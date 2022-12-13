Read full article on original website
piedmontexedra.com
Local with Lisa | Welcome to Piedmont!
Even with rain, wind, clouds and cold temps, the warmth and strength of this community was clear. The invites went out, the ice cream truck was booked and rain was in the forecast. Panicked, I reached out to my good friend Ryan Phillips, a meteorologist for NBC in Miami, who confirmed it would rain during the party I was hosting for my clients.
piedmontexedra.com
Mayor Teddy Gray King is ready for life after elected office
Teddy Gray King is upfront about how she’ll be “totally sad” not to be on the City Council anymore after this coming Monday. But after eight years on the council, including the last two as mayor, King is ready to get back to her business life, to rededicate herself to the public affairs business she co-founded after largely stepping away when she became mayor.
piedmontexedra.com
School Board | Farewells, superintendent search update, and more
The Piedmont Unified Board of Education recognized outgoing board members Amal Smith and Megan Pillsbury at its Dec. 14 meeting. See the Exedra recap below:. Both served on the board during the pandemic, what was arguably the most challenging period for public school officials across the country in recent memory. Smith and Pillsbury reflected on that time in an Exedra interview earlier this week:
piedmontexedra.com
piedmontexedra.com
School Board honors Pillsbury, Smith
Things got a bit emotional at the Piedmont Unified School District Board of Education meeting on Dec. 14. To the point that board members were passing a box of tissues around the dais. It was the final meeting for board members Megan Pillsbury and Amal Smith and time was set...
piedmontexedra.com
All invited to swearing in and reception for new Piedmont elected officials
The public is invited to a reception celebrating newly elected officials and honoring outgoing Mayor Teddy Gray King following a special meeting of the City Council on Monday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. according to a notice from the City of Piedmont on Friday. Both the meeting and reception will...
piedmontexedra.com
Give blood for the holidays
During this season of gift-giving, consider starting a new tradition of giving lifesaving blood. Sign up for a Christmas Eve Red Cross blood drive hosted by the Piedmont Recreation Department, and spend the holiday knowing that your new tradition may give another the most precious gift of all. Blood donations...
piedmontexedra.com
‘Tis the season for porch pirates
The Piedmont Police Department reminds residents to be vigilant as holiday packages arrive on doorsteps. A few simple actions can help thwart package thieves:. Talk to your neighbors! Keep each other updated about any package thefts in your area. Offer to pick up a neighbor’s packages while they’re away....
