Disney+ 2023 Preview Offers A First Glimpse Of Loki Season 2, Secret Invasion
In the Season 1 finale of "Loki," entitled "For All Time. Always," fans were surprised to see a stamp on Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) file in the end credits saying "Loki will return in Season 2," making the series one of the few of the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows on Disney+ to get a second season. Many of the shows served as narrative bridges between movies, with no reason to continue onto a second season. For example, "WandaVision" seemed to exist to explain what happened to Wanda Maximoff between "Avengers: Endgame" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Similarly, "Falcon and the Winter Soldier" seems to bridge the gap between "Avengers: Endgame" and the upcoming "Captain America: New World Order," thus leaving no reason for there to be a second season. For his part, Tom Hiddleston told Deadline that he's not surprised to find his character resurrected once again. "I have learned, at this point, having said goodbye to the character more than twice, two and a half times maybe, to make no assumptions," he said.
The Worst Parts Of The MCU's Phase 4 Shows
Following the release of "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" at the end of November, Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has officially come to a close. The phase began at the start of 2021 with "WandaVision," the smash-hit series on Disney+ following the character of Wanda Maximoff after the events of Phase 3's climactic "Avengers: Endgame." However, as the phase continued on with movies and TV series, it has since become one of the most divisive eras in the MCU's history. (Granted, there's only been four eras, so the competition for the "most divisive" award is basically just a contest between Phase 4 and Phase 2.)
Hypno-Hustler's Creator Is Also Responsible For A Beloved Guardians Of The Galaxy Member
The big-screen version of the Spider-Verse is reportedly expanding. The Hollywood Reporter said it has learned from sources that actor and musician Donald Glover is stepping into the Hypno-Hustler suit in a new film with Sony Pictures. According to Marvel, the Hypno-Hustler is known in the comics for using hypnotic music and some groovy technology to cause chaos as a member of the band Mercy Killers. THR notes that the villain made his Marvel Comics debut back in 1978 in "Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man" No. 24. The issue, written by Bill Mantlo and penciled by Frank Springer, found Spider-Man fighting crime inside a disco as he tried to pull the plug on the Hypno-Hustler's scheme (via Marvel).
An Avatar Comic Shows What Happened To Jake's Human Body Before The Way Of Water
While actor Sam Worthington has headlined several projects throughout his time in Hollywood (via Rotten Tomatoes), it's no surprise that the most successful by far has ultimately been the Academy Award-winning film "Avatar." The actor has attempted to lead other franchises since his first days on Pandora, with a "Clash of the Titans" remake and a stint in the "Terminator" franchise, but all of these projects didn't have anywhere close to the same impact as "Avatar" with audiences.
Avatar: The Way Of Water Fans Foresee A Budding Romance Between Spider And Kiri
"Avatar: The Way of Water" introduces a new crop of characters to the ever-expanding world of Pandora. While much of the film does focus on the returning Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) from 2009's "Avatar," the majority of the James Cameron-directed sci-fi fantasy epic follows Sully's children and their new found friends from the ocean-dwelling Metkayina tribe. But, as interesting as it is to see how Sully's biological family — consisting of Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), and Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss) — adapt to their new home, possibly the most intriguing of these new additions are not genetically linked to Sully's family whatsoever.
Babylon's Jovan Adepo On The Movie's Music, History, And More - Exclusive Interview
Director-writer Damien Chazelle's new movie, "Babylon," is a massive three-hour epic set in 1920s Hollywood, just as the Golden Age of silent films was nearing its end and the advent of sound was about to revolutionize the industry. The film is both a celebration and a critique of Hollywood's penchant for excess and debauchery, at a time when much of Los Angeles was still dusty farmland and the studios operated as maverick creative operations instead of corporate content factories.
Babylon's Margot Robbie Initially Doubted The Script's Wild Hollywood Debauchery Would Make It To Screen
The upcoming Damien Chazelle film "Babylon" has drawn up its fair amount of intrigue, especially in the teaser trailer that dropped in September. There's an enviable cast with talents like Brad Pitt ("Ad Astra"), Margot Robbie ("Suicide Squad"), Diego Calva ("Narcos: Mexico"), and Tobey Maguire ("Spider-Man"). Audiences also can't ignore the fact that there's a literal elephant in the room (as well as an alligator) and that Nellie (Robbie) volunteers to fight a snake, to which Pitt's character says, "F*** yeah!"
John Krasinski And Wendell Pierce On The Necessary Perils Of Following Jack Ryan's Instincts In Season 3 - Exclusive Interview
Season 3 of Prime Video's "Jack Ryan" is here, and once again, it's high time for our favorite CIA analyst Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) to dive into action and get to the bottom of a bigger mystery. The series' third season sees Russian Soviet Union loyalists work to bring back the Sokol Project, an unused plan to use nuclear armament and assassinations to reconfigure the power of the global order, solidifying Soviet power. Such a series of maneuvers would cause massive death and upheaval, so of course, the CIA opposes the deadly project. When Ryan is wrongly implicated after an op gone wrong, he goes rogue, trying to get to the bottom of the conspiracy as a fugitive from the CIA itself.
Amir Wilson Wants To Share Scenes With James McAvoy On His Dark Materials - Exclusive
As TV shows come to an end, it's difficult not to daydream about all of the storylines that could have been during a series' run. Fans are certainly familiar with this concept, but actors feel this more than anyone — especially when they haven't had a chance to work with all of their co-stars.
Every Episode Of Spider-Woman Ranked
Jessica Drew, better known as Spider-Woman, has been fighting crime in the Marvel Universe since making her debut in 1977's "Marvel Spotlight" #32. Created by Archie Goodwin, Marie Severin, Sal Buscema, and Jim Mooney, Spider-Woman has a long and fascinating history. She has been many things over the years: Avenger, private detective, and — in the Ultimate Universe, at least — a clone of Spider-Man. She is also an unlikely TV star.
