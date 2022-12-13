Read full article on original website
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Art Basel Exhibition hosted Altís Ludlam Trail in Miami Showcased exceptional artworkJudith MastersMiami, FL
She Abused Her Children, Admitted She Killed Her Missing Daughter, And Was Never ChargedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
Miami Citizen Wins $1,000,000 Lottery By a Scratch GameBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
wlrn.org
Largest Cuban exodus in decades, Miami’s FTX debacle and Florida's property insurance crisis
Cuba is currently seeing the largest and fastest exodus since Fidel Castro took power in 1959. Huge numbers of Cubans are showing up at the U.S.-Mexico border and many others are landing by boat in the Florida Keys. On the South Florida Roundup, we spoke to New York Times investigative...
Click10.com
‘Finally, we’re home’: Miami-Dade officer returns after being stranded in Peru
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police officer, one of a few hundred Americans stranded in Peru amid political unrest, returned home to South Florida early Monday morning. After days of anxiously waiting in Peru, Sgt. Jessenia Munoz arrived at Miami International Airport well before the crack of dawn...
Palm Beach Co. man sentenced for fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief funds
A Palm Beach County man is headed to prison after he was found guilty of fraudulently obtaining more than $800,000 in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans.
Click10.com
Michael Putney’s last ‘This Week In South Florida’ is Sunday
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Michael Putney is retiring after a journalistic career that spanned about half a century and included over three decades of service with WPLG Local 10 News. On Friday, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz visited the Local 10 newsroom in Pembroke Park to personally tell Putney that...
Click10.com
Local leaders react to South Floridians being stuck in Peru; vow to bring them home safely
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Local leaders and first responders are speaking out as a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue captain and Miami-Dade police sergeant remain stuck in Peru, along with about 200 other American citizens. “The American government, the State Department, needs to assure that Americans are safe in Peru and...
Boca Raton man arrested after posting 'mass murder coming soon'
A Boca Raton man was arrested this week after Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies said he threatened a mass shooting while chatting on a social media platform.
Click10.com
Miami Gardens man poured alcohol, bleach into Aventura koi pond, prosecutors say
AVENTURA, Fla. – A Miami Gardens man is facing 20 counts of animal cruelty after being caught on camera dumping alcohol, bleach and soap into a pond at Aventura Mall, authorities said. According to the arrest report, 30-year-old Canin Sanders was observed by witnesses on Thursday around 12:30 p.m....
Click10.com
Shooter injures driver on I-95 in Broward
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Detectives were investigating a shooting that injured a driver on Sunday on Interstate 95 in Broward County. The shooting was at about 4:30 a.m., and injured a man on the northbound lanes of I-95, between Sunrise and Oakland Park boulevards, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The man was hospitalized.
Click10.com
BSO: Jewish inmates not allowed to light menorah candles during Chanukah
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Chanukah begins on Sunday evening, but Jewish inmates in Broward County will not be allowed to light a menorah with a real flame. Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony told Local 10 News on Thursday that the restriction comes from the county’s fire marshal. “It’s a...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade mayor announces expansion of Emergency Rental Assistance Program
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava held a news conference Friday morning to announce the expansion of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program as part of the rollout of her HOMES Plan. The mayor says the ERAP program has awarded more than $139 million since the...
Click10.com
Duo accused of running $180K rental car theft scheme out of Miami airport
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police accused a man and woman of running a large-scale rental car theft operation out of the Miami International Airport, according to an arrest report. Police arrested Anseca Calix, 27, of Margate, Monday, while her alleged co-conspirator, Israel Omari Smith, 28, remained “at large,”...
Click10.com
More residents complain about ‘hateful’ mail carrier in Broward
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – North Lauderdale residents are waiting for change after they reported a United States Postal Service carrier known as Veronica is not only mishandling their mail, but she is also spewing hate. Kristina Latchana was outraged by her behavior and shared a video of an exchange...
Why Miami Is The Least Affordable City In The United States
Miami is the least affordable city in the United States, according to CNBC. The median household income is $44,581. And the average home price is $610k. However, the percentage of income required to afford a home in Miami is approximately 87%.
Click10.com
Paramount Miami Worldcenter to display ‘World’s Tallest Menorah’ during Hanukkah
MIAMI – In celebration of Hanukkah, the 60-story Paramount Miami World Center announced that “The World’s Tallest Menorah” will be lighting up South Florida’s skyline on Sunday. The 700-foot-tall Paramount Miami Worldcenter is Miami’s soaring signature skyscraper. The superstructure is located at 851 NE...
Click10.com
Broward man, accused of killing woman found dead on I-95, captured in Georgia
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – U.S. Marshals arrested a Pembroke Pines man in Georgia Tuesday evening, after Broward County deputies accused him of killing a woman found dead along Interstate 95 in early December, officials said Wednesday. Authorities arrested Christopher Patterson Jr., 36, in Walton County, Georgia on a first-degree...
Click10.com
Suspect in custody after woman is shot at Cooper City coffee shop
COOPER CITY, Fla – The Broward County Sheriff’s office has a suspect in custody after a woman was shot inside a Cooper City coffee shop on Sunday morning, according to a source familiar with the matter. Sheriff’s deputies conducted a raid on a home located on 92nd Ave.,...
Click10.com
Wrong-way crash kills Hyundai driver in Doral, police say
DORAL, Fla. – A 44-year-old man died after a car crash on Sunday morning in Doral, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. The man who died was driving a silver 2015 Hyundai Elantra eastbound on Northwest 25 Street when he veered into the westbound lanes and collided head-on with a grey 2021 Honda CRV at Northwest 99 Avenue, police said.
Click10.com
1 dies during crash in Miami-Dade’s West End
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car crash killed a 21-year-old passenger early Sunday mornig in Miami-Dade County. A passenger in a Volkswagen Jetta died at Southwest 162 Avenue and 72 Street, just outside of the Christina M Eve Elementary School in the West End neighborhood. An Audi Q sports...
Click10.com
Carjacker crashes in stolen Tesla in Miami-Dade, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A thief stole a Tesla from a driver at gunpoint and later crashed it on Thursday in Miami-Dade County, police said. The armed carjacking of the silver Tesla was on Wednesday night near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and 54 Street, according to the Miami Police Department.
WPTV
Boynton woman claiming to be ‘God from ancient Egypt’ arrested
MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — A Boynton Beach woman claiming to be a “God from ancient Egypt” was arrested after hostility toward officers and earlier disorderly conduct including at a restaurant, Miami Beach police said. Emily Thomas Lochten, 26, faces charges of battery on a police officer, resisting an...
