Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is in his second year of retirement, but that is not stopping NFL teams from trying to bring him back into the league. Edelman told 98.5 The Sports Hub on Saturday that three teams have reached out to him this season about a potential NFL return. Edelman said he had turned them all down. However, Edelman made clear that if he did return, it would only be on a contending New England team.

1 DAY AGO