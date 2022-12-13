Did Marcus Mariota quit on the Falcons?

Marcus Mariota is reportedly set to go on the IR with a chronic knee after the team announced he was benched for Desmond Ridder due to performance. The guys on Dukes & Bell talked about the questionable timing of Mariota’s knee injury to surface.

Dukes talked the timing of Mariota’s decision to get surgery.

“It’s interesting the timing of his decision to step away from the team and say hey I’m going to get what’s wrong with me fixed. First question is we didn’t know what was wrong with you, none of us knew this was an issue, as a matter of fact Coach Arthur Smith said he didn’t know it was an issue but if this is what the player wanted to do, then he’s going to allow him to do it,” Dukes said.

Carl gave the reasons on why he thinks Mariota quit on the Falcons.

“I think this is a situation and this is just where I’m at on it and maybe you guys feel differently. All season long we rooted for Marcus Mariota, all season long we backed him, we hoped that he would do wonderful and great things. And in a moment when you change quarterbacks and everybody’s talking about what a great teammate he is all of a sudden he decides he wants to go get surgery. He’s quitting, this is stepping away because it’s convenient for you at this particular time, if he was playing on Sunday against the Saints would we be having this conversation? He quit!”