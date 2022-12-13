Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$200 And $400 Short-Term Checks For 600 Massachusetts HouseholdsC. HeslopMassachusetts State
Red Sox Make Major Free Agent SplashOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Could Justin Turner Be The Rafael Devers Replacement For The Red Sox?OnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Red Sox Discussing Contract With Star 3B Despite Having DeversOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
NBC Sports
Red Sox acquire pitcher from Royals, DFA Eric Hosmer
The Boston Red Sox announced a trade on Friday, but their corresponding move was the bigger story. Right-handed reliever Wyatt Mills was acquired from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor-league pitcher Jacob Wallace. To make room for Mills on the roster, veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment.
Yardbarker
The Red Sox Are Reportedly Focusing On A Homegrown Star
When the Boston Red Sox won the 2018 World Series, they had three up-and-coming stars: Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, and Rafael Devers. The first one wanted to be extended, and when it became evident the Red Sox weren’t going to pay him, they traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers in early 2020.
NBC Sports
Report: Andrew Benintendi lands five-year deal with new team
A key piece of the 2018 championship Boston Red Sox roster has found a new home in free agency. Andrew Benintendi signed a five-year contract worth $75 million with the Chicago White Sox on Friday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Benintendi spent the first five seasons of his MLB career...
Report: Red Sox interested in bringing back notable free agent
The Boston Red Sox are apparently looking into a somewhat surprising reunion with a former player. The Red Sox have shown interest in bringing back J.D. Martinez, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman suggests that they are not the only team interested, however. Martinez profiles as...
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Signs Big Deal With White Sox, Ending Reunion Hopes
A former fan favorite Red Sox member of the Boston Red Sox will stay in the American League with the Chicago White Sox.
NFL World Wants Patriots Coach Fired On Sunday
New England Patriots fans are pretty fed up on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots offense is once again struggling to get going, this time against the Raiders. New England fans are done with offensive coordinator Matt Patricia. In fact, many fans want the Patriots coach to be fired. "Can they please...
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox 'heavily' pursuing former All-Star third baseman
UPDATE (6:15 p.m. ET): Turner and the Red Sox have agreed to a two-year, $22 million contract, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Boston has had an underwhelming offseason to date, signing reliever Kenley Jansen and outfielder Masataka Yoshida in free agency but letting Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez sign elsewhere while missing out on most of the top players on the free-agent market.
Red Sox Discussing Contract With Star 3B Despite Having Devers
The Boston Red Sox are looking at making further free-agent deals as the list of potential names continues to dwindle. One such name that the Red Sox have been in contact with about a Major League contract is infielder Justin Turner, who has spent the last several seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Jeter Downs might be defining player of Chaim Bloom Era
If there's a player who signifies everything wrong with Chaim Bloom's Red Sox tenure, it's Jeter Downs. Acquired as the primary prospect for MVP Mookie Betts, Downs couldn't even hit .200 over two seasons at Triple-A Worcester's launching pad. So when the Red Sox needed to create a roster spot for free agent outfielder Masataka Yoshida on Thursday, they designated Downs for assignment, effectively ending his Red Sox career with a .154 average in 14 games.
Red Sox news: Orioles eyeing former Boston arms, Dansby Swanson to Cubs, JD Martinez to Dodgers
The Boston Red Sox have officially lost out on all four top free-agent shortstops. Trea Turner went to the Philadelphia Phillies, and Carlos Correa is with the San Francisco Giants. Most importantly, the Sox lost Xander Bogaerts, their unofficial captain, and one of the most consistent offensive players in the game over the last several years.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox asked Marlins about shortstop's availability
The Boston Red Sox are on the hunt for a new shortstop following the departure of Xander Bogaerts. Former Atlanta Braves star Dansby Swanson is the top shortstop remaining in free agency and the Red Sox reportedly are among teams with interest. However, if Swanson signs elsewhere, Boston could shift its attention to the trade market.
NBC Sports
Dodgers agree to a one-year contract with J.D. Martinez
The wheels don't ever stop turning. In the midst of free agency season, Saturday proved to be another big day for one of the league's franchises -- this time, the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers agreed to a one-year deal, which is reportedly for $10 million according to Jon Heyman,...
Bruins Goalies Reveal Awesome Winter Classic Masks
The 2023 Winter Classic is fast approaching and we know what the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins jerseys will look like. And we got our first glimpse of the goalie masks Friday. Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman will wear custom pads and helmets for the annual event that will take...
Yardbarker
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla responds after his scouting reports get leaked
Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has officially responded to Quizletgate. Mazzulla fell victim this week to an online mishap of biblical proportions. Twitter user @groovyk8 said Thursday that they had accidentally stumbled on Mazzulla’s account on Quizlet. As a result, a comprehensive collection of Mazzulla’s old scouting reports on opposing players was leaked.
Is Jaylen Brown's growth for real with the Boston Celtics this season?
For the first time in his seven NBA seasons, Boston Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown is playing like an All-NBA talent. Taking his defense, passing, rebounding and handle to another level after an intense offseason of training, Brown has all the hallmarks of being among the 15 best players in the league so far in this campaign.
NFL teams trying to lure ex-Patriots WR out of retirement
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is in his second year of retirement, but that is not stopping NFL teams from trying to bring him back into the league. Edelman told 98.5 The Sports Hub on Saturday that three teams have reached out to him this season about a potential NFL return. Edelman said he had turned them all down. However, Edelman made clear that if he did return, it would only be on a contending New England team.
NBC Sports
NBA exec believes Dubs will put Wiseman or JK on trade block
With a 14-16 record to start the 2022-23 NBA season, the Warriors' defense of their league title isn't going as well as the team might have hoped. And now that star guard Steph Curry reportedly will miss at least two weeks with a left shoulder subluxation, could Golden State shake up its roster ahead of the NBA trade deadline?
Comments / 1