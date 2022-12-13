Eileen Jeanne Nelson passed into her loving Heavenly Father’s arms on December 11, 2022. Eileen was born to Flora (Pluhar) Ackerman and Gustav Ackerman on January 10, 1930, in Miles City, Montana. Eileen spent her growing up years with her parents and younger siblings, Gloria and Charles, in eastern Montana around her grandparent’s home outside of Cohagen, and then in Fairfield when Eileen was six. Eileen was tall, lanky, and enjoyed basketball and reading in high school. She especially loved following Hollywood stars and made impressive photo albums from photos (Cary Grant, Frank Sinatra, and many others) she had received from the major studios. She was active and even rode her bicycle from Fairfield to Choteau and back during her youth. She graduated from Fairfield High School and married LeRoy Nelson shortly after on October 15, 1948. LeRoy wrote that there was “magic” with Eileen, and he knew they would marry early on in their relationship. They lived on LeRoy’s family farm located between Power and Choteau. Eileen was a natural farm helper, housewife, mother, and community member. Three children graced their marriage, Kim, Mark, and Lori. Eileen was energetic, not only working on the farm but also playing the organ at Zion Lutheran Church and the Community Church in Power for over 65 years. She taught piano lessons, cleaned the church, cared for the Emmanuel Country Cemetery, worked the Power elections for many years, and even helped LeRoy with his bus route. Practical, friendly, and helpful describe Eileen. Both she and LeRoy were avid bowlers, and Eileen loved playing pinochle and whist. Eileen had a beautiful voice and could be heard humming along and often singing harmony to the many country artists whom she loved.

