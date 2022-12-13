ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

Potential Urbana “tiny homes” aiming to fight homelessness

By Amanda Brennan
WCIA
WCIA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11qENx_0jhWHzXr00

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — A non-profit leader in Champaign said she’s seen how hard it is to live on the streets. Now, Claudia Lennhoff, Champaign County Healthcare Consumers’ executive director, is one of many working on a unique solution to battle homelessness in Champaign County.

She hopes to create “Hope Village,” a community of tiny houses for those experiencing homelessness.

Champaign County Healthcare Consumers, Carle Foundation Hospital and the University of Illinois are teaming up to propose the idea to Urbana City Council.

Urbana City Council hosting 3 nights of ARPA proposals

They’re asking for $2 million from the city’s $10 million worth of ARPA money. Lennhoff said it would cover some of the work on the homes, mainly construction costs.

If approved, they would aim to build 30 houses somewhere in Urbana for people who need a permanent place to live.

“Without having homes, even being able to stay in shelters, they really struggle with health issues,” Lennhoff said. “Being out on the streets is really bad for your health. They also struggle with losing prescriptions, eyeglasses getting damaged and broken.”

She said they’ll be working with homeless organizations to create a referral process to figure out who will live in the homes.

They’ll provide classes and programming to help get them back on their feet, eventually leading them to pay their own rent on the homes.

Green St. lane temporarily closed in Champaign

Phillip Rowell II., Carle’s Vice President of clinical and business intelligence, said housing is healthcare and it means more than only having a roof over your head.

“The ability to have a permanent address where reminders around vaccinations or yearly checkups can go. Obviously the physical aspect of having a place to go and return to after you’ve gone out to this world,” he said.

“The weather, the elements, the security. All of those things many of us are able to take for granted go into the fact that we can establish this for other members of our community that have fallen onto hard times,” Rowell added.

Bennett’s therapy dog law still making big impact, comforting child victims in Illinois

He said the potential village may also have a community center, mobile grocery store and a primary care center.

There’s not an exact location yet, but if approved, the 30 homes would be built somewhere in Urbana.

There are 40 groups presenting their potential projects to the City of Urbana throughout the week. Diane Marlin, Urbana’s mayor, said no decisions will be made until the new year.

For a full list of projects and organizations proposing their ideas, visit the City of Urbana website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Urbana High School band raising money for new band room

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – One Central Illinois band room needs a tune-up. To get there, they are asking for some major donations. Urbana High School’s band has raised $75,000 in less than two months, but that’s not enough to meet their goal.  For a 50-year-old band room that used to be an old locker room, the […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Kansas FFA holds Operation Secret Santa

KANSAS, Ill. (WCIA) Operation Secret Santa happened on Friday for the Kansas School District. The Kansas FFA Chapter performed the event. They are able to give every student from pre-school to 6th grade a present that is on their Christmas list. They even get Santa Claus to come and hand out gifts. The FFA chapter […]
KANSAS, IL
WAND TV

Local farmer in need of kidney

MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Unique giving opportunities to support Wildlife Medical Clinic

There’s a unique giving opportunity to help support the Wildlife Medical Clinic at the University of Illinois. Examples would be sponsor a day, adopt an ambassador, or a simple monetary donation. The care the clinic provides is thanks to supporters in the community. Stay up to date with their...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

More than $50,000 worth of toys given back to Toys for Tots in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Two days after thieves stole 90% of the Christmas gifts donated to Toys for Tots, the community replaced them and then some. More than $50,000 worth of toys were given back to Toys for Tots at a Walmart in Urbana on Sunday. The same trailer that was found nearly emptied was full […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Community Counts: Angela’s Daycare & The PerryAyz Foundation

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Sicknesses and teacher shortages are some of the lingering effects of the pandemic. These days, certain services have elevated in demand for families as they try to overcome those challenges. One in particular has taken a hit in Rantoul, and that is childcare. Five daycare centers closed in the city, a […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

New initiative turns U of I food into fertilizer

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A new University of Illinois initiative is turning food from its dining halls into energy. University Housing is partnering with the Sanitation Protection District to take nearly 20,000 pounds of leftover food scraps every week. The food is then turned into fertilizer and other energy sources. U of I spokesperson Chris […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

City of Urbana awards new poet laureate for 2023

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Congratulations are in order for City of Urbana’s newest Poet Laureate. Ja Nelle Davenport-Pleasure became the third person in the city’s history to receive the award. It allows poets to compose poems for special events and occasions. Davenport-Pleasure said she wants to create change by using her words and inspire other poets […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Transitions Care teaming up with Evergreen Place Assisted Living

At Evergreen Place we educate seniors and their decision makers on next steps when living at home alone is not safe. Assisted living is a great option that allows our residents to keep their independence, but be in a safe environment with nursing care on site 24 hours a day.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wmay.com

Funeral Services Monday For Sen. Bennett

Funeral services are set for Monday for Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett, who died earlier this month of complications from an undiagnosed brain tumor. Governor JB Pritzker is among those expected to attend the services for the Champaign Democrat, who had served in the state legislature since 2015. The services will be held at 10am Monday at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Google’s surprising top searches for Central Illinois in 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Are mochi squishies, blue heeler-corgi mixes, and creme brûlée symbols of Central Illinois? According to Google searches this year, they should be. Google released the top trends searched by metro areas and regions, allowing users to see their local top trends. For Central Illinois, our results can be found within the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Champaign children ‘Shop with a Cop’ for Christmas

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — More than $20,000 was poured into the Champaign community on Wednesday when Champaign Police officers went shopping with children for Christmas. The shopping spree was the 20th annual “Shop with a Cop” event for the Champaign Police Department. This year’s edition saw 83 children receive $250 each to spend on Christmas […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Central Illinois Bakehouse opens new eatery in downtown Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign-based business, Central Illinois Bakehouse, has opened an Italian-inspired deli and bakery. Martinelli's Market, located at 500 N. Walnut Street in Champaign, will serve soups, salads, fresh breads, and pastries. “This is an exciting new venture for our brand, and we are proud to provide...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Second person sentenced in 2021 Oakwood shootings

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A Danville man who admitted to being involved in the deaths of two teens in Oakwood has been sentenced to 15 years according to the News-Gazette. Camarion Halthon, 18, was given the sentence on Friday by Vermilion County Judge Derek Girton. Along with five other...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

“Up on the Housetop” roof giveaway with DECA Improvements

DECA Improvements specializes in roof replacements, remodels, gutters & windows, construction, concrete pours, painting, power washing, and more. It’s a full service construction and improvement business that can serve people in a variety of ways,. DECA is locally owned and operated + offers many more services that most companies...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Lazers Edge celebrating 30 years

Your source for copiers, laser and inkjet printers. Sales, services and supplies. We stock a large selection of copiers, printers and toners. Guaranteed lowest price and highest quality printers, ink, toner and printer parts. Our knowledgeable and friendly staff can help find a printer to fit your needs. We have the largest inventory of printers, toners and ink in the area. We are locally owned and operated and have serviced the C-U community for 30 years. We are celebrating our 30th year in business this month, December. We are offering specials all month, please follow us on Facebook to view our promotions.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Potomac community supports student battling Leukemia

POTOMAC, Ill. (WCIA) – The Potomac community is rallying together to raise money for an eighth grader who is battling Leukemia. Aleyah is currently at the OSF Children’s Hospital of Peoria where she’s been for a week receiving chemo treatments. Her school hosted a Winter Wonderland and Benefit Dinner to help with medical bills.  Her […]
POTOMAC, IL
WCIA

WCIA

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy