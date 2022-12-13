ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Click10.com

Michael Putney’s last ‘This Week In South Florida’ is Sunday

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Michael Putney is retiring after a journalistic career that spanned about half a century and included over three decades of service with WPLG Local 10 News. On Friday, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz visited the Local 10 newsroom in Pembroke Park to personally tell Putney that...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
Click10.com

Shooter injures driver on I-95 in Broward

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Detectives were investigating a shooting that injured a driver on Sunday on Interstate 95 in Broward County. The shooting was at about 4:30 a.m., and injured a man on the northbound lanes of I-95, between Sunrise and Oakland Park boulevards, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The man was hospitalized.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Duo accused of running $180K rental car theft scheme out of Miami airport

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police accused a man and woman of running a large-scale rental car theft operation out of the Miami International Airport, according to an arrest report. Police arrested Anseca Calix, 27, of Margate, Monday, while her alleged co-conspirator, Israel Omari Smith, 28, remained “at large,”...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Wrong-way crash kills Hyundai driver in Doral, police say

DORAL, Fla. – A 44-year-old man died after a car crash on Sunday morning in Doral, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. The man who died was driving a silver 2015 Hyundai Elantra eastbound on Northwest 25 Street when he veered into the westbound lanes and collided head-on with a grey 2021 Honda CRV at Northwest 99 Avenue, police said.
DORAL, FL
Click10.com

1 dies during crash in Miami-Dade’s West End

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car crash killed a 21-year-old passenger early Sunday mornig in Miami-Dade County. A passenger in a Volkswagen Jetta died at Southwest 162 Avenue and 72 Street, just outside of the Christina M Eve Elementary School in the West End neighborhood. An Audi Q sports...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Carjacker crashes in stolen Tesla in Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A thief stole a Tesla from a driver at gunpoint and later crashed it on Thursday in Miami-Dade County, police said. The armed carjacking of the silver Tesla was on Wednesday night near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and 54 Street, according to the Miami Police Department.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WPTV

Boynton woman claiming to be ‘God from ancient Egypt’ arrested

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — A Boynton Beach woman claiming to be a “God from ancient Egypt” was arrested after hostility toward officers and earlier disorderly conduct including at a restaurant, Miami Beach police said. Emily Thomas Lochten, 26, faces charges of battery on a police officer, resisting an...
MIAMI BEACH, FL

