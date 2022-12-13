Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
New Georgia House member arrested on drug and theft charges
ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) - An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages. Danny Rampey, 67, of Statham, was arrested Thursday, jail records show. He was charged with six counts of obtaining drugs by misrepresentation or theft, six counts of exploiting an elder or disabled adult, five counts of burglary, and one count of drug possession.
southarkansassun.com
Georgia Employees To Receive Up To $1,500 Holiday Bonus This Christmas
Georgia employees are receiving up to $1,500 this Christmas after officials decided to provide them with a holiday bonus. This move is intended to keep more workers employed as some counties in Georgia have struggled to have enough first responders, utility persons, and the like, says MARCA. On December 16,...
ValueWalk
Who Will Qualify For Christmas Bonus Checks Of Up To $1,500?
Some government employees in Georgia could soon get Christmas bonus checks. These Christmas bonus checks are specifically for government employees in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Eligible government employees could get between $750 to $1,500 before Christmas. Christmas Bonus Checks: Who Will Get Them?. Last week, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners...
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County. Joseph Webb is accused of stealing letters and packages from Bogart residents over the course of several months. he has been charged with multiple counts of mail theft and financial transaction card theft.
Red and Black
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Athens
A man from Bogart, Georgia, was walking in the northbound lane on Cleveland Road when a driver in a 2013 Toyota Sequoia traveling in the same lane hit him at approximately 6:25 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The 44-year-old man was...
DeKalb hosting pre-Christmas food giveaway this weekend
DeKalb County will host its next big food giveaway just in time for Christmas. ...
Henry County Daily Herald
New security cameras to go up around Henry County
McDONOUGH — Vandalism has prompted county officials to place security cameras in several locations throughout Henry County, including parks. Phase II locations are the E-911 Center, Transit Center, Sandy Ridge Park, Richard Craig Park and the new Elections Office location at 1550 Zach Hinton Pkwy.
Georgia woman struck by two cars after standing in middle of road, officials say
BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was hit by two separate cars after Georgia State Patrol said she was standing in the middle of the road. GSP said Chedeline St Louis of Stone Mountain was standing in the road between the left and right northbound lanes of State Route 87 when a Kia Optima approached her that was traveling north in the right lane.
Officer is fatally shot outside the suburban Atlanta correctional facility where he worked
Authorities are searching for a gunman who fatally shot an officer early Tuesday outside the suburban Atlanta correctional facility where he worked, officials said. Police got a call shortly after 6:20 a.m. about a shooting at the Gwinnett County Comprehensive Corrections Complex. Officers found the senior corrections officer dead in the parking lot, the Gwinnett County police said.
flagpole.com
Flagpole Premieres: Only1Riggs, The Start Or The End
Today, Athens hip-hop artist Formetris Jones, who performs under the stage name Only1Riggs and goes by simply Riggs, releases his mixtape The Start Or The End on all streaming platforms. Riggs caught a wind of popularity shortly after his debut album, 2 Riches, was released in the summer of 2021...
fox5atlanta.com
Barrow County sheriff looking for witnesses in State Route 211 fatal crash
BORROW COUNTY, Ga. - If you were driving along State Route 211 and Old Thompson Mill Road Tuesday afternoon and witnessed a multi-vehicle crash, the Barrow County Sheriff's Office could use your help. Between 12:05 p.m. to 12:10 p.m., authorities said a dump truck, a FedEx truck and an unknown...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Barnesville woman charged in crash that killed Jackson couple
An arrest has been made in connection with the Oct. 14 automobile accident that killed Jackson couple Kevin Sims and Christain ”Cece” Webb Sims. The accident occurred on Ga. Highway 36 East in Lamar County. Faith Alexis Hill, 22, of Barnesville has been charged with two counts of...
Alleged gang member, accomplice get life in prison for Gresham Park murder
A man accused of holding a leadership position in the Young Slime Life street gang was sentenced to life in prison for a...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County police release photo of suspect in deadly Candler Road shooting
DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. - Do you recognize the man in this photo? DeKalb County police believe he is a suspect in a deadly shooting that took place on Candler Road Sunday morning. Police said the suspect they're looking for chased down a 43-year-old before shooting him to death on the 2400 block.
Man found dead inside apartment in Doraville’s first homicide of 2022
DORAVILLE, Ga. — With just a few weeks left in the year, the city of Doraville has seen its first homicide of the year. Officers were called to the Cielo at Chamblee apartments on Chestnut Drive at 2 p.m. on Saturday where they found Monzavia Latom Bray dead. [DOWNLOAD:...
WXIA 11 Alive
Pedestrian struck, killed in DeKalb County | Police on scene
Multiple police vehicles can be seen blocked the road. DeKalb Fire confirmed the incident.
‘He’s waiting here for you:’ Dog found tortured on side the road ready to find forever family
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia announced Monday that a dog who was found on the side of the road tortured is now up for adoption. “He’s waiting here for you and your family,” the spokesperson said in a video sent to Channel 2 Action News. “He’s just a big love bug and wants all the cuddles.”
Cops: Argument over loud music leads to fatal DeKalb shooting, arrest
An argument over loud music led to a shooting that left a man dead Monday night in the Gresham Park area of DeKalb County, police said.