Avatar 2's Smaller Scale Battle Has Fans Gearing Up For An All-Out War In The Sequels
This article contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." After 13 years of anticipation, James Cameron has finally debuted "The Way of Water," the long-awaited sequel to "Avatar," the highest-grossing film of all time (via The Numbers). Will the sequel live up the financial expectations set up by the first? For now, it remains to be seen, as the film's domestic gross rests at $134 million, behind industry expectations, per The Hollywood Reporter. The sci-fi spectacle has a long way to go before it turns a profit as Deadline estimates "The Way of Water" has a price tag of $460 million, making it the most expensive movie of all time.
The Book That Inspired Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer
Since James Cameron's hiatus is officially at an end with the visually stunning "Avatar: The Way of Water" hitting theaters, the return of the big blockbuster may be on its way. Marvel has dominated the cinematic world for a decade, but auteurs like Cameron are plugging away at passion projects. And now film buffs also have Christopher Nolan's newest film to look forward to. The innovative mind behind mind-bending films such as "Memento" and — most recently — "Tenet," Nolan's return to theaters is with the story of one of World War 2's most famous figures. Cillian Murphy stars as the titular figure in "Oppenheimer," the man who made the atomic bomb possible.
We Apparently Could Have Gotten The Live-Action Feature Debut Of Brainiac In Man Of Steel 2
Henry Cavill's tenure as Superman saw numerous iconic villains enter the fold and hit the big screen in a major way. From General Zod (Michael Shannon) to Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) and even Doomsday, the DC Extended Universe never shied away from having the Man of Tomorrow face off against some of his most legendary bad guys. Of course, now that the DCU is looking to take Superman in a new direction, it's worth wondering what other villains Cavill's Superman could have taken on if he had stayed in the role a bit longer.
What The Cast Of Avatar: The Way Of Water Looks Like In Real Life
In 2009, James Cameron's "Avatar" made waves by revolutionizing the use of 3D, CGI, and motion capture technology in cinema and pulling off the modest feat of becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time. The movie and its visually stunning scene paintings wowed audiences by presenting the most realistic fantasy setting to date, the paradisal planet of Pandora. Its plants, animals, and even its terrain were all meticulously created by Cameron and his team to look more realistic than any before, and in the process, ironically buried the movie's real actors beneath countless layers of computer-generated imagery. Sure, the Na'vi are gorgeously animated, but who are the actors beneath all the blue fur and Disney-sized cat eyes?
Dwayne Johnson Allegedly Had Big Plans For Henry Cavill's Superman Before The DC Studios Shakeup
2022's "Black Adam" boasts a stacked roster of iconic DC characters that all come with long histories on the page. Although, the majority didn't surprise anyone since the likes of Black Adam (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), and more were heavily involved in the marketing of the feature. On the other hand, there were a few unexpected cameos throughout that kept audiences on their toes — chief among them being Henry Cavill, who made his triumphant return to the DC Universe in the role of Superman during the post-credits sequence.
Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero Details That Will Give You Chills
On March 17, 1998, a chill swept through Gotham City. On that day, "Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero" hit video store shelves, pitting Batman (Kevin Conroy), Robin (Loren Lester), and an out-of-costume Batgirl (Mary Kay Bergman) against their coolest foe — pun intended. Hanging in the balance is the life of Mr. Freeze's (Michael Ansara) wife, Nora Fries, who needs an organ only Barbara Gordon aka Batgirl can provide. Freeze aka Victor Fries will stop at nothing to rescue his wife, even if, as Barbara learns when Freeze kidnaps her, the operation is lethal for the donor.
What Elsa's Voiceover Meant In The 1923 Premiere
Contains spoilers for "1883" Season 1, Episode 10 ("This Is Not Your Heaven") and "1923" Season 1, Episode 1. As fans of "1883" are aware, James Dutton (Tim McGraw) and his wife, Margaret (Faith Hill) ride from Tennessee to Montana with their two children, Elsa (Isabel May) and John, nicknamed "Jack" (Audi Rick). They make the difficult and arduous journey because they are seeking a better life, but by the time they arrive in Montana many in their traveling party have died, including Elsa. While the family is grieving the loss of their daughter, they decide to settle on the land where she dies. In a moment of deja vu, the tree she took her last breath under would become the scene of the saddest death in "Yellowstone" Season 1.
Avatar: The Way Of Water's Zoe Saldaña Notes The Similarities Between Gamora And Neytiri
Back in November 2022, Zoe Saldaña praised James Cameron's "Avatar" franchise as being the highlight of her life and acting career — with it helping to pave the way for other big hits, like "Guardians of the Galaxy" and her now-legendary role as Gamora. "[Cameron] is responsible for...
Young Sheldon Fans Prefer Their Meemaw Over The Big Bang Theory's Version
"The Big Bang Theory's" brainy spin-off "Young Sheldon" focuses on the titular scientist growing up with his Texan family. This includes characters we've seen future versions of in the original series, like Sheldon's older brother Georgie (Jerry O'Connell), twin sister Missy (Courtney Henggeler), and grandma "Meemaw" Connie (June Squibb). It even further develops his mother Mary (Laurie Metcalf), played by the actress' real life daughter Zoe Perry, which adds a fun layer of familiarity to "Young Sheldon."
Why Is There So Much English As Opposed To Na'vi In Avatar: The Way Of Water?
One of the things that made the original "Avatar" so impressive was the lengths James Cameron went to construct an entirely new world and culture. The Na'vi, the indigenous tribe of the moon Pandora, not only have all the markers of a complex society but there are notable elements of it that have been built out with impressive consistency.
