Life Ministries, The City of Roanoke, YouthHQ@Goodwill, and ALLY (Actively Learning and Loving Our Youth) are all coming together to try and curve gun violence in the Star City. Every third Saturday of the month...
WDBJ7.com
Pet costume contest wraps up final night of annual Dickens of a Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Dickens of a Christmas has taken over downtown Roanoke for the last three Fridays. Every year, the final night includes the Roanoke Valley SPCA pet costume contest. More than a dozen furry friends came out with their owners to show their holiday spirit. The...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke baker competes in Ultimate Baker Contest
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Laura Krell, owner of Sugarheart Baking Co., joined us on Here @ Home to tell us about the Ultimate Baker Contest, in which she is one of the finalists competing to become The Ultimate Baker. If she wins, she will be awarded a $5,000 dollar prize and a custom sprinkle collection with Sprinkle Pop, and will be featured on the cover of ‘ChristmasINC.Magazine (Valentine’s Edition).
wfxrtv.com
Bedford restaurant “Azul” closing its doors for good– resources to help keep small businesses afloat
BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — “Azul” in Bedford has become the latest local business to announce it’s closing its doors after years in the community. It’s a pattern we’ve been seeing across our region as multiple small businesses and restaurants have recently announced they wouldn’t be able to survive this holiday season.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Buchanan Fountain and Grille
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - Unique to our area are the numerous small town mom-and-pop restaurants and the history that lives inside. Maybe one of the most sought out, is about 30 miles north of the Star City. “If the walls could talk, the stories would be amazing,” said regular customer...
WDBJ7.com
Harm reduction services are critical during holiday season
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Harm reduction plays a significant role in preventing drug-related deaths by offering critical services. Todd Rothrock, the Center Manager & Program Coordinator with the Council of Community Services Drop-In Center, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the services they offer to the community. He explains how the Drop-In Center provides FREE testing and risk reduction counseling, service navigation for HIV preventatives like PrEP, as well as a Comprehensive Harm Reduction program that works to reduce the spread of HIV and Hepatitis C due to syringe use.
chathamstartribune.com
Dog returns home after 15 days on the run
It took a community and more to bring a shy dog back to its worried owner after 15 days on the run. Chase is a poodle who lives with his owner, Eleanor Pearson, on Hollyberry Drive in Gretna. While she's at work, Pearson has her neighbor let her dogs out...
WDBJ7.com
Mornin’ Home Makeover: How to decorate your Christmas tree like a pro
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A coordinated color scheme, large topper and oversized ornaments are the secrets to designer Christmas trees. Try using ornaments and garland in your favorite colors or shades of gold and silver. Add white to any combination of copper, tan and silver to add style and sophistication. Stay family oriented and traditional by taking a tip from Whoville and add bright pops of color for a fun family look.
WDBJ7.com
Longtime Southwest Virginia pastor dies unexpectedly
ROANOKE Co, Va. (WDBJ) -The leader of a Roanoke County Catholic church for more than two decades has died. Joe Lehman, who was pastor at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church in Roanoke County for 22 years, died Tuesday in Atlanta. Monsignor Lehman had been on vacation and was on...
The Haunted House on Patton Ave
I was driving my grandchildren to the Gainsboro Branch Library this afternoon and looked up the hill to the right at the duplexes on Patton Ave NW Roanoke. A long-ago memory came back to me so after we left the library we drove up the hill and my grandson took two pictures for me. Many years ago my mother told me she and my dad once lived in the second duplex (the blue one on the right) which is number 118. She said she had a frightening experience in that home when I was about six months old.
cbs19news
Large structure fire destroys trailer home
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle Fire Rescue responded to a trailer home caught in the flames around 3:09 am on Saturday. Both career and volunteer firefighters were dispatched from Albemarle County to the 4100 block of Deanna Lane in Schuyler. At the scene, crews found the home's only occupant evacuated safely with no injuries.
