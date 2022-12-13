In the Season 1 finale of "Loki," entitled "For All Time. Always," fans were surprised to see a stamp on Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) file in the end credits saying "Loki will return in Season 2," making the series one of the few of the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows on Disney+ to get a second season. Many of the shows served as narrative bridges between movies, with no reason to continue onto a second season. For example, "WandaVision" seemed to exist to explain what happened to Wanda Maximoff between "Avengers: Endgame" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Similarly, "Falcon and the Winter Soldier" seems to bridge the gap between "Avengers: Endgame" and the upcoming "Captain America: New World Order," thus leaving no reason for there to be a second season. For his part, Tom Hiddleston told Deadline that he's not surprised to find his character resurrected once again. "I have learned, at this point, having said goodbye to the character more than twice, two and a half times maybe, to make no assumptions," he said.

