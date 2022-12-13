Artist's mural celebrates the scholarship fund that helped her

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- More than a decade ago, Karen Spears was able to attend Mother McCauley High School on the South Side, thanks to a scholarship from the Daniel Murphy Scholarship Fun.

It was at McCauley where the she discovered her passion for art.

Now, Spears is paying tribute to the organization that helped her many years ago. She has designed this month's Wintrust Mural on the southbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway near North Avenue.

It is a salute to the Daniel Murphy Scholarship Fund.

She calls it the biggest canvas of her career, on a building with an extensive artistic history. Her mural is now in the space where Michael Jordan used to wear a tuxedo in a billboard for the long gone Bigsby and Kruthers Men's Stores.

"Exactly. The Bulls in the ‘90s were so iconic and always a part of that building's history," Spears said.

Spears' mural will be on display through the end of the month.

