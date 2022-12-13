Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Regional Restaurant is Opening a New Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenWalnut Creek, CA
Oakland Athletics Make A Free Agency SplashOnlyHomersOakland, CA
Deadline for guaranteed $1200/month: San Francisco Mayor London Breed giving away millionsMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Popular Tea Chain Restaurant is Closing a Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
A New Year's Eve Surprise by Jimi HendrixFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Related
Rarest clouds in the world appear over the San Francisco Bay Area
Noctilucent clouds - the rarest clouds in the world - glowed like shimmering cobwebs in the sky over the San Francisco Bay Area early Friday morning.
Fate of historic SF restaurant is now up to mystery buyer
The palatial Huntington Hotel — along with its restaurant The Big 4 — is in the middle of yet another dramatic transition — one that could determine the San Francisco property’s livelihood. A new buyer is reportedly in the final stages of purchasing the Nob Hill property and its $56.2 million delinquent mortgage from Deutsche Bank. It’s the third change in ownership for the San Francisco icon in just over a decade. The buyer is expected to be announced any day this month. The new owner isn’t just acquiring a brick building in a Georgian architecture style — they’re accepting a piece of bygone San Francisco. Recent conversations with patrons and past employees revealed a deep, rich history at the hotel and restaurant, one that former frequenters are desperate to recapture in some form.
KQED
Cellski’s Big Mafi Burgers Come With a Side of SF Rap History
¡Hella Hungry! is a column about Bay Area foodmakers, exploring the region's culinary cultures through the mouth of a first-generation local. A group of true San Franciscans is easy to spot in the Bay Area wild. Usually, they’re wearing some OG Frisco gear — like an all-gold satin 49ers jacket and Giants fitted brim — and have someone rolling a blunt in the passenger seat of a nearby Buick or Chevy, doors open and music blaring onto the street.
The Daily 12-13-22 A billionaire just hosted a truly odd event in the middle of SF
Jim Irsay, the 63-year-old goateed owner of the Indianapolis Colts, recently held court at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, where he sang Bruce Springsteen and showed off his favorite things. "There’s no possible way to succinctly describe the range of artifacts on show," writes SFGATE's Alex Shultz, who witnessed the 'Jim Irsay Collection tour' in person. "It’s a free-of-charge fever dream combining Irsay’s expensive taste in sports memorabilia, musical relics, timeless American literature and concerningly indispensable historical pieces (the only signed copy of the Atlantic Charter!), followed by a totally separate hour-and-a-half concert featuring Irsay on the vocals... "Some of the items, like Jack Kerouac’s 'On the Road' scroll, are visually impressive. Others... were hilariously out of place."
pacificsun.com
Honey of the Heart and BrightSide Blue play as One
In this column’s continuing declaration of the too often unacknowledged musical variety of the North Bay, let us not forget world music. While the genre has less cache than it did in the 80s and 90s, perhaps that isn’t such a bad thing. In fact, it isn’t a genre at all but a fusion of styles and musical traditions that often excels most when kept out of the corrupting influences of the mainstream music machine. Witness the newly minted combination of Northern California world-music-and-more groups Honey of the Heart and BrightSide Blue.
travelyourway.net
Running From Prison to the Top of Mount Tamalpais
If you’ve ever driven past San Quentin State Prison, The Q, you’ve probably been surprised to see it smack in the middle of a beautiful Marin County peninsula, ringed by some of the world’s most expensive real estate. Climb any peak in the surrounding redwood-shrouded coastal mountains and you’ll see it below, a hard-edged compound looking completely out of place in the verdant landscape.
theplanetD
16 Great Hikes in San Francisco, California
Many travelers know about the world-renowned Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and flock there as soon as they get to the city and they should, it’s an icon of San Francisco. As someone who has lived in the city for almost two decades, tourist attractions in San Francisco are nice, but I want to share one way to spice up the experience of visiting the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco Bay area by combining it with lesser known but still great hiking spots and vista points. These are the best hikes in San Francisco to get you outdoors and offer amazing views.
KTVU FOX 2
Virginia Fuquay, missing Petaluma woman, found in San Francisco
An at-risk woman who had been missing from her home in Petaluma since Tuesday has finally been safely located in San Francisco, the police department announced on Thursday evening at 10:08 p.m. San Francisco Police Department called Petaluma Police at 6:50 p.m. to let them know that they had located...
thesfnews.com
16-Year-Old Jumps Off Golden Gate Bridge
SAN FRANCISCO—A 16 year old boy is said to have jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge on Wednesday, December 14, around 4:58 p.m. Officials stated that there is little reason to believe he is still alive. US Coast Guards conducted a two hour search in a attempt to find...
Another Shake Shack set to open in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Shake Shack is opening its third location in San Francisco. The popular burger chain will open at the Stonestown Galleria next week, the company announced in a press release Thursday. Shake Shack will open at the Stonestown mall on Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. That location will be open every day […]
What's next for the Bay Area housing market in 2023? Experts weigh in.
It's been a wild year for Bay Area real estate.
When is it going to warm up in the San Francisco Bay Area?
The short answer is, probably not until Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
San Francisco home to the cheapest luxury hotel in California, study says
Many Californians would love to stay in a luxury hotel during a trip, but not everyone can afford it. Luckily, CashNetUSA compiled a list of the cheapest luxury hotels in each state that are perfect for anyone’s next vacation. Researchers were able to identify the cheapest luxury hotel one-night stay rates by searching Hotel.com. The […]
Chef-owner behind San Francisco restaurant Dear Inga dies at 41
The chef-owner died last month after complications with cancer.
KTVU FOX 2
Family of motorcyclist killed in San Francisco has message for motorists
SAN FRANCISCO - The wife and parents of the motorcyclist killed on his way to work in San Francisco shared their story in hopes of saving lives. They warned motorists to be extra cautious. They said they don't want other families to experience the pain they're coping with right now.
Bay Area restaurant faces weekend burglaries at two locations
(KRON) – A Bay Area restaurant is dealing with the impact of burglaries at two of its locations over the weekend. Curry Up Now, which serves Indian street-style food, had its San Jose and Oakland locations broken into on Sunday and Saturday. Both locations are currently open, however the business is not accepting cash until […]
KQED
'This Is Chaos': Hospitalizations Surge Amid Mounting Winter 'Tripledemic'
A “tripledemic” is straining hospitals across the region, from San Francisco to Santa Cruz and Sacramento, with some at — or well above — capacity. Influenza is spreading (PDF), case rates for RSV are still high, and COVID is on the rise, with wastewater data showing a surge as high as last winter’s omicron spike. There's also a shortage of fever-reducing medicine for kids, and doctors and nurses are frantically trying to keep up with crushing patient loads.
Paradise Post
Two more Bay Area deaths linked to cold weather
Two people died in San Jose of suspected exposure, increasing the recent cold-weather-related death toll in the Bay Area to at least four amid plunging temperatures that have prompted a freeze warning for Wednesday morning. The two latest victims were found in the 95112 zip code, which includes downtown San...
Berkeley shelter sees results in housing homeless with different approach
BERKELEY – In a small tent in Southwest Berkeley, Jamie Morry strums his guitar, one of the few things he has left from his former life. "Living on the streets is hell," Morry told KPIX 5. "It's a daily, physical torture that grinds a person down mentally and emotionally." He's tried more than his fair share of shelters. But that, he said, turned out to be a whole other nightmare. "A lot of shelters that I've been in they kick you out at 5 o'clock in the morning and you have to take all your stuff with you," Morry said....
ksro.com
Mask Mandates Coming Back in Select Places in the Bay Area
The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
Comments / 0